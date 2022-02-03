Football Fans hail Bamlak Tessema as the best Referee of AFCON in Senegal’s win over Burkina Faso

Fans hail ‘world class’ Bamlak Tessema Weyesa for his officiating during Senegal’s semi-final win over Burkina Faso at the Africa Cup of Nations and claim the best referee at AFCON tournament so far. They even further said Premier League officials need to learn from the Ethiopian after he overturned two penalty decisions following VAR reviews for Senegal in their semi-final win over Burkina Faso

According to Daily Mail, there were two penalty awards for Senegal in the first half but both were overturned after the referee Bamlak Tessema of Ethiopia was encouraged to review his decision by VAR.

He handed Senegal a penalty midway through the first half after goalkeeper Herve Koffi came out for a high ball and punched away, hitting Cheikhou Kouyate in the face.

But he made contact with the ball first and so the penalty award was rescinded, although Koffi was injured in the fall with Kouyate and had to go off.

Deep into stoppage time at the end of the first half, Gana Gueye’s shot from the edge of the area hit Tapsoba and the referee pointed to the spot, but once again on review changed his decision when he saw the shotstopper appeared to get to the ball with a punch and Tessema ruled no penalty after reviewing the collision on the pitchside monitor.but

Footballing fans took to Twitter to hail his officiating, praising his decision to overturn the penalty calls.

© Provided by Daily Mail Burkina Faso goalkeeper Herve Koffi (centre) collided with Senegal midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate (left) in the box

One posted: ‘The referee in the Burkina Faso Senegal game is having such a good game. Has got right all the key decisions and is clearly in charge. Refreshing to see at AFCON.’

‘I’ve seen this referee doing a couple of games at the AFCON semi-final tonight,’ wrote another.

‘I like his style; totally officious, quick to reach for his cards and blow for a penalty, and just as quick to change his mind once he sees the VAR.’

‘Likes a high waistband too. Top reffing.‘

‘Fantastic refereeing the referee to cancel the yellow card and Penalty which had been given for Senegal,’ said another fan.







The tournament had been labelled an ‘absolute joke‘ because referees were ‘spoiling’ the tournament with red cards.

AFCON has produced 13 sending offs so far, as many as the last four tournaments combined and fans have been left furious.

Meanwhile, Tunisia’s 1-0 defeat to Mali in the group stages produced a massive refereeing blunder.

Zambian official Janny Sikazwe sparked controversywhen he ended the group stage fixture 13 seconds early on January 12, having also been forced to restart the game after blowing his full-time whistle five minutes before the full 90 was up.

© Provided by Daily Mail Zambian referee Janny Sikazwe (left) blew the whistle early twice in Tunisia’s game against Mali

The error left fans in disbelief but they witnessed a ‘refreshing‘ refereeing display from Tessema on Wednesday night as many hailed him ‘the best referee of the tournament‘.

‘It seems tonight in AFCON we have ourselves a honest referee. Very commendable,’ said one fan.

‘Today’s AFCON referee has been the best in this tournament,‘ wrote another.

While another agreed, posting: ‘Tessema is the referee of the #AFCON 2021 tournament. Very friendly and extremely cautious.‘







Other supporters believed that the Premier League’s officials could learn from Tessema, claiming the VAR referees were ‘miles ahead‘.

One supporter wrote: ‘AFCON VAR referees are miles ahead of their EPL equivalents…top officiating!‘

‘PL referees can learn a thing or two from these AFCON refs regarding the use of VAR,’ said another.

‘Premier League referees should watch this ongoing AFCON game and learn from the referees. He’s having a world class performance,‘ added one fan.







Senegal beat Burkina Faso to reach final

Sadio Mane sets up one goal and scores the last one himself as Senegal beat Burkina Faso 3-1 to reach the final.

According to Aljazeera Senegal struck three times in the last 20 minutes to book their place in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final as they overcame Burkina Faso 3-1.

At Wednesday’s first semi-final, played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, Abdou Diallo shot home from close range after a corner in the 70th minute for the first goal, while a strike from Bamba Dieng doubled Senegal’s lead six minutes later.

Blati Toure pulled a goal back for Burkina Faso to make it 2-1 in the 82nd minute but Sadio Mane added a final flourish with a breakaway goal five minutes later to restore Senegal’s two-goal advantage as their quality triumphed over a gallant Burkinabe outfit.

Senegal, who were runners-up at the last edition in 2019, will meet hosts Cameroon or Egypt in the final. The second semi-final will be played at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium at 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

How the game unfolded

Diallo snapped up the opportunity to fire home from close range after centre-back partner Kalidou Koulibaly played the ball back into the danger zone from a corner with a bicycle kick.

Dieng made it 2-0 as TV replays showed he was first to a cutback from Mane, applying the decisive touch ahead of teammate Idrissa Gana Gueye, who also claimed the goal.

Burkina Faso then brought on two strikers in a bold bid to get back into the contest and, with eight minutes left, pulled one back after Bertrand Traore and Issa Kabore set up an attack that was finished off by Toure’s knee.

A frenetic search for a dramatic equaliser looked like it was on the cards but Toure and Edmond Tapsoba lost the ball in a midfield mix-up and Mane was able to sprint away, slamming home a left-footed shot with just the goalkeeper to beat to finish it off in the 87th minute.

“We knew it would not be easy, it was a semi-final of the Cup of Nations after all,” said Mane. “And we were up against a good Burkina Faso team who gave us a lot of problems. We were calm and we took our opportunities and I think we deserved this victory.”