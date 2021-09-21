In U.N. Speech, Biden Says America Is Not at War for First Time in 20 Years. That’s Just Not True.

Multiple military authorizations are still intact and the U.S. still got troops in Iraq and elsewhere. And that’s not even counting the drone strikes.

Reason By SCOTT SHACKFORD

In a wide-ranging speech at the United Nations today, President Joe Biden made a curious and inaccurate claim that the United States is no longer at war. Americans need to understand that even as we withdraw from Afghanistan, the U.S. is nowhere near on a peace footing.

Biden’s speech (read the transcript here) focused significantly on “looking ahead.” It dealt with climate change, fighting the spread of COVID-19, protecting infrastructure from cyberattacks, containing Iran and North Korea, and fighting new terror attacks.

Early in the speech, Biden noted that America (and the rest of the world) has “ended 20 years of conflict in Afghanistan.” That’s certainly true. But later, as he wrapped up the speech, Biden delivered this whopper:

I stand here today, for the first time in 20 years, the United States is not at war. We’ve turned the page. All the unmatched strength, energy, and commitment, will and resources of our nation, are now fully and squarely focused on what’s ahead of us, not what was behind.

That is just simply not true. As commander in chief, Biden is still operating under the authority of the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF), which, on paper, grants the president only authority to bring the military to bear against those responsible for the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, but in reality has been used by multiple U.S. presidents to authorize very broad military interventions throughout the world.

Furthermore, the 2002 AUMF, which directly authorized the military invasion of Iraq, is still in force. The House voted in June to repeal the 2002 AUMF, but that repeal hasn’t passed the Senate yet. We still have thousands of troops in Iraq and are currently planning to keep them there indefinitely. The plan is that these troops will serve as logistics and advisory help for Iraq’s government, but they will most definitely still be involved in fights against the Islamic State.

We may have pulled troops out of Somalia, but we’re still performing airstrikes there against Al Qaida affiliate al-Shabab. In June, the Pentagon announced that it is considering putting troops right back in there.

And none of that gets into the countless—well, not countless, but the numbers are deliberately concealed from the American public—drone strikes in places like Somalia, Iraq, Pakistan, and Libya. We don’t really have data on drone use under the Biden administration yet, save the disastrous one from late August in Kabul that killed 10 civilians, including 7 children. Biden has reportedly quietly implemented stricter rules on the use of drones outside of war zones and the White House is evaluating the legal and policy “frameworks” for continuing to use them.

According to LA Times, the massive explosion that rocked a working-class neighborhood west of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, just as Zamari Ahmadi, a 40-year-old husband and father, was arriving home from work about 4:30 on Sunday afternoon. Children had run to greet him as his Toyota Corolla was pulling into the garage, they said, and were caught up in the explosion. Ahmadi and at least nine others died, seven of them children, including five younger than 5 years old, according to the relatives’ accounts. An empty family vehicle was also incinerated.

The first official confirmation of the episode came from the U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, which announced that Sunday’s strike had hit its intended target, an explosives-laden vehicle carrying would-be suicide bombers from the Afghan affiliate of the militant group Islamic State.

A spokesman, U.S. Navy Capt. Bill Urban, initially said there were no indications that Afghan civilians were killed or wounded. In a subsequent statement, Urban said the Pentagon was aware of reports of civilian casualties and was investigating. “We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life,” he said.

Biden might not see all of this piecemeal military intervention as “war,” but let’s be clear here: We’re talking about thousands of U.S. troops overseas involved in potentially killing armed combatants. And Biden currently still has congressional permission to wage war.

This is not actual peace. We have not “turned a page.” Don’t mistake the U.S. pulling out of Afghanistan as an end of 20 years of military interventions. U.S. military interventions are still going on right now.