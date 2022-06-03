EU Needs More Than A Trillion Dollars to Ditch Russian Oil and Gas



REPowerEU is the European Commission’s plan to make Europe independent from Russian fossil fuels well before 2030, and it seeks to reduce the European Union’s dependency on Russian fossil fuels and accelerate the transition away from carbon-intensive energy sources. As per a report by Rystad Energy, the European Commission’s cost estimate, however, may fall short as Rystad Energy’s analysis suggests the plan will require at least €1 trillion in investment to meet the core objective of increasing renewable generation from 40% to 45% of total energy supply by 2030. Additional investment will be required to meet targets, including grid and battery storage developments to ensure a stable supply of energy as the whole European power system will need to be restructured.

While the plan defines different angles to tackle the current crisis, the most detailed section outlines the roadmap for solar PV. The strategy aims to bring 320 gigawatts (GW) of solar PV online by 2025 and almost 600 GW by 2030, aiming to displace 9 billion cubic meters (Bcm) of gas demand. Europe currently has around 189 GW of installed solar PV capacity, meaning 131 GW need to be installed by the middle of the decade, or an equivalent of 44 GW per year. This would mean almost doubling the installation rate, which was 24 GW in 2021 and is expected to be 29 GW this year. To reach the targeted 600 GW by 2030, around 56 GW of new solar PV capacity would need to be installed during the following five years.

Assuming an average cost for solar PV of €1.1 million per megawatt (MW) of installed capacity, installing 411 GW between now and 2030 would represent an investment of €452 billion. Reaching 45% renewable energy supply by 2030 additionally requires significant investments in wind capacity – for which the plan does not have a lot of detail. Rystad Energy’s estimates suggest another 450-490 GW of wind capacity would need to be installed by 2030 to reach the target of 45% renewable energy supply, requiring an additional €820 billion in investments. Renewables ‘Revolution’ Well Under Way – but Governments Must Do Better.

Such a transition will require huge investments but thus far the European Commission has been unclear about the total amounts allocated to achieve its goals. Recent announcements and communications mention that €225 billion is already available in loans and that an additional investment of €300 billion could be needed by 2030. Regardless of the total amount being assigned to new renewable energy developments, the figures seem to fall considerably below the required additional investment needed in power transmission, storage, gas infrastructure, and hydrogen production. Furthermore, such a large demand for new capacity will put additional pressure on the supply chain for solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing and could lead to a further increase in costs for these technologies.

“The ambition of the REPowerEU plan is huge. Power companies and energy markets will be looking for details on investments and infrastructure. While the targets are achievable, it will require wartime-like planning, levels of investment, construction, and production to meet goals by 2030,” says Carlos Torres Diaz, head of power research at Rystad Energy.

Targets Breakdown

The EU has identified six key areas to reach REPowerEU targets: Smart investment; Tackle slow and complex permitting for major renewable projects; Saving energy; Diversifying fossil fuels supplies including developing a joint purchasing mechanism to negotiate gas purchases and major hydrogen corridors in the Mediterranean and the North Sea; Accelerating the rollout of renewable energy including increase the target for renewables, double solar PV capacity and the rate of heat pump deployment, and eliminate red tape for renewable energy project permitting, reducing fossil fuel consumption in industry transport, and natural gas consumption from the industrial sector.

REPowerEU acknowledged the need to address the bottlenecks in the permitting process. Currently, a wind energy permit could take up to nine years. To address this issue, the Commission put forward a new legislative proposal on renewable permitting based on three things: It will declare that renewables are presumed to be in “overriding public interest”. That would ensure renewable energy projects are prioritized, especially in the current scenario and until climate neutrality is reached. The proposal also urges nations to create so-called, “go-to” areas. These areas are to be set following an environment assessment (declaring that renewable projects are not a direct threat to the environment). Projects in these areas would need to be permitted within one year. The Commission also plans to keep existing permitting deadlines (i.e., two years) for the normal new projects and one year for repowered projects.

Oil and Gas Pipelines

Russia has some of the largest natural gas and oil reserves in the world. The future of European development may rest on Russia’s energy supply to the heart of the continent, but the current crisis in Ukraine changing this dynamic.

However, such a transition will require huge investments and regardless of whatever amount is being assigned to new renewable energy developments, this amount is considerably below the required additional investment needed. The additional investment will be required to meet targets, including grid and battery storage developments to ensure a stable supply of energy because the EU is talking about the reconstruction of its Energy Grid and storage. This clearly means the EU is just daydreaming. Not only this, but the EU also lacks current capacities to overcome the present energy crisis. The large demand for new capacity will just put additional pressure on the supply chain for solar panel and wind turbine manufacturing and it could lead to a further increase in costs for these technologies.

Additional Issues

The EU keeps boasting about its new sanctions but they have no idea what about the impact of these sanctions on its own economy. Instead of introspection and assessment, the Commission conducted a “simulation” in its spring economic forecast that considers the impact of an abrupt stop of imports of any Russian gas. No actual ground report has been assessed. As per its simulation, the EU spokesperson stated;

“Compared to an abrupt stop of Russian gas imports, a gradual reduction by 2/3 would be much smoother, as firms and consumers would have the time to prepare, and governments could secure critical infrastructure for alternative imports.”

On these plans to ditch Russian Gas and Oil, small countries and Hungary have always hung the EU in a predicament when it comes to implementation. Even now, the exact position of sanctions is unclear because Hungary keeps bringing new demands.

So how exactly will the EU win in its efforts to ditch Russian Gas and Oil and stress on renewable energy? The EU bloc has no exact roadmap. If the bloc decides to take loans, the bloc will suffer debt from other nations. Pretty sure the EU will hesitate to invest that much in one go. EU may overcome several issues by convincing nations to support its ban, but the 1 trillion Euros is undoubtedly a roadblock in the EU’s last-ditch effort. The Block’s total GDP is around 17 trillion right now. The war has already pushed the EU to think about its savings. So, the EU’s plans at this moment look more like a dream with no connection whatsoever with reality.