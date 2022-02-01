How to turn a volcano into a power station in Ethiopia

Ethiopia tends to conjure images of sprawling and, bustling streets in Addis Ababa or the precipitous cliffs of the Simien Mountains – possibly with a distance runner bounding along in the background. Yet the country is also one of the most volcanically active on Earth, thanks to Africa’s Great Rift Valley, which runs right through its heart.

Addis Ababa central business district (Hooaos/CC BY-SA )

Rifting is the geological process that rips tectonic plates apart, roughly at the speed your fingernails grow. In Ethiopia this has enabled magma to force its what to the surface, and there are over 60 known volcanoes. Many have undergone colossal eruptions in the past, leaving behind immense craters that pepper the rift floor. Some volcanoes are still active today. Visit them and you find bubbling mud ponds, hot springs and scores of steaming vents.

This steam has been used by locals for washing and bathing, but underlying this is a much bigger opportunity. The surface activity suggests extremely hot fluids deep below, perhaps up to 300°C–400°C. Drill down and it should be possible access this high temperature steam, which could drive large turbines and produce huge amounts of power. This matters greatly in a country where 77% of the population has no access to electricity, one of the lowest levels in Africa.

Steam rising at Aluto volcano, Ethiopia. William Hutchison

Geothermal power has recently become a serious proposition thanks to geophysical surveys suggesting that some volcanoes could yield a gigawatt of power. That’s the equivalent of several million solar panels or 500 wind turbines from each. The total untapped resource is estimated to be in the region of 10GW.

Converting this energy into power would build on the geothermal pilot project that began some 20 years ago at Aluto volcano in the lakes region 200km south of Addis Ababa. Its infrastructure is currently being upgraded to increase production tenfold, from 7MW to 70MW. In sum, geothermal looks like a fantastic low-carbon renewable solution for Ethiopia that could form the backbone of the power sector and help lift people out of poverty.

Scratching the surface

The major problem is that, unlike more developed geothermal economies like Iceland, very little is known about Ethiopia’s volcanoes. In almost all cases, we don’t even know when the last eruption took place – a vital question since erupting volcanoes and large-scale power generation will not make happy bedfellows.

In recent years, the UK’s Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) has been funding RiftVolc, a consortium of British and Ethiopian universities and geological surveys, to address some of these issues. This has focused on understanding the hazards and developing methods for exploring and monitoring the volcanoes so that they can be exploited safely and sustainably.

Teams of scientists have been out in the field for the past three years deploying monitoring equipment and making observations. Yet some of the most important breakthroughs have come through an entirely different route – through researchers analysing satellite images at their desks.

This has produced exciting findings at Aluto. Using a satellite radar technique, we discovered that the volcano’s surface is inflating and deflating. The best analogy is breathing – we found sharp “inhalations” inflating the surface over a few months, followed by gradual “exhalations” which cause slow subsidence over many years. We’re not exactly sure what is causing these ups and downs, but it is good evidence that magma, geothermal waters or gases are moving around in the depths some five km below the surface.

Taking the temperature

In our most recent paper, we used satellite thermal images to probe the emissions of Aluto’s steam vents in more detail. We found that the locations where gases were escaping often coincided with known fault lines and fractures on the volcano.

When we monitored the temperature of these vents over several years, we were surprised to find that most were quite stable. Only a few vents on the eastern margin showed measurable temperature changes. And crucially, this was not happening in synchronicity with Aluto’s ups and downs – we might have expected that surface temperatures would increase following a period of inflation, as hot fluids rise up from the belly of the volcano.

A productive geothermal well on Aluto. William Hutchison

It was only when we delved into the rainfall records that we came up with an explanation: the vents that show variations appear to be changing as a delayed response to rainfall on the higher ground of the rift margin. Our conclusion was that the vents nearer the centre of the volcano were not perturbed by rainfall and thus represent a better sample of the hottest waters in the geothermal reservoir. This obviously makes a difference when it comes to planning where to drill wells and build power stations on the volcano, but there’s a much wider significance.

This is one of the first times anyone has monitored a geothermal resource from space, and it demonstrates what can be achieved. Since the satellite data is freely available, it represents an inexpensive and risk-free way of assessing geothermal potential.

With similar volcanoes scattered across countries like Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, the technique could allow us to discover and monitor new untapped geothermal resources in the Rift Valley as well as around the world. When you zoom back and look at the big picture, it is amazing what starts to come into view.

