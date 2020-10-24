Ethiopians Response to the ‘One Term’ President over his Ignorant Comment

Mao Zedeng2 hours ago I wonder how a Great Nation is led by this guy for 4 years. Look at him! he never new what he is talking about. Trust me he will not survive November-3 flu. Please send this old Buffalo to his Palm Beach zoo.

Yalelet Fikre3 hours ago This guy became an infomercial mouthpiece, wondering how much Egypt paid him this time.

AfroSonic23 hours ago He’s desperate. He knows he’s loosing in almost every state. The most compromised president in the history of the United States is trying to use his last few weeks to threaten Ethiopia for building a dam to generate much needed power for its people. The fact about the Great Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is clear – its designed to benefit ALL Nile basin countries including Egypt & Sudan and fully funded by Ethiopians and not your aid. DJT – spend your last few weeks in the White House trying to save lives of Americans instead of tampering with Ethiopia. Another reason for ALL American-Ethiopians including our brothers and sisters from Sudan/Egypt to vote hate out.

Rooney Mara23 hours ago Trump thinks withdrawing $180 million aid would make Ethiopia get on its knees. People in Ethiopia would rather die than be bossed around by another country.

James Horton2 hours ago Trump cannot even spell Ethiopia, little long identify it on a map. Another reason to vote him out.

datoppatop13 hours ago Trump, the child in the white house never stop embarrassing American citizens

Abel Legesse9 minutes agoIts a pity to see a country like THE USA get ruled by such an ignorant, empty-headed, ludicrous person.

TheFhdude1 hour ago The old man ego is wounded because an African black country said no to his trash deal. He is acting like a colonial master and tried to subdue Ethiopia by withholding aid but Ethiopia still stood its ground and filled the dam. Now he doesn’t know what to do and makes such irresponsible remarks in hopes Ethiopia will accept his unjust deal. Trump, Ethiopia will finish the dam, deal with it!

Jelijah Jai2 hours ago Those modern people in Egypt aren’t even the original or native Egyptians just look at the invasion timeline of Egypt.. Egypt under ottoman Occcupation even tried too invade Ethiopia those people are Eurasian Caucasians from Central Asia Ancient Egyptians were dark skinned Cushitic Africans how they portrayed theirselves in their art modern Egyptians are also majority Arabs from Arab invasion which is why Egypt is named the Arabic republic ancient egyptians were not related in any way too Arabs they can keep trying too act like they are native but history says different they are trying too control the whole Nile river these people hate seeing black Africans succeed these Eurasians have been a burden since they stepped foot on Africa they even Abuse and treat Sudanese bad even though they are more related too Ancient egyptians then the Eurasians and Arabs Trump better chill he’s gonna get these people into some serious business I hope they don’t let this guy trap them because Subsahara african is wayy bigger than North African Arab league Al Jazeera seems too like this conflict Trump is mad because he’s not gonna be re elected Soo he’s miserable and trying too mess up as much things as possible before he leaves office

Dawit S Gondaria46 minutes agoThe United States(the West) sides with Egypt, because Ethiopia has self funded the dam without Western financial institutions, they won’t receive interest over the dam. When a African country excercises independence, the West will create chaos. Egypt just want to maintain a colonial era agreement which Ethiopia never signed up to, Egypt exaggerate the effects of the dam, in order to have some control and monetary benefits. Egypt now feels emboldend by Western support to increase it’s demands, even though the parties agreed on most points back in 2015! America and their Arab vassals are no friends of Ethiopia!

Andrew M2 hours ago Trump doing what Trump does – lies, false statements, mistrusts, assertions, lack of facts, hyperbolic statements. No other nation has a leader who incessantly spouts verbal diarrhea!!

Yonas Hailemichael2 hours ago Trump just lost estimated 1.5 million votes of Ethiopian American citizens let us make him pay at the ballot

silvester alex2 hours ago Africa should stand behind Ethiopia.We can not American interests supersede those of our brothers in the continent.We know which side America is.18REPLYView 3 replies

Leju Moga2 hours ago We African stand with Ethiopia in the sun, in the rain, and in any situation. Trump is ignorant.

Kal Mesfin2 hours agoPoor Trump are u still talking about our dam lol😂😂😂 I think its time for u to pack ur luggage and say goodbye to ur Whitehouse

