Green, Social, and Sustainable bonds to serve Africa’s sustainable investment needs

ECA– Green, Social, and Sustainable (GSS) bonds market remain a new frontier for Africa that will help the continent build deeper, resilient, and sustainable financing, according to policymakers, regulators, and peer sovereign issuers from across West Africa. The experts were speaking at a virtual workshop on GSS Bond Market Development to build awareness and explore the potential issuance of GSS bonds in West Africa by sovereign government issuers or subnational entities.

The virtual workshop was co-organized by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) and the World Bank and the United Nations on 26 May in West Africa. Hanan Morsy, ECA’s Deputy Executive Secretary said, “As an innovative finance instrument, GSS bonds help fill the SDG financing gap. While sharing characteristics with traditional bonds, GSS bonds exclusively direct financing to projects with positive climate and environmental outcomes across energy, transportation, construction, agriculture, and water sectors.”

“ECA has demonstrated that a green recovery, based on green investments, can generate up to 420% better returns in gross value added and up to 250% better returns in job creation.”

She noted that the workshop is the first in a series covering GSS bond development in different sub-regions in Africa. The aim of the workshop was to build awareness and explore the potential issuance of green and other GSS bonds in West Africa, potentially by sovereign government issuers or subnational entities.

Given the vast investor demand and potential for GSS bonds to serve the sustainable investment needs of Africa, this workshop objective was to share information about the GSS bond market internationally and the potential for GSS bonds in West Africa. Jorge Familiar, World Bank Vice President, and Treasurer said:

“Financing the critical needs of green growth and adaptation in Africa is a core mandate of the World Bank. Green and sustainable bonds, together with the increased level of transparency that they bring with them, can help many countries in the region in their journey towards securing market financing for future investments. The World Bank stands ready to partner with stakeholders across West Africa on this journey.”

The global sustainable bond issuance said reached more than $1.1 trillion in 2021 and is expected to surpass $1.5 trillion in 2022. However, sovereign sustainable bond issuance is still quite limited, representing only 11 percent of the total in 2021. In Africa, there have only been four sovereign issuers of GSS bonds. Jean-Paul Adam Director, Technology, Climate Change, and Natural Resources Management Division at ECA said Africa has low private sector investment and high costs of capital to invest in green, sustainable or social sectors.

“While Africa has 23% of official climate finance, it has less than 1% of global green bond issuances and is paying more than twice more than similarly rated peers to access markets.”

He said Africa faces today multiple challenges that include, debt burden and historical high cost of borrowing; recovery post-Covid; climate change-related issues; energy and food shortages due to the Ukraine war. These challenges make it even more necessary for the African States to benefit from new ways to raise money from Private Investors in a transparent and efficient framework and at reasonable rates

Discussions at the workshop featured the new market trends, practical experience from recent sovereign GSS bond issuers, requirements for GSS bond programs, a discussion of the benefits and costs associated with issuing different types of GSS bonds, and areas of potential ECA, World Bank and other donor support.

Transformative actions for a just and equitable energy transition in Africa

African ministers including ministers of energy, environment, and development, and high-level representatives from 10 African countries have endorsed seven transformative actions towards achieving Sustainable Development Goal 7 in Africa to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.

In a communique released at the end of the global SEforALL Forum held in Kigali from 17-19 May 2022, the Ministers and high-level representatives from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Uganda, and Zimbabwe met to discuss the requirements for a just and equitable energy transition in Africa.

The seven transformative actions will address development gaps on the continent and aim to put Africa on a pathway to economic prosperity and Net-Zero that is within its own destiny. Vera Songwe, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said:

“It is great to see a strong signal from our member States on embracing the clean energy transition defined and led by Africa. Africa is the last frontier for any transformative global investments in renewables. “A just and equitable energy transition brings multiple wins for people, planet, and prosperity on the continent. “The ECA will support member States in this agenda through its SDG7 Initiative, the Liquidity and Sustainability Facility (LSF), Team-Energy Africa, and other initiatives.”

Ms. Songwe noted that the seven principles of the Kigali Communique provide a unified framework for building partnerships to support Africa’s energy transformation and climate action. The Kigali Communique articulates the principles of the energy transition as well as the intention of African nations to work together to implement them.

The seven transformative actions towards achieving SDG7 in Africa endorsed by the ministers include:

Make modern sustainable energy available to the entire continent; Support Africa in the deployment of gas as a transition fuel and the long-term displacement of gas by renewable energy and green hydrogen for industrial development, if financially and technically sustainable; Pursue a modern energy minimum of 1,000 kWh per capita consumption – middle-income economies are consuming 2,500 kWh per capita and high-income economies 6,000 kWh per capita – in Africa, that also prioritizes a revolution in clean cooking; Scale-up private and public sector investment to well over $2 trillion in the new generation, transmission, and distribution infrastructure and new energy technologies and delivery systems; Prioritize the creation of millions of local jobs in the new sustainable energy sector to benefit local economies, including through the creation of local supply chains and climate-aligned national energy transition plans; Lift development finance restrictions that currently limit projects in Africa that can meet local development needs and ramp up domestic resource mobilization; Catalyze a step-change in technology transfer mechanisms to ensure that the entire continent has access to the latest energy innovations, on fair terms.

According to the communique, Africa intends to pursue its pathway to a net-zero future aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

“Our historically low emissions, and our ambition of creating an economy-wide low-carbon development model, will continue to demonstrate our collective aim to be responsible stewards of our planet. “We encourage our partners to align with these principles of a just and equitable energy transition in Africa, to turn their commitments into action, and join us in working towards meaningful progress that will benefit our future generations.”

The SEforALL Forum, which was co-hosted by the Government of Rwanda, provided an opportunity for the African Ministers and representatives to initiate these discussions around what a just and equitable energy transition will look like for Africa.

The discussions will continue over the coming months – including at the African Union Commission’s Specialized Technical Committee on Transport, Infrastructure, Intercontinental and Interregional Infrastructure, Energy and Tourism; the African Ministerial Conference on Environment; meetings of ministers of finance and planning; and other opportunities – leading up to COP27 to be hosted by Egypt in Sharm el-Sheikh in November 2022.

