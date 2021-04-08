Facebook announces closure of Egypt-based posts targeting Ethiopia

The company said the sites were closed because they violated foreign policy and engaged in unrealistic campaigns.

“The company has shut down 17 Facebook accounts based Egypt, six pages, and three Instagram accounts targeting Ethiopia, Sudan, and Turkey,” Facebook said in a statement.

The company made the announcement in a report released in March of this year, cited as a combination of false positives.

Facebook released its findings in March, which concluded with this report. According to Facebook, one of the Egypt-based sites that sent a message to its followers in Ethiopia was “critical of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.”

The giant company also said that these pages and accounts cost $525,000 to promote themselves.

Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan relations are known to be intense over the Renaissance Dam. A few days ago, the three countries held talks in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, under the auspices of the African Union.

Neither Ethiopia nor the Egyptian government has commented on the matter.

What did Facebook say?

Facebook, the largest social media company with billions of users, has announced that it is working on a campaign to change the community’s agenda and attitudes through Facebook and other social media platforms it controls.

According to the report, some of those who claimed to have been reached in March were targeted by followers in other countries. In the same month, it said it had destroyed 14 networks that it said had been exposed to “fake campaigns” in 11 countries.

According to Facebook, one of the networks that have been spreading false propaganda was be based in Egypt.

Facebook

What is written on these pages?

According to Facebook, the individuals behind the networks were using fake identities and fake accounts to change their names.

These pages also try to pretend to be in the countries where their followers live; In particular, Facebook announced that these pages were in full swing in the summer of 2020.

These pages provide news and political events using the languages ​​spoken in the countries where their followers live, such as Amharic, Arabic, and Turkish.

“There are positive things about the Egyptian government and the bilateral relations between Sudan and Israel. On the other hand, it criticized Turkey’s foreign policy and the Ethiopian dam.

“Although the people behind these pages are trying to hide their identities and affiliations, we have discovered that they are linked to a marketing company goes under the name B-interactive in Egypt,” it said.

These blocked pages have a total of more than 300,000 followers and are said to have paid for their content.

“$525,000 was spent on advertising on Facebook and Instagram,” he said, noting that it was mainly in Egyptian pounds and US dollars.

This is not the first time Facebook has taken such action. In December, the organization said it had destroyed more than 2,000 fake accounts, pages, and groups.

Facebook said some of them were targeted at various national elections and pretended to be media outlets.