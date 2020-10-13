Ethiopia’s Top Entrepreneur is on a mission to make snack lovers Feel Tefftastic!

Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu is on a mission to make snack lovers fall in love with her protein + prebiotic fiber-packed teff snacks!

Tefftastic™ is on a mission to make snack lovers #FeelTefftastic with their new Tefftastic™ Puffs snacks! Created by legendary Ethiopian entrepreneur Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Tefftastic is the world’s leading great-for-you teff snack and the only 100% teff snack on the market.

Tefftastic™ Puffs are made in small batches from pure stone-ground black teff, Earth’s Original Ancient Grain® and one of the most potent gluten-free super foods. Packed with 8 grams of complete plant protein, 9 grams of gut-pleasing prebiotic fiber, all nine essential amino acids and an incredible vitamin and mineral profile per snack sized bag, Tefftastic™ takes spicy puffed snacks to a whole new level. (CNW Group/Tefftastic)

“Tefftastic was born from our dream to combine the unique flavors of our Ethiopian heritage with the health benefits of teff, Ethiopia’s superfood and Earth’s original ancient grain.”, explains Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu, Founder and CEO of Tefftastic™. “Our mission at Tefftastic™ is simple: Make you Feel Tefftastic™! That’s our way of describing how you feel when you eat our snacks and how amazingly energized they make you feel long after you have finished eating them. The Tefftastic™ Puffs deliver on that goal and then some,” she added.

Tefftastic snacks are made with no artificial additives, 100% plant-based, and gluten-free.

Tefftastic Puffs are available in bold flavors inspired by Ethiopian spices, including Ethiopian Devil Pepper and Ethiopian Jalapeño + Coriander. The result is a crispy, crunchy, spicy puff that delivers deliciousness and nutritiousness in each bite.

Tefftastic™ Puffs are available for order exclusively on www.tefftasticeats.com

Experience a Variety of Flavors: This 8-pack sample of our delicious Tefftastic products includes one bag of each of our flavors:

About Tefftastic™

Tefftastic™ also backed the creation of the Tefftastic Farmers Fund, which supports teff farmers in Ethiopia, the originators of this incredible crop, who are working hard towards its preservation.

About Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu

Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu is a globally recognized Ethiopian entrepreneur who founded soleRebels, Garden of Coffee, and now Tefftastic. Bethlehem has been recognized by FORBES Magazine as one of the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women, ranked as one of CNN’s Top 12 Women Entrepreneurs of the Last Century, and named as one of the most creative people in business by Fast Company

