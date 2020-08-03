Ethiopians All Over The World Voice their Support For GERD

Fanabc

Ethiopians all over have voiced support to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) expressing their delight on developments through merrymaking.

Many have celebrated GERD declaring the Motto “Our voice for our dam” joining outdoor events took place in several cities of the country.

Thousand of Addis Ababa residents, dressed colorfully and waving the national flag have shouted joyfully “It is My Dam”, “Our voice for our dam” Slogans across the streets of the capital.

Some were dancing in a very peculiar way just to express their delight over successful developments of GERD.

Several segments of the community regardless of their age and social status have reaffirmed support for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

A huge number of cars beeping their horns have also joined the multitudes of residents being in a pile, some loading youths who were singing loudly in support of GERD.

Artists and renowned figures have also participated in an event held at Sheraton Hotel to honor the dam and voice support for its successful wrapping up.

The event is aimed to celebrate the first phase filling of the dam and promote Ethiopia’s Rights on the utilization of Abay River among the global community.

Various embassies and consulate offices of Ethiopia in various parts of the world have also organized events where diplomatic corps and members of the diaspora reaffirmed support for the national flagship project.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen and other high ranking government officials took part in the event.

The Deputy Premier, on the occasion, expressed gratitude to all Ethiopians contributed to the construction of GERD calling for continued engagement in the Green Legacy Initiative Campaign for sustainable wellbeing of the dam.

