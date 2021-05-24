Gravitas Plus: The US is among the worst countries for racial equality

Let me show you some headlines!

The US has asked India to engage minorities on CAA FCRA,

The US is introducing a bill to probe whether Myanmar’s attacks on Rohingya constitute genocide.

The US says Pakistan’s attacks on minorities are hampering religious freedom.

The US criticizes Turkey for restricting the rights of minority groups.

The US calls out Beijing for suppressing Christians, Muslims, and Tibetan Buddhists.

Russia is a country of particular concern that also Vietnam, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, all countries of particular concern.

And this happens every year. A quasi-judicial body called the USCIRF or the US Commission on International Religious Freedom publishes an unwarranted report, binds it with a claim of independently assessing and unflinchingly confronting threats to fundamental rights. It lampoons countries, schools them on equality, and speaks not a word on fundamental rights in America.

What about the plight of minorities in the US?

What about the rampant racism?

Again, a stoic silence only goes on to indicate two possibilities.

America thinks it is, above all, The American truth is too bitter to confront. The crisis runs too deep for those sitting in America to dig it up annually.

US President Joe Biden was recently asked his views on racism. He said, and I’m quoting,

I do not think America is racist, but I think the overhang from all the Jim Crow and before that slavery has had a cost,

His deputy said the same. America’s first black vice president, Kamala Harris, said this.

I don’t think America is a racist country, but we also do have to speak the truth about the history of racism in our country and its existence today.

Now, first of all, these statements contradict themselves. Why say something so assertively only to follow it up with a But, as for the truth, here it is.

America has one of the worst records in the world on minorities.

No matter what its leadership tells you, the country is systematically racist. And we will show you that on this episode of Gravitas. Plus,

Hello and welcome. I’m Patricia. And tonight, I argue that racism in America is a reality.

Let’s begin with the history between 1525 and 1866. Twelve and a half million people were kidnapped from Africa. They were bundled up like cargo and many of them were shipped to what we today know as the United States of America. And nearly two million Africans would die in transit.

For the ten-point seven million who survived this transatlantic slave, trade life would become a living hell on reaching America. They were shackled, enslaved, forced to work in sugar fields. Men, women, and children fell to the ground and died on the plantation fields. Slaves were raped, beaten, burned, mutilated, raped. So does America have a racist history?

Yes, it does.

Fast forward a few years. Civil war and secession. US President Abraham Lincoln freed all slaves. The date with the 1st of January 1863. The decree read all persons held as slaves are and henceforth shall be free. Two years later, on June 19th, 1865, Union General Gordon Granger told the slaves of Galveston, Texas, that they were officially freed. The day is now known as Juneteenth. The National Museum of African American History and Culture calls it America’s second Independence Day.

The United States celebrates Juneteenth every year, but what exactly do they celebrate? There is racism and policing. Black people make up 13 percent of America’s population, but they account for 28 percent of those killed by police in 2020.

There is racism in the criminal justice system. One in every ten black men in his 30s is in jail on any given day. Youth of color make two-third of the youth detained, there’s still housing discrimination that is still banking discrimination. Blacks and Hispanics face extra challenges in getting home loans in 2015 twenty-seven point four percent of black applicants and nineteen points two percent of Hispanic applicants were denied mortgages.

There are still educational discrimination. Nearly seventy two point four percent of black students attend a high poverty school. In comparison, it’s thirty one point three percent for whites. Then there’s workplace discrimination.

A black graduate is more likely to be unemployed, but there are certain jobs where people of color are overrepresented. The lowest paying ones like foodservice, porters, barbers, Estela’s dry-cleaning workers, concierge’s chauffeurs, agricultural workers. In twenty eighteen, an average black worker earns just sixty-two percent of an average white worker.

There is also wealth inequality. African-Americans own just one-tenth of the wealth of white Americans. That is, health disparity in 2017 ten point six percent of African-Americans were uninsured.

Why do eleven in every one thousand babies born to black Americans die when the national average is five point eight? And then there are hate crimes, anti-black bias was behind. Twenty-seven percent of the hate crimes and twenty nineteen. Some of these crimes are committed by white men in uniform.

Let’s look at some recent incidents. You’re all familiar with these words, the last words of George Floyd. He choked to death after a white police officer knelt on his neck. What was Floyd’s fault? He was suspected to have used a counterfeit 20 dollar bill, 20 dollars in March this year. Forty-two-year-old Andrew Brown was shot during an attempted arrest.

What was his fault? No one knows.

In 2020 forty-one year old Daniel Trud died in New York. He was specially-abled. He had no arms on him, but the cops detained him with spit. He died of asphyxia because of physical restraint.

What was his fault? He was running naked through the streets in light snow.

In twenty fourteen, 18-year old Michael Brown was shot by a white police officer. 12 bullets were fired. Brown lay dead on the streets of St. Louis for four hours. No one knows what happened. The cop was never charged. Brown’s death gave birth to the Black Lives Matter movement. As we speak, police in the US are three times more likely to fatally shot a black man.

If this is not racism, what is?

America has failed to practice equality at home, but it is preaching to the world.

Now we come to the question, why is America so racist?

No. One has a legacy, and no to the legacy has now become political. There are two major parties of America, the Democrats, and the Republicans. African-Americans mostly vote for the Democrats, the whites for the Republicans. Barack Obama was the first black man in the White House. His election was seen by many as a national atonement for the sin of slavery.

But the race also became one of Obama’s biggest failures under his administration. The percentage of Americans who believed racism was on the rise doubled incidents of racism rose to. It was under the Trump administration, not the Obama administration, that lynching was finally declared a federal crime.

But that doesn’t clear Trump of anything. He played the white supremacy card, whipped up nationalism, made proud boys prouder, and sent troops to fight the Black Lives Matter movement.

Joe Biden promised to heal the nation but few months in office. And he says America is not even racist.

Can you solve a problem without acknowledging it?

I started by showing you some headlines and by showing you some more

And yet the US thinks it has the moral high ground to school Others on minority affairs.

It has none.

And with that, I rest my case.