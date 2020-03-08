Is Saudi Arabia angered by Sudan’s stance on-Ethiopian Mega-dam?!

Nyamilepedia

he Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is reportedly angered by the decision by Sudan last week to abstain from a resolution endorsing Egypt on its Nile water dispute with Ethiopia, sources at the Sudanese embassy in Riyadh said.

Sudan last week abstained in an Arab League voting on a resolution introduced by Egypt that aimed at supporting Sudan and Egypt against the construction of a Nile mega-dam by Ethiopia.

Speaking to Nyamilepedia on Sunday, a Sudanese embassy source in Riyadh said the Kingdom was angered by the “unexpected” stance by Sudan to abstain from the resolution that favor Egypt against Ethiopia.

“They have raised a complaint and said the Kingdom was angered by the unexpected stance by Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD),” the embassy official told Nyamilepedia from Riyadh on condition of anonymity.

“I think the government in Khartoum will respond to the Saudis complaint,” he said.

Saudi Arabia as well a s other gulf Arab countries are support the ruling Sudan military with millions of dollars as the country’s economy sees unprecedented collapse.

The Kingdom has been supporting Egypt on its disputes with other African countries. It currently supports Egypt against its dispute with Sudan over the Halayeb Triangle.

Source Nyamilepedia