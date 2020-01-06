Extreme Ethiopia in pictures
Decorated British desert explorer Wilfred Thesiger once called it a "land of death". National Geographic christened it the "cruellest place on earth"; yet for this basin in North Eastern Ethiopia bordering Eritrea, tens of thousands of families have earned their income and livelihoods from mining one of the most precious commodities: salt.
Decorated British desert explorer Wilfred Thesiger once called it a "land of death". National Geographic christened it the "cruellest place on earth"; yet for this basin in North Eastern Ethiopia bordering Eritrea, tens of thousands of families have earned their income and livelihoods from mining one of the most precious commodities: salt.
One of the tallest waterfalls in Africa is the little known Injinbar Falls, which are more than 500 m high.
Waterfall is located in one of the most dramatic locations of Simien Mountains – in Geech Abyss. This narrow, canyon like abyss is considered to be up to 800 m deep
One of the tallest waterfalls in Africa is the little known Injinbar Falls, which are more than 500 m high.
The Blue Nile Falls is a waterfall located in the northwest of Ethiopia near the city of Bahir Dar. Known in Amharic as Tis Abay (the Great Smoke), it is one of the country’s top natural attractions and the most dramatic event on the Blue Nile’s journey from its source at nearby Lake Tana to its confluence with the White Nile in Khartoum, Sudan
The Blue Nile Falls is a waterfall located in the northwest of Ethiopia near the city of Bahir Dar. Known in Amharic as Tis Abay (the Great Smoke), it is one of the country’s top natural attractions and the most dramatic event on the Blue Nile’s journey from its source at nearby Lake Tana to its confluence with the White Nile in Khartoum, Sudan