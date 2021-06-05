EXPOSED: THE WESTERN CONSPIRACY TO WEAPONIZE FAMINE FOR REGIME CHANGE IN ETHIOPIA

Posted in Al Mariam’s Commentaries By almariam

NATO is now openly threatening to invade Ethiopia.

On June 3, 2021, Lord (Tariq) Ahmad of Wimbledon tweeted, “Conflict-related sexual violence is abhorrent and unacceptable in our world. This week, UK and NATO ministers agreed powerful action to stand up to these brutal crimes and ensure we can protect and support victims and survivors today and in the future.”

Weaponizing FAMINE for regime change in Ethiopia

“There’s a sucker born every minute”, quipped circus master P. T. Barnum.

The U.S.-E.U. and U.K. (The Axis of Lies, Damned Lies and Disinformation – A-LDLD) have launched a new campaign of “The Famine sky is Falling on Ethiopia.”

Their massive disinformation campaign marketing “humanitarian access”, “human rights violations”, “atrocities”, “massacres”, “war crimes”, “ethnic cleansing”, etc. pulled no traction with the white people in America and Europe.

The whole propaganda aim of this marketing campaign was to fool and stoke the emotions of white people in America and Europe and excite outrage among them so that they demand action against Ethiopia.

The brutal fact of the matter is the overwhelming majority of white people in America and Europe do not give a rat’s ass about what happens in Trump’s “s**t hole countries”.

They got big problems of their own.

White people in America and Europe are sick and tired of hearing disaster news in Africa. They just don’t give a damn! It is what it is!

But Western leaders, elites and their press-stitutes are now proclaiming, “EXTRA!EXTRA! Read all about it. FAMINE IN ETHIOPIA!”

They are trying to pimp “conflict-related sexual violence is abhorrent and unacceptable in our world” tagline as a justification for “humanitarian” military intervention.

Time was when the TPLF was in power, the USAID and the other Global Poverty Pimps called “famine” by fancy names: “extreme malnutrition”, “severe under-nutrition”, “extreme food shortage”, “catastrophic food shortages” “food deficits” “acute food insecurity”, “extreme food consumption gaps” and many others deceptive euphemisms and other clever misnomers.

In its August 15, 2014 report USAID reported, “Despite a fast-growing economy… Ethiopia… experiences high levels of both chronic and acute food insecurity, particularly among rural populations and smallholder farmers. Approximately 44% percent of children under 5 years of age in Ethiopia are severely chronically malnourished, or stunted.

It is no different in Tigray today! “Chronic and acute food insecurity”.

In May 2016, Alex DeWaal, a notorious TPLF lackey and apologist declared: There is “no famine in Ethiopia… Ethiopians aren’t starving to death… People aren’t dying… Animals are dying of thirst…”

In 2021, there is no famine in Ethiopia but there is terrorism by the TPLF that has made farming and access to humanitarian relief difficult in certain parts of Tigray.

In 2011, Wolfgang Fengler, the lead economist for the World Bank, in a refreshingly honest moment observed, “The famine in the Horn of Africa is a result of artificially high prices for food and civil conflict than natural and environmental causes. This crisis is manmade. Droughts have occurred over and again, but you need bad policy making for that to lead to a famine.”

USAID and the other global poverty pimps did not say a damn thing about the 2011 famine in Ethiopia.

I have written extensively on famine in Ethiopia and pinning the tail on the TPLF donkey for famine over the years.

In 1984-85, TPLF leaders including Meles Zenawi hatched out and successfully executed a humanitarian aid scam using a front “humanitarian relief” organization called “Relief Society of Tigrai” (REST).

TPLF leaders and collaborator splitting humanitarian aid money

One of the TPLF founders, Dr. Aregawi Berhe told the BBC that of the $100 million that went through TPLF hands to mitigate famine in Tigray, $95 million was diverted for weapons purchases and other purposes not related to famine relief.

In 2005, the U.S. created its Africa welfare-on-the-dole program, a/k/a Productive Safety New Program (PSNP), keeping millions of people especially in Tigray in a state of permanent poverty and dependency.

Truth be told, PSNP is a modified African version of the U.S. welfare program which has trapped millions of African Americans in dependency and poverty for generations.

What is good for the goose is good for the gander. I guess what is good for indigent African Americans is good for poor Africans.

Now, the Axis of LDLD in desperation are pulling out the oldie but goody FAMINE CARD.

On June 1, 2021, the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia issued an S.O.S. to “avert famine”.

Last week, Mark Lowcock, the UN’s top emergency relief coordinator issued a warning asserting, “There is a serious risk of famine if assistance is not scaled up in the next two months.”

On June 2, 2021, the Guardian wrote, “Pressure is mounting on Ethiopia to declare a ceasefire in the northern province of Tigray to allow humanitarian organisations to reach millions of people who face famine.”

