H&M’s Latest Designer Collaboration Is Coming – And It’s A Summery Dream

Grazia Daily BY NATALIE HAMMOND

Liya Kebede – supermodel, philanthropist, and designer – knows exactly what you should be wearing this summer. Her resort wears brand Lemlem – founded more than a decade ago to showcase the craftsmanship of her native country, Ethiopia, and bring jobs back to its artisans, is the latest collaborator to join forces with H&M. And the resulting collection of mindfully made clothes and jewelry feel very summer 2021.

©LEMLEM X H&M

Launching on April 22, the collection includes everything you would need for that summer beach break (whether it’s in Mykonos or Margate), with striped kaftans, swimwear, slip dresses, and an array of easy-breezy separates that can be mixed and matched together as you saunter between the sea and a shady spot on the sand, and that mirror the traditional woven pieces that have become a signature at Lemlem. And because ethical production and sustainability are so important to Kebede, the entire collection is made from organic cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel Lyocell.

©LEMLEM X H&M

‘I love that H&M has always been at the forefront of doing really cool collaborations. So for Lemlem, it’s really exciting to be part of that group of brands. It’s also the first time we have a whole Lemlem look, with the jewelry really adding to the feeling and the woman that I want it to look like. My creative direction included the campaign, too, which was so much fun and special because I got to shoot with my daughter,’ said Kebede.

©LEMLEM X

Lemlem, which rather appropriately means ‘bloom and flourish in the Ethiopian language of Amharic, is committed to manufacturing in Africa, and its clothes are made by local collectives and craftswomen in Kenya, Rwanda, and Madagascar. Through her work as part of the Lemlem Foundation, the brand’s charitable arm, Kebede has also been supporting the work of Amref Health Africa, a non-profit that supports midwife training and health outreach services in the communities where Lemlem’s clothes are produced.

©LEMLEM X H&M

Known for a chic yet effortless aesthetic, easy-to-wear designs and artisanal details, there’s also a modern elegance that radiates from lemlem and Kebede herself. For this collaboration, traditional handwoven materials often found in lemlem’s pieces are translated into cover-ups, sundresses, tops, shirts, trousers, swimwear, jewellery and accessories. Crafted from more sustainable materials including organic linen, recycled polyester and Tencel™ Lyocell, each piece is about being joyful — it’s sunny, light, and breezy. lemlem’s signature stripes and color-blocking sit alongside the key elements of fluidity and soft textures. The colour palette includes shades of blue, white, bright orange, soft pink, neons, and a hint of pale yellow. There’s also a timeless feel overall in the collection, with the idea that pieces can be passed down from generation to generation.

SHOP: The Best Pieces From Lemlem x H&M

1 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Blue Bikini Set

2 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Striped Kaftan

3 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Blue And Pink Striped Dress

“With lemlem, you can’t help but notice its ease and elegance, which Liya Kebede obviously and beautifully embodies, too. It was wonderful to have Liya’s creative input at every step in this collaboration. We were also really happy to include more sustainable materials throughout the collection and just can’t wait to launch it around the world,” Maria Östblom, Head of Design at H&M.

4 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Striped Orange Shirt

5 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Striped Trousers

6 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Blue Crop Top

7 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Striped Shorts

8 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Striped Green Shirt

9 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Striped Swimsuit

10 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Hoop Earrings

11 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Blue Striped Skirt

12 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Necklace Set

13 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Tote Bag

14 of 14

Lemlem x H&M, Bracelet Set