Introducing Amarula Ethiopian Coffee with its creamy and toffee taste

The Moodie Davitt Report by Colleen Morgan

Amarula has extended its cream liqueur range with a new flavour, Amarula Ethiopian Coffee, which celebrates the birthplace of the coffee bean.

Amarula Ethiopian Coffee will be exclusive to global travel retail through Big Five Duty Free, Heinemann and Dufry, and available in wholesale locations, from January 2021. A global travel retail and domestic roll-out of the product will follow in March 2021.

Ethiopia is the birthplace of the coffee bean, which has been harvested and processed by communities across the nation for as long as anyone can remember. According to Amarula, it continues to be crucial to the Ethiopian way of life and accounts for 60% of the country’s foreign income.

Amarula Ethiopian Coffee (15.5% ABV) is available in a one-litre format and uses only ethically-sourced African ingredients. It is infused with the taste of Marula fruit and rich notes of Ethiopian coffee to leave a creamy toffee finish on the palate.

Amarula Ethiopian Coffee joins the brand’s two other flavour variants: award-winning Vanilla Spice and Raspberry, Chocolate & African Baobab. Serving suggestions include chilled over crushed ice or in a cocktail.

“Unexpected, modern and exotic”: Amarula Raspberry, Chocolate and African Baobab launched in global travel retail last year

Distell Global Travel Retail said a major concourse activation, supported by tastings and a GWP offer, is planned at Johannesburg O.R. Tambo International Airport as soon as international flights resume.

Distell Travel Retail Managing Director Luke Maga commented: “As the original home of coffee, Ethiopia is a name which resonates strongly and has a powerful significance for coffee lovers around the world.

“Flavour innovation plays an important role in the recruitment of new and younger consumers and we’re proud to champion this truly African ingredient and its heritage in Amarula’s latest range extension.”

https://youtube.com/watch?v=MLQPEkTbNpk%3Ffeature%3Doembed

Big Five Duty Free Buyer & Marketing Manager Helena Melis added: “Amarula is the leading brand in our cream liqueur category and we’re pleased to be collaborating with them for this travel retail launch.

“Amarula Ethiopian Coffee enables travellers to taste Ethiopia’s acclaimed coffee and we are sure they will savour the product at home in cocktails or on its own.”

Source The Moodie Davitt Report