Case study of Geothermal Energy in Iceland

Renewable energy is a big characteristic in Iceland’s persona and is something Icelanders are truly proud of, but where does the energy source come from? How much green energy do Icelanders really use and what do they use it for? Find out the answers to these questions and more in this article!

Iceland is widely recognized as the land of ice and fire: The ice comes from the large percentage of glaciers covering the country but the fire comes from the great volcanic and geothermal energy that nests in its grounds. This activity is caused by Iceland’s geological location but it is situated right above the meeting of the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates. This location is very influential to Iceland and serves the country with earthquakes and volcanic eruptions but, there is also a positive side to it.

Icelanders first started using the power of their earth by baking bread and bathing in hot springs but today the country is a pioneer in the harnessing of geothermal energy. It is difficult to imagine that at the beginning of the 20th century Iceland was one of the poorest countries in Europe and was dependent upon imported coal and turf for its energy. This was mainly due to its isolated location but later the country united in switching over to hydropower later adding geothermal energy and today stands in the highest ranks for countries using renewable energy sources.

It really doesn’t matter the size of the town or village you will visit in Iceland, it will have at least one geothermal pool which the locals enjoy soaking in, all year round. And the cost of visiting such a swimming pool is much less than in other countries. This is caused by the low cost of geothermal heating and electricity made economical by its geothermal resources.

Fun Facts About Geothermal Energy of Iceland

Iceland has a 99.96% renewable energy supply

Reykjavík, Iceland’s capital has the biggest district heating system in the world

The famous Blue Lagoon is entirely powered by geothermal energy

Iceland has over 600 hot springs and 200 volcanoes

The hot water is so cheap in Iceland that Icelanders are known for their long showers

When a space gets too warm Icelanders are more likely to open up a window than to turn down the heat

5 of Iceland’s biggest power plants are: Hellisheiði Power Station (303 MW) Nesjavellir Geothermal Power Station (120 MW) Reykjanes Power Station (100 MW) Svartsengi Power Station (76.5 MW) Krafla Power Station (60 MW) Þeistareykir Power Station (45 MW)



Okay For those looking to visit at Geothermal Power Plant: The Hellisheiðarvirkjun Power Plant is visited in the Golden Circle Superior Tour and during the tour, you will also get to witness the pure power of a geyser, in the famous Strokkur!

The HISTORY OF Geothermal Energy In Iceland

Icelanders have, almost since settlement, used the geothermal sources to bathe and cook but the first recorded use of geothermal energy in Iceland is from the year 1907.

It was then 27 years later the first pipelines were constructed in Reykjavík and after the World War II Orkustofnun (National Energy Authority) carried out a research and began development which eventually has led to Iceland’s breakthrough in using geothermal energy as their primary energy source. The big push came in the 1970s when an oil crisis hit resulting in a need to switch out coal and oils for a more renewable source. It seems to have dawned upon Icelanders that the country was located in a geothermal field and that it would only require minimum drilling to reach a prime energy source. This would of course also mean that Icelanders would no more be dependent upon other countries for their heating which was a very positive fact given that the country stands alone in the middle of the Atlantic ocean.

Today Iceland has a 99.96% renewable energy supply and has even started to share their knowledge with other countries looking to do the same.

How Does Iceland Use Its Geothermal Energy?

For heating spaces and houses

To generate electricity

To heat up Iceland’s many geothermal spas and pool

To warm up streets so they don’t get slippery in winter

For greenhouses, so we can grow organic fruits and vegetables

To produce aluminum

Another less known aspect is that Iceland is home to many heavy hitter companies when it comes to electricity use, ranging from data centers to bitcoin mining. The country is using so much electricity that it might even surpass countries such as the United Kingdom if the increase continues as it has during the last years.

Photo from Orkustofnun

Over 85% of all houses in Iceland are heated with renewable energy sources, thereof are 66% geothermal. Five major geothermal power plantsr are active in Iceland. Those five plants also produce a little over 26% of the electricity used in Iceland. The vast majority of the nation’s electricity is generated by hydropower (waterfalls and steam) 73,8% to be exact. Only 0,1% is produced with fossil fuel.

Between the years 1990 and 2014 Iceland geothermal electricity production grew 1700% which is an outstanding number given that the population only grew 25%. The answer is found in the growth in aluminum production in the country but it is believed to take up 70% of the electricity.

