Former Ethiopian Diplomat Blasts TPLF as Tools of Imperialism in the Horn of Africa

As the situation in Ethiopia continues to escalate, the war over narratives is in full force. Who are the good guys and who are the bad guys? Is it even that black and white? Is the TPLF fighting a war for the liberation of the Tigrayan people against a cruel government or is it executing a war of aggression to regain power after losing it? And what should we make of recent developments such as the Oromo Liberation Front joining the TPLF in its fight against the state? What does it all mean for the greater Horn region?

To help make sense of all of this and place it in its proper historical context, Rania Khalek was joined by Mohamed Hassan, who served as an Ethiopian diplomat in the 1990s before resigning in protest of the TPLF. He was also a member of the Ethiopian student movement in the 1970s. And he just returned from a visit to Ethiopia and Eritrea.