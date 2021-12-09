Harvesting the crop while plunking out the weed-terrorist TPLF

The Ethiopian Herald By Leulseged Worku

Ethiopians know how to stand for their motherland. Starting from the first time the TPLF junta commenced its anti- Ethiopian activities, Ethiopians residing across the world did not waste a fraction of a second in responding to the call of their Motherland. Despite the pressure and the propaganda of the Western media to leave Ethiopia; and their “dramas” to terrorize expatriates living in the capital Addis Ababa, all Ethiopians have risen with one spirit to save Ethiopia from the terrorist factions and their drivers.

Elderly mothers and fathers are among those Ethiopian heroes and heroines who stood firm to defend the peace and security of the country. Starting from the first day when the State of Emergency was announced, all villagers are discharging their responsibility. Despite the cold month of November, Ethiopian elderly mothers, fathers, and the youth are keeping the peace and security of the city every night. They are witnessing their love for Ethiopia.

Students are the other section of the society that are showing enthusiastic interest in the peace and security of the nation. Following the call of the City Administration, about 30,000 students, teachers, and staff located in Addis Ababa are headed to collect harvests of the farmers and militias who are found on the war front. Besides this, they are also voluntarily raising funds and donating blood.

While those militias and members of the National Defense Forces are sacrificing their interest for their motherland, students, teachers, and staff members of Addis Ababa City Administration are showing their support and commitment to families of military members and militias.

Education is not all about sitting in the classroom and learning the theoretical aspects of life. It goes beyond that. The practical experience of students has enabled them to feel the pain of Ethiopia in general and farmers and their families in particular. The situation has motivated them to contribute their part to the economic development of their country.

The moral obligation which is being discharged by students is not only supporting the families of armies who are found on the war front. It is also supporting the economic performance of the nation.

In a recent campaign where Addis Ababa City Administration Mayor, Adanech Abiebie took part, 15 hectares of the wheat crop were collected in Berek Woreda Grarar Kebele of the Oromia State Surrounding Finfinne. At the event, about 3,000 high school students, teachers, the school community, and members of security forces participated.

Speaking at the event, Mayor Adanech said that it is a great privilege to help families of farmers and militias who marched to war fronts to defend the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

“At this critical moment, we all are campaigners. The support we are rendering now in harvesting crops and assisting enlists’ families, demonstrates our love, honor, and respect to the combatants who are fighting patriotically with enemies at battlefields. In fact, when it is compared with their selfless deeds, ours is inadequate,”

As to her, supporting families of farmers and militias who have marched to war fronts to defend the country’s territorial integrity and sovereignty is a great honor.

“Battering the wide-ranging campaigns that our enemies have projected against us, especially in the economic sphere, we will repeat the victory we have scored over the terrorist junta and its drivers in the battlefield and we will ensure our development.”

Mekdelawit Markos is one of the students who headed to Sendafa, Beke Town, along with her companions. As she stated, the reason farmers and militias have headed to the war front is to secure the nation’s peace and security and defend its territorial integrity.

“They left their families and work behind to protect us from enemies. The support we are rendering now compared with their life sacrifice is insignificant,”

Mekuryia Mengesha, teacher, on his part said when the peace and security of the country are threatened; every citizen would be a soldier. Even if we are not now engaged in the war directly, supporting the families of the combatants is a must.

“We are harvesting crops of farmers’ and militias’ who are sacrificing their lives at war fronts. And we are happy for taking part in this historic activity and showing solidarity and belongingness.”

Tesfaye Abate is a teacher. He said the current situation Ethiopia is in now entails the active participation of all Ethiopians. People are sacrificing their lives on the battlefield to sustain peace and security.

Singing the same tune, the school community would contribute share through harvesting crops of enlisted men, protecting the environment, preserving educational institutions’ peace and security as well as engaging in other development activities. While talking about the distorted news Western media disseminated with regard to the Ministry of Education’s decision to close schools for a week and engage students in the crop harvesting campaign of combatants’ farmland, Tesfaye said the media are not well aware of Ethiopia and Ethiopians.

It is a white lie that does not understand the reality on the ground. Whatever they may say, we would continue our development efforts and contribute our share to the growth and development of our country, he added. TPLF junta and its drivers were working aggressively to cripple Ethiopia’s progress and disintegrate its socio-economic and political structure. However, the reverse has happened.

In fact, supporting one another or providing voluntary service is not something Ethiopians copied from Western education or their philosophy. As a land of ancient civilization, and a home for over 80 ethnic groups, Ethiopians know the art of living together and supporting each other. They have an age-old culture of defending their motherland while engaging in productive work.

Age or gender has no place in Ethiopia. Whenever the peace and security of the nation are threatened there is an age-old culture of standing in unison and contributing share to Ethiopia. When anti.-Ethiopian elements plotted to destroy Ethiopia, every Ethiopian was happy and willing to back his/ her share. This is what is happening now.

The issue of peace and security is paramount in all sectors. As it was indicated lately by Minister of Education, Prof. Birhanu Nega, it is impossible to live without a country. Everyone has a responsibility in this regard. The education sector should play its part.

As to the Minister, peace and security are the pre-conditions for every activity. Despite the fact that the TPLF junta is forcibly recruiting young students for war (which is the war of irresponsible TPLF leaders and their Western drivers) the government is trying all its level best to protect the youth which represents the harvested crop of the future Ethiopia.

As it was indicated by the Ministry of Education the voluntary campaign -collecting harvest crops, environment protection raising funds, and blood donation- will last till the coming December 12th.