Here you go again with the signing of another feasibility studies

In 2019 Ethiopia announced the discovery of up to 7 to 8 trillion cubic feet (TFC) of natural gas in Ethiopia’s Somali regional state .

. About a dozen companies had obtained licences for the fields after the presence of gas was confirmed in 1972 by Tenneco – a US company , yet Ethiopia still waiting to see the production of a single barrel gas.

, In February 2019, Ethiopia and Djibouti signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a $4 billion, 767-km natural gas pipeline.

The Ethiopian government signed an agreement with the US firm Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc. The firm will explore Ethiopia’s natural gas deposits and its economic potential in Ogaden area. The Attendee during the Singing ceremony were Takele Uma, Ethiopia’s Minister of Mines and Petroleum, and Joseph M. Wolfe, VP of NSAI. Tracey Jacobson, the US ambassador to Ethiopia, has also been present during the signing of the agreement.

The Ogaden basin is located in the southeastern region of Ethiopia and occupies an area of 350,000 square kilometers. The basin is characterized by deep, asymmetrical grabens separated by internal highs. The sedimentary succession reaches a thickness of 10,000 meters in the deeper parts and is comprised of non marine to deep marine clastics, very thick, shallow-to-deep marine carbonates and evaporites. Petroleum exploration activities in the basin were carried out by a number of international companies during the last six decades.

Initial gas in place at Calub is estimated to be 2.7 trillion cubic feet (TCF) and the initial recoverable condensate reserves are about 128 million barrels (SPEE, 1993). Published gas in place volumes at Hilala is 1.3 TCF. In 2018, additional estimated 3 TCF of resources were discovered in Doha area (between Calub and Hilala) by Poly-CGL .

Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc will conduct surveys and feasibility studies in the Ogaden area of Ethiopia’s Somali region. The study will be based on explorations done so far on a 3,500km2 area in Ogaden.

The study will help develop Ethiopia’s investment opportunities in energy, as well as help utilize natural gas reserves, Mr. Takele said in a tweet. It will also provide affirmation of the nation’s natural gas opportunities for international investment firms, he noted.

Ethiopia’s long-awaited but nascent oil and gas sector

In February 2019, Ethiopia and Djibouti signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of a $4 billion, 767-km natural gas pipeline from the Hilala and Calub gas fields in Ethiopia’s Somali (formerly Ogaden) region, to a new port east of Djibouti City in Djibouti. The pipeline would be built by Chinese firm GCL-Poly, which is also developing the gas fields. The pipeline would transport 12 billion cubic meters per year of gas, of which 10 billion cubic meters would be exported to China. At the time, GCL-Poly said it expected exports to begin in 2021

However, this was not the first time the two countries had reached an agreement to a USD4 billion project which includes a gas pipeline that will transport 12 billion cu m of natural gas, a liquefaction plant, and a gas treatment plant at the port of Djibouti before the commodity would be exported to global markets. About 10 billion cu m of gas will be exported to China according to current estimates. Once completed, the pipeline will generate an initial USD1.2 billion annually in revenue for the Ethiopian government; when it operates at full capacity, projections suggest the government could get USD7 billion yearly. The government owns a 15 per cent stake in a production-sharing agreement in the Calub and Hilala gas fields through its Ethiopian Minerals, Petroleum and Bio-Fuel Corporation a state-owned enterprise (SOE). Chinese SOE China Poly Group Corporation Limited (Poly-GCL) will operate the pipeline, which is being built by U.K.-based professional services company Turner & Townsend.



Proposed route through Somaliland

In October 2018, Somaliland’s Minister of Energy and Minerals proposed that Ethiopia build a gas pipeline to Somaliland’s port city of Berbera, rather than to Djibouti. This route would be only 400 km, and would avoid Ethiopia’s Ahmar Mountains. However, Somaliland is a breakaway province of Somalia and an internationally unrecognized state, and would thus involve geopolitical complications. As of 2019–20, it appears that Ethiopia is focusing on building the pipeline through Djibouti.

Poly-GCL estimates the total gas reserves to be at 226.5 billion cu m. Finally, Poly-GCL will build a gas treatment centre at Djibouti’s port at Damerjog to export liquefied natural gas (LNG). The pipeline, which will transport gas from the Calub and Hilala oil and gas fields in the Ogaden basin, will add to oil extraction test activities which POLY-GCL began at Hilala in June 2018. The company has drilled three wells, but the minimal production of 450 barrels per day (bpd) primarily destined for the Ethiopian market has been suspended by Ethiopian authorities as the company allegedly lacked a licence to sell the commodity on the local market. Construction of the pipeline, which has been delayed multiple times, has yet to begin, with Poly-GCL expecting gas exports to begin in 2021. However, there are multiple political risks and security threats that are likely to delay its completion over the next two years.

Background

Ethiopia’s Natural Gas reserves have attracted international investment on multiple occasions, but nothing has yet been realized. The area, which was first identified as a potential natural gas reserve in the 1930s, has repeatedly attracted the attention of foreign investment, but nothing has been realised thus far. About a dozen companies have obtained licences for the fields after the presence of gas was confirmed in 1972 by Tenneco – a US company. This has created an extensive collection of seismic and other data on the area, which is estimated to hold 76 million cubic metres of natural gas.

The companies that have gathered the information include Malaysia-based Petronas Carigali, Soviet Petroleum Exploration (SPE), Hong Kong-based PetroTrans and Chinese company Zhoungyan Petroleum Exploration Bureau (ZPEB). The latter drilled eight wells in two different sites in order to ready them for exploitation.

The last company to sign a petroleum production sharing agreement (PPSA) for the Ogaden basin’s Calub & Hilala gas reserves with The Ministry of Mines (MoM) was a Chinese firm Poly GCL Petroleum Investment Ltd, on November 16, 2013. The general manager of POLY GCL Petroleum Investment Limited, said in 2014 the firm planned to start extracting natural gas from the gas fields by 2018. However after four years of it initial promise POLY GCL yet show a single evidence that it even started building the 737 km pipeline from Ogaden to Djibouti.