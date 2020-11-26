FM Demeke Delivered Message From PM Abiy To French President Emmanuel Macron

Fana Broadcasting

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen holds talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Foreign Minister delivered a message from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to President Macron during the discussion held inside the Élysée Palace in Paris.

Demeke said the government has been making the necessary efforts to continue the transformation process in Ethiopia with the required quality and speed.

He said despite repeated efforts by the government to resolve the issue with TPLF through dialogue peacefully, the gang has intensified its atrocities. He also recalled TPLF’s repeated acts of violence against the people and the government of Ethiopia.

He said the government has taken law enforcement action in the wake of the tragic acts perpetrated by TPLF on National Defense Force. On his remark Demeke said the main objective of the law enforcement operation in Tigray regional state, which is now at its final phase, is to prevent the atrocities being committed by the TPLF clique.

French President Emmanuel Macron, for his part, praised the Ethiopian government’s efforts to resolve the issue on its own, noting that due process should be taken to ensure the safety of innocent people.

He commended the government’s efforts to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the people during the campaign and called for further strengthening of integrated humanitarian assistance.

Finally, according to information received from the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister, President Macron reaffirmed his government’s readiness to further strengthen Ethio-French relations in various fields.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held talks with EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič in Brussels, Belgium.

The discussion mainly focused on the on-going law enforcement operation in Ethiopia, according to Office of the Deputy Prime Minister.

The Commissioner on the occasion said that the European Union has no intention to interfere in Ethiopia’s domestic affair.

Ethiopia is a strategic partner to EU, he said, urging the Government to provide protection to civilians and allow access to humanitarian relief to people in need during the law enforcement operation.

Demeke for his part reaffirmed Government’s commitment to give utmost protection to civilians and scale up efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need of help.

Source Fana Braodcasting