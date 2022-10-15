EU Top Diplomat Josep Borrell Blew A Racist Dog Whistle By Implying That Africa Is Invading Europe

By Andrew Korybko

This disgustingly racist screed by the EU’s top diplomat, who shamelessly tried justifying all of this on the grounds that it’s allegedly just part of the “power politics” connected to the contemporary world in which everyone lives, confirms that Europe is truly ruled by a “Fourth Reich” exactly as Polish grey cardinal Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov previously claimed.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell shocked the entire world on Thursday while speaking before the first generation of students at the European Diplomatic Academy when he very strongly implied in an undeniably racist way that Africa is invading Europe and changing its identity. His reference to the rest of the world supposedly being a “jungle” that’s literally “invading” the European “garden”, which he described as representing the “best…that the humankind has been able to build”, carries with it extremely obvious racist overtones. This is especially so when he declared that Europe must therefore proactively “go to the jungle” in order to stop its “invasion” out of fear that its “identity” – which he said “is today the real battlefield” – will be irreversibly changed by those from “not developed” countries.

So as not to be accused of twisting his words, here are relevant excerpts from the official EU website:

“Here, Bruges is a good example of the European garden. Yes, Europe is a garden. We have built a garden. Everything works. It is the best combination of political freedom, economic prosperity, and social cohesion that humankind has been able to build – the three things together. And here, Bruges is maybe a good representation of beautiful things, intellectual life, and well-being.

The rest of the world – and you know this very well, Federica – is not exactly a garden. Most of the rest of the world is a jungle, and the jungle could invade the garden. The gardeners should take care of it, but they will not protect the garden by building walls. A nice small garden surrounded by high walls in order to prevent the jungle from coming in is not going to be a solution. Because the jungle has a strong growth capacity, the wall will never be high enough in order to protect the garden.

The gardeners have to go to the jungle. Europeans have to be much more engaged with the rest of the world. Otherwise, the rest of the world will invade us, in different ways and means.

…

As the diplomats say, one told me: ‘In diplomacy, you have to say the truth. You cannot lie – well, formally, you cannot lie. You have to say the truth. You have to say only the truth but not all the truth.’ But if we want to engage frankly and honestly, to discuss the real problems and look for solutions, then we have to tell all the truth – but we will do it later.

…

There are people who say that this war means the end of the European Union to have a foreign policy because we are following blindly the United States. This narrative exists. Yesterday, on the plane, I was reading nice articles explaining this approach.

And from my side, it is just the contrary: this war has been an occasion for the European Union to be more assertive and to push for the creation of a European stand – from the foreign policy side and also from the military and defense perspective.

…

We live in a world of power politics. The rules-based system that we defend is challenged like never before, and our interdependency – which was supposed to be a good thing, preventing the war – now is becoming weaponized.

…

Today, there is not a clear difference between what is diplomatic activity and what is the sectorial activity of policymakers. Everything has an external dimension and an internal dimension.

…

The Minister of Foreign Affairs has to be reinvented. They have to work in a different way because today everybody is a Minister of Foreign Affairs because the foreign is internal and the internal is external.

…

There is a big difference between Europe and the rest of the world – well, the rest of the world, understand me what I mean, no? – is that we have strong institutions. The most important thing for the quality of life of the people is institutions. The big difference between developed and not developed is not the economy, it is institutions.

…

Institutions, that is what matters. It is very difficult to build institutions. We can build a road. We can go with a bulldozer and money and workers, and we can build a road. I cannot go to emerging countries and build institutions for them – they have to be built by them. Otherwise, it would be a kind of neo-colonialism.

The big difference between us and an important part of the rest of the world is that we have institutions.

…

Identity is today the real battlefield. Identity is coming back as a powerful matter.

…

Believe me, Europe is a good example of many things. The world needs Europe. My experience of traveling around the world is that people look at us as a beacon. Why [do] so many people come to Europe? Are there flows of illegal or irregular migrants going to Russia? Not many. No, they are coming to Europe but for good reasons.

Keep the garden, and be good gardeners. But your duty will not be to take care of the garden itself but [of] the jungle outside.”

The rest of the present piece will now analyze Borrell’s extremely racist and neo-colonialist remarks.

