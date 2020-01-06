Extreme Ethiopia 2E https://www.addisherald.com/extreme-ethiopia-in-pictures/ Share Pinterest Google+ StumbleUpon

StumbleUpon Download Close Full Description Decorated British desert explorer Wilfred Thesiger once called it a "land of death". National Geographic christened it the "cruellest place on earth"; yet for this basin in North Eastern Ethiopia bordering Eritrea, tens of thousands of families have earned their income and livelihoods from mining one of the most precious commodities: salt. More

Extreme Ethiopia 4

StumbleUpon Download Open Link Close Full Description One of the tallest waterfalls in Africa is the little known Injinbar Falls, which are more than 500 m high.

Waterfall is located in one of the most dramatic locations of Simien Mountains – in Geech Abyss. This narrow, canyon like abyss is considered to be up to 800 m deep More

Extreme Ethiopia 3

Lalibela Bet Giyorgis Bet Giyorgis, St George's Church is Lalibela's masterpiece. Representing the apogee of the rock-hewn tradition, it's the mostURL visually perfect church of all, a 15m-high three-tiered mountain the shape of a Greek cross