On June 2, 2021, USAID boss Samantha Power tweeted, “ Ethiopia has seen Famine of disastrous proportions before & could see it again within months. Stakes could not be higher. Govt must end conflict in #Tigray & allow unhindered aid access.”

On June 2, 2021, “France and Germany join[ed] together in the international call for immediate humanitarian cease fire. Unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid depends on it.”

The “US-EU plan meeting to keep spotlight on Ethiopia ahead of G-7”

The strategy:

To mobilize consensus among U.S. allies on the enormity of the humanitarian and human rights emergency in Tigray. To galvanize bolder action within the UN system for a relief response commensurate with the scope and scale of the crisis.

The HIDDEN STRATEGY:

Pressure Ethiopia to agree to a “ceasefire” to give the TPLF a chance to regroup and expand its terrorism in Tigray and throughout Ethiopia.

Pressure Ethiopia to provide “humanitarian access” to provide massive military shipment to the TPLF.

Day of Western Long Knives on Ethiopia- History repeating itself?

The Night of the Long Knives helped Hitler and the Nazi Party to consolidate absolute power in Germany by removing their political opposition.

Today, Ethiopia is on the receiving end of Day of Long Knives of the West.

The U.S., European Union and G-7 (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States), NATO Horsemen of the Apocalypse are making final plans to absolutely destroy Ethiopia economically and militarily in the name of humanitarian concern in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.

But that is nothing new!

They have always done it.

The European powers sold Ethiopia down the river at the League of Nations in 1936.

When Italy invaded Ethiopia in 1935 with some 400 thousand soldiers and ravaged and terrorized Ethiopia, the European powers turned a blind eye and muted lips.

H.I.M. Haile Selassie at the League of Nations said, “The very refinement of barbarism consisted in carrying ravage and terror into the most densely populated parts of the territory… The object was to scatter fear and death over a great part of the Ethiopian territory.”

The European Powers gave a nod and a wink to Italy to colonize Ethiopia.

Today, the U.S. and European Powers are trying to return the TPLF to power by a “ceasefire”.

On November 3, 2020, the TPLF attacked the Ethiopian Northern Command and with unspeakable barbarism and spread ravage and terror with the object of scatter fear and death over a great part of the Ethiopian territory.

Like the Italians, the TPLF also failed. The Italians were defeated by our forefathers. The TPLF was defeated by the current generation of patriots in the Ethiopian National Defense Force.

The European powers tried to pressure to enter into an armistice with fascist Italy just as they are trying to pressure Ethiopia into an armistice with the terrorist TPLF.

Beneath their coats and shirts, the European powers have always held a long knife to slay Ethiopia.

The TRUTH is this: Europeans have never forgiven Ethiopia for destroying a white army on the Black Continent. The Ethiopians defeated the mighty Italian army at the Battle of Adwa in 1896 in less than 24 hours. The Second Italo-Ethiopian War lasted 5 years but Italy again was defeated.

What the Axis, G-7 and NATO forces are doing in 2021 was done back in 1985 using the same M.O. (mode of operation).

Throughout history, Ethiopian has been the lodestar, the pole star of Africa.

Anti-colonial struggles were inspired by Ethiopia’s independence and freedom. They knew deep in their hearts if Ethiopia can remain free, they can one day gain their freedom.

Today, Ethiopia is charting the course on the African skies.

Ethiopia is a shining example of freedom in Africa.

Ethiopia is a “Youthocracy”, a “government of the people, by the youths and for the people’.

The amazing Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed is charting a new course not only for Ethiopia, but all of Africa with his “Medemer” philosophy.

Ethiopians will for the first time in their history have an election that is free and fair.

With the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Ethiopia will unquestionably become the star of Africa.

Aah! Wish upon the African star.

The Axis must ensure Ethiopia fails and is destroyed.

The way Ethiopia goes, so does the rest of Africa!

A defiant, insubmissive and daring Ethiopia is a threat to Western neocolonial rule in Africa.

The Western Conspiracy: ETHIOPIA MUST BE DESTROYED POLITICALLY, ECONOMICALLY AND SOCIALLY!

In 1985, Maggie Thatcher declared war on Ethiopia.