The EU’s top diplomat is clearly a closet racist as evidenced by his derogatory innuendo about Africa, but he apparently feels comfortable enough nowadays to spew his discredited supremacist hate speech. In his mind, the majority-White EU is “the best (garden)…that humankind has been able to build” due to its “institutions”, all of which have resulted in the bloc becoming a “beacon” of the world when it comes to “beautiful things, intellectual life, wellbeing.” Put another way, it’s a proverbial Garden of Eden that must be protected at all costs otherwise humankind will supposedly reverse all the progress that White Europeans are allegedly responsible for. Of particular importance is protecting the majority-White EU’s “identity” lest it changes and thus catalyzes civilization’s collapse.

Borrell thus regards mass non-White migration to the EU from the “not developed” and “institution”-less African “jungle” as an existential threat to humankind if it manages to change the bloc’s “identity”. The only way to “protect” “the best (garden)…that humankind has been able to build” and thus save civilization is to have “military and defense” forces “go to the (African) jungle” first in order to preemptively stop this “invasion”, which he describes as the “weaponization” of African-European “interdependence”. These already racist references to the so-called “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory of non-Whites allegedly plotting to exterminate Whites through “weaponized” mass migration” are only part of Borrell’s views, as he admitted that “all the truth” will only be revealed, “later.”

From this candid summary of Borrell’s beliefs, it’s obvious that he’s a believer in a modern-day variation of the so-called “White Man’s Burden”, which was the discredited supremacist basis that drove the era of “classical European colonialism” in Africa. The EU’s foreign policy chief doesn’t want to “help” or “save” the “not developed” African people residing in the “jungle” since he said that his bloc isn’t going to build “institutions” for them. Rather, the modern-day “White Man’s Burden” that’s being implied is the alleged obligation to save humankind and its civilization via military deployments in Africa aimed at preemptively stopping the “invasion” of Europe, which he conceives of as the world’s “beacon” of “beautiful things, intellectual life, wellbeing.” This, in his words, “is the truth but not all the truth.”

This disgustingly racist screed by the EU’s top diplomat, who shamelessly tried justifying all of this on the grounds that it’s allegedly just part of the “power politics” connected to the contemporary world in which everyone lives, confirms that Europe is truly ruled by a “Fourth Reich” exactly as Polish grey cardinal Jaroslaw Kaczynski and Russian Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov previously claimed. Despite being fierce ideological foes with polar opposite political views about practically everything, they nevertheless found common ground in describing the EU in such a way, which speaks to the objectivity of their shared assessment. Upon becoming aware of Borrell’s unabashedly racist beliefs, Africans will obviously join their ranks as well in regarding not just France, but all of the EU as racists.

The West Is Spooked By Possible Burkinabe-Russian Military Cooperation

With Africa having emerged as among the hottest proxy battlegrounds in the New Cold War’s struggle for the future of International Relations, it’ll require Russia’s “Democratic Security” services more than ever to succeed.

The US-led West’s Golden Billion is fearful that the latest military coup in the landlocked former French colony of Burkina Faso will result in strengthening security ties with Russia, particularly its private military contractors. The appearance of Russian flags at the spontaneous rallies that sprouted up in support of the new authorities coincided with Wagner founder Prigozhin praising coup leader Traeore, which prompted The Guardian, Axios, Deutsche Welle, and Foreign Policy to speculate about their ties.

The rising importance of Russia’s bespoke “Democratic Security” services to African states, which refers to the wide range of counter-Hybrid Warfare tactics and strategies for defending against such threats, has been a game-changer across the continent. It fulfills the role that many countries’ traditional American and/or French partners previously promised but never succeeded in doing. On the contrary, many suspect that anti-terrorist campaigns were just a cover for disguising neo-imperial plundering.

This is especially the case when it comes to France’s failed nearly decade-long one across the Sahel that was initiated in response to terrorists hijacking a separatist movement in Mali, which was turbocharged by the explosion of arms and mercenaries following NATO’s War on Libya. Far from stabilizing that geostrategically positioned state in the center of West Africa, it actually led to even more terrorism that continues to afflict it to this day, including after Al Qaeda’s local branch recently declared war on Russia.

