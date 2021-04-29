Ethiopian wins gold award for cargo volume

Air Cargo News

Ethiopian Airlines Group, Africa’s largest airline, has been honored with gold award for the volume of cargo transported to and from Guangdong Airport in 2020. Logistics of Guangdong Airport Authority Co. Ltd. has awarded Ethiopian as the Gold Award winner of International Airlines Cargo Volume during the 2021 Logistics of Guangdong Airport Authority Client Seminar, held in Guangzhou.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Tewolde GebreMariam said ‘’We are grateful to Logistics of Guangdong Airport Authority Co. Ltd. for honoring us with this special award in recognition of our efforts. China is one of the top cargo origins and Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport is among the main international aviation hubs in the Greater Bay Area. We have worked very hard to provide efficient cargo service between China and the rest of the world during the Covid-19 pandemic. The award is a recognition of this effort and it will inspire us to enhance our services to the greater bay area to meet the growing customer demand for airfreight.’’

Last year, Ethiopian demonstrated impressive performance at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport by operating 1622 flights out of which 966 were with freighter, 572 were with Preighter (passenger aircraft converted to cargo), and 84 flights were with belly hold on passenger aircraft.

In 2020, Ethiopian became the leading airline in terms of cargo transported in and out of the port by carrying a total cargo weight of 54.4 Million Kilograms. Ethiopian will increase its frequency to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport to 14 freighters and 21 preighters per week soon.

Since the outbreak of COVID – 19 pandemic, Ethiopian strategically shifted its business focus to cargo transportation and aircraft maintenance businesses. Through its agility and active implementation of “passenger-to-cargo” conversion, Ethiopian efficiently transported vaccines, personal protective equipment and other medical supplies across the globe. So far, Ethiopian has transported more than 20 million doses of vaccine to more than 20 countries.