On November 29, 1985, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s Private Secretary wrote:

Transcription

10 DOWNING STREET ETHIOPIA Thank you for your letter of 27 November about the political implications of the aid we should give to Ethiopia. The Prime Minister continues to believe that it is not enough just to jog along in our relations with the distasteful regime in Ethiopia. If the conclusion is that our present relations offered no serious scope for exercising beneficial and positive influence, she would like serious thought given to ways in which we could make life harder for the Ethiopian regime. These might, as examples, include: (i) support for the rebels in Eritrea and Tigray (ii) a more active effort in conjunction with the Americans to identify and perhaps encourage opponents of Mengistu within Ethiopia, and (iii) continued attempt to get the Ten to be more forthright in criticising abuses of human rights on Ethiopia; and (iv) a more robust line by the European community when there are examples of the Ethiopian government abusing European Community aid or imposing restrictions and conditions (such as customs duties) on it. This might embrace suspension of all but humanitarian aid with the people of Ethiopia. None of this is of course incompatible with continuing humanitarian aid with the people of Ethiopia. The Prime Minister would like serious examination made of these points and others of similar import which may occur to you. She feels that her original question — is it not inherently wrong to pour tens of millions of pounds of aid into a country and yet conclude that we have no serious scope for influencing its particularly cruel and objectionable government? — has still not been adequately answered. TOP SECRET AND PERSONAL

By April 1, 1985, the U.S. was putting together a plan for a covert operation to overthrow the Ethiopian Government.

STRICLTY PERSONAL: EXCERPTS FROM MY DIARY

Strictly personal excerpts from my diary

April 4. — High-level Source reported urgently he had reviewed top-secret documents which showed White House, Defense Department and CIA were planning covert operation in Ethiopia. Ultimate objective: to unseat, if possible, Dictator Mengistu Haile Mariam. Source said CIA was planning to use food shipments to starving Ethiopians as cover arms and supplies to rebels in North, who are battling Haile Mariam regime. Trying to check out report.

In 2021, NATO has agreed to invade Ethiopia on the pretext of “sexual violence” in Tigray

Today, the Western Long Knives-men are trying to use “SEXUAL VIOLENCE” AND “FAMINE” as justifications for invasion of Ethiopia.

The idea behind the NATO “sexual violence” action is to get white women in America and Europe to champion the cause of Tigray!

THE WESTERN CONSPIRACY OF REGIME CHANGE BY FAMINE IN A NUTSHELL IN 1985 AND 2021

The U.S.-U.K. Conspiracy for regime change in Ethiopia in 1985 in a nutshell

“It is not enough just to jog along in our relations with the distasteful regime in Ethiopia.

“Serious thought given to ways in which we could make life harder for the Ethiopian regime.

“(i) Support for the rebels in Eritrea and Tigray.

(ii) A more active effort in conjunction with the Americans to identify and perhaps encourage opponents of Mengistu within Ethiopia.”

(iii) Continued attempt to get the Ten to be more forthright in criticising abuses of human rights on Ethiopia.

(iv) A more robust line by the European community when there are examples of the Ethiopian government abusing European Community aid or imposing restrictions and conditions (such as customs duties) on it.

“This might embrace suspension of all but humanitarian aid with the people of Ethiopia.”

None of this is of course incompatible with continuing humanitarian aid with the people of Ethiopia.

“It is inherently wrong to pour tens of millions of pounds of aid into a country and yet conclude that we have no serious scope for influencing its particularly cruel and objectionable government

The U.S.-E.U.-U.K.-NATO conspiracy for regime change in Ethiopia in 2021 in a nutshell

Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman, “Authoritarian leaders in Ethiopia, Eritrea and Somalia draw closer at the expense of the wider collective.” [“distasteful regime”]

Cutoff economic aid, “temporary pause in U.S. economic aid until situation improves in Tigray”. [“make life harder for Ethiopian regime”]

“Unfettered humanitarian access to Tigray” [“support rebels in Tigray”]

Because of the ‘restricted the right of several opposition political parties to peacefully assemble and organize’, ‘detention of opposition leaders’ and closure of ‘political and civil space’, the June 2021 election ‘will not meet international standards’ and should be cancelled. [“encourage opponents of Mengistu”]

“EU has repeatedly called for full humanitarian access to all areas, as well as for the immediate withdrawal of Eritrean troops.” [“the Ten (10 Western European countries) to be more forthright in criticising abuses of human rights on Ethiopia”]

European Union has cutoff 90 million euros ($109 million) in budgetary support to Ethiopia over lack of access to the country’s Tigray region [“imposing restrictions and conditions”]

“The U.S. will continue humanitarian assistance and certain other critical aid to Ethiopia.” [“None of this is of course incompatible with continuing humanitarian aid”]

“UK and NATO ministers agreed on powerful action to stand up to these brutal crimes of sexual violence” [“no serious scope for influencing its particularly cruel and objectionable government”]

In 1991, the U.S. arranged a “mediation” forum in London and let the TPLF walk into power and stay in power for over a quarter of a century.

The U.S. and U.K. think they can repeat their 1991 performance in 2021.

And so history repeats itself.

Indeed, history will also repeat itself for Ethiopia. Remember 1896! Remember 1941!

IT IS NOT THE SIZE OF THE DOG THAT DETERMINES THE OUTCOME OF A FIGHT. IT IS THE SIZE OF THE FIGHT IN THE DOG!

SPEAK TRUTH AND FIGHT THE POWER!