Moscow wasn’t deterred, however, and instead ramped up its military-security cooperation with Bamako. Related ties are so strong right now that Prime Minister Maiga even praised Russia during his speech at last month’s UN General Assembly while reminding everyone of how terribly France has always treated Mali. In a sense, Russia is simply replicating its “Democratic Security” successes in the Central African Republic (CAR) with Mali and soon possibly Burkina Faso as well.

About the third-mentioned, which is the latest in that part of the continent to experience a coup after Mali (both of which have gone through this twice in the past year and two respectively), it makes perfect sense why its new authorities might be interested in bolstering their military-security ties with Russia. Moscow’s bespoke “Democratic Security” services have already proven their effectiveness in Burkina Faso’s northern neighbor so it, therefore, follows that Ouagadougou considers it a potential partner.

There was already talk of such cooperation between them under the previous military government that was just deposed by its own armed forces, but tangible progress might finally be made on those rumored plans for three reasons. First, the latest coup took place on the pretext of countering terrorist threats more successfully than the prior authorities did. Second, France failed to achieve any significant progress. And third, Mali’s military government has done much better since teaming up with Russia.

None of this suggests that Russia was behind the latest coup, however, nor that it played any role in organizing the rallies in its support where locals also waved its flag throughout the capital’s streets. Rather, the latest regime change was a purely domestic process driven by urgent security concerns while those spontaneous demonstrations were comprised of people who’ve been inspired by that newly restored world power’s active resistance to the same Golden Billion that oppressed them for so long.

President Putin’s revolutionary manifesto that he coincidentally shared on the same day as the coup on 30 September couldn’t have realistically influenced the Burkinabe, but the proto-manifesto that he shared earlier in the summer almost certainly did. Furthermore, the locals likely heard from trusted sources – including businessmen, family, and in some cases even through their own first-hand experience – how successfully Russia has helped Mali manage its security problems this past year.

It therefore shouldn’t be surprising to any objective observer that people spontaneously spilled out into the streets waving Russian flags after the latest military coup in the region that was driven by the desire to liberate their country from the neo-colonial influence of the Golden Billion’s French hegemon. The plotters’ sharp criticisms against Paris, especially their allegations that it was trying to spark a civil war in order to stop their anti-imperialist revolution, closely resembled the rhetoric from Mali’s junta.

Those military officials proved to be African pioneers by proudly pushing back against Macron’s smears, including his latest one in August that insulted their intelligence and thus implied racist-supremacist innuendo, in ways that no one has done since the late Burkinabe revolutionary Thomas Sankara. With this recent context in mind, it was thus expected that people would flood into the streets supporting their new military authorities while flying the flags of Mali’s newfound strategic Russian partner.

Returning back to the Golden Billion’s fear of Burkinabe-Russian military cooperation, this is therefore revealed to be nothing but anger at Moscow’s success in eroding its regional influence through its effective practice of “Democratic Security”. The West also knows that it can’t compete with Russia’s new soft power approach to Africa embodied by Foreign Minister Lavrov’s promise earlier this summer to help Russia’s African partners fully complete their decolonization processes.

These former colonizers squandered their chance over the decades by transforming their “classical colonial” models into neo-colonial ones and thus retaining their hegemonic influence over those same people who were gaslit into thinking that they were finally free. The African masses are finally awakening, however, as proven by the passionate grassroots support given to the patriotic revolutionaries that led Mali and now Burkina Faso’s anti-imperialist coups.

This emerging continental-wide liberation movement is politically supported by Russia but purely driven by the locals in each country who’ve yearned for years to finally liberate themselves from the Golden Billion’s yoke. Upon members of their military taking the lead in this respect, the opportunity for meaningful “Democratic Security” cooperation with the Kremlin immediately becomes possible if the new officials decide that it’s the best way to ensure their national security and strategic autonomy.

The global systemic transition to multipolarity has therefore accelerated in one of the most geostrategic regions of the Global South, France’s self-declared “sphere of influence” in West Africa that it condescendingly refers to as “Françafrique”, which will have major implications for the New Cold War. With Africa having emerged as among the hottest proxy battlegrounds in this struggle for the future of International Relations, it’ll require Russia’s “Democratic Security” services more than ever to succeed.