Ethiopian president is touring the Nile riparian countries to present the country position on GERD

President Sailework Zewdie is touring the Nile riparian to present Ethiopia’s stand over the GERD. After visiting Uganda she was in Rwandan capital Kigali, where she held discussion with President Paul Kagame on wide range of bilateral issues.

The visit is part of the Government of Ethiopia to elucidate its position on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) to Africa, particularly Nile Basin countries.

It is to be recalled that the government has sent high-level delegations across Europe and Africa to sustain and create clear insightful on the Renaissance Dam negotiations.

As part of the move, President Sahlework led Ethiopia’s delegation to Kenya Rwanda and now to Rwanda to expound the negotiations on GERD among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan.

Both Kenyan and Uganda leaders reiterated the importance of ensuring the equitable and sustainable use of the Nile River waters.

Likewise, a high-level delegation led by former president Mulatu Teshome, has concluded same mission to deliver message of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to the leadership of the European Union Council and Commission as well as to French president Emmanuel Macron.

During his encounter with the EU and French officials, Mulatu explained that Ethiopia has been committed to find a win-win solution to the ongoing negotiations with lower riparian countries.

He explained at length Ethiopia’s commitment, from the outset, to promote the principles of equitable and reasonable utilization and not causing significant harm.

Mulatu further explained that based on the clear stipulation of the Declaration of Principles signed between the three parties in 2015, Ethiopia will have to continue the first filling of the GERD in parallel with the construction of the Dam.

Moreover, he expressed the need to set the record straight that Ethiopia has never backed down on the ongoing negotiations on the matter but rather requested all parties to the negotiation for more time to conclude its national consultation on the status of the negotiation.

Both the EU and the French officials have noted Ethiopia’s intent to look for a win- win solution.

They have also further affirmed the discussion has helped them understand what salient differences lay in the negotiation and expressed their wishes for the three parties to reach a mutual understanding on the matter.

The engagement is believed to have helped clear Ethiopia’s position on the status of the negotiation and get an understanding from the EU and France.

