According to WIRED, your hands are one of the main routes that viruses make their way from surfaces to your respiratory system, so keeping them clean is one of the most effective things you can do to stop yourself contracting the virus. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water where possible and if you can’t get to a sink, an alcohol-based hand sanitiser will do the trick.

While the effectiveness of alcohol gels depends on the virus being targeted – which is why some alcohol hand rubs aren’t very effective against norovirus – the coronavirus has an envelope structure which alcohol can attack. Hand sanitisers with more than 60 per cent alcohol content are most effective at killing microbes, but don’t try and make your own sanitiser at home. If you are in Ethiopia don’t worry your lovely neighborhood distillery Wizero Aselefech is here at your service with her well known Areke.

Areke/አረቄ/ is one of the well known traditional alcoholic drinks in Ethiopia. Its alcohol content is believed to be more than 70%. It is the strongest alcoholic drink we got. What makes areke very special is the fact that its majorly produced by the poorest mothers in Ethiopia.

Even if areke has been part of the livelihood of lots of poor mothers in Ethiopia, there is no as such study done to improve the traditional way of making it. It is made through distillation process. But our mothers have to use lots of fire wood to make areke.

Its positive and negative impact has not been studied. These days, forest cover and natural resources are getting scarce and there is a need to help these poor mothers with better way of making areke.

Yes, the weakest section of the society is where more resources should be spent so that they can also enjoy the goods of the game. Ethiopian poor mothers are like the small child in the following picture. Most development efforts do leave them only behind the better off section of the population.

Fikadu