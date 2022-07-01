Is The US Continue Destabilizing Ethiopia? Mystery Document Revealed That Showed US/Egypt Covert Operation Training TPLF In Uganda

By Alastair Thompson

The document that follows below was provided to Scoop this week in plain text form. It has been reformatted and partially redacted for publishing, (removing private details related to named individuals).

Scoop understands that the contents of the document are an open secret in political circles in Addis Ababa, and has determined – that while its source is not known, and its contents cannot be verified – its release is in the public interest, given the seriousness of the implications of what it alleges.

As described below in the “Introduction” section, the date of the authoring of this document is also unclear. It states that it is an update of an earlier report. The final section of the document – which discusses interactions between the TPLF’s military commanders and Ugandan counterparts – says planning for the operation began in late 2021. However we have been unable to find any mention of these events in social media or news media – and in a very limited manner – until early May 2022 – five months later.

On May 15th a public denial about the operation was given by a Ugandan Minister (see details below).

By then it is possible that the alleged training operations detailed in the document may have been completed, or relocated. For obvious reasons this makes verification of the allegations in the document extremely difficult.

It is entirely possible that the document could be part of an elaborate misinformation operation, either by the Govt. of Ethiopia, other IC players, or private intelligence operations like SAHAN Research which has a history of covert information operations. Or even by the TPLF itself. But it is hard to see why any of these groups would make such incendiary accusations at this time.

Scoop was provided the document via a usually reliable source. And on balance it is currently our view that the document is a real intelligence report – though the source is unknown.

As mentioned above, Uganda’s Minister of Defense and Foreign affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja denied the core allegations in the report on May 13th, 8 days after the document (or one similar) began to be discussed on youtube and mentioned in Twitter on May 4. The report has only been tweeted twice, by the publication and the author. And this video reply tweet appears to be from a military officer.



CAPTION: Screenshot from the first known appearance of the document discussed and released in full in this article on May 4th in the Zehebasha Original Youtube Channel.

The denial appears to have been issued in response to reports on two Youtube news zines Zehabesha, which had what appears to have been the first report on May 4th, and “My Views On News” which had follow up reports on May 5th and May 6th.

While there were a few initial reports and tweets from May 5 through May 15 when the official Ugandan denial was made on May 13th (during a visit to Uganda by Ethiopia’s armed forces commander Ethiopian Field Marshal of the Ethiopian National Defense Force Berhanu Jula) – there has been little comment on it since and no mainstream media interest in the claims. Notably there was no coverage of this denial that I can find in any media other than the Ugandan publication.

This tweet posted on May 5th contains screenshots of extracts & parts of a document which is similar but different from the one published today.

Introduction & Provenance

The document appears to be an intelligence report of some kind – original source unknown to Scoop. Based on the text the purpose of the document appears to be to brief security officials about a security threat posed by from offensive military training operations being conducted in Uganda on behalf of the TPLF Rebel Government from the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Scoop received the document from a reliable source, albeit absent any explanation or context.As mentioned above the document’s revelations were the subject of youtube reports from Zehabesha on May 4th and Sajid Nadeem on May 5th, May 6th in his “My Views on News” show about the conflict in Ethiopia. Mr Nadeem’s description of what he read in the document suggests his document is similar to the one published in full here today. As the Zehabesha report is in Amharic this commentary focuses on Mr Nadeem’s report.

In his initial report on May 5 Mr Nadeem said the document had been provided to “govt. aligned media”. And it is true that Zehabesha appears to have good Govt. sources. The publication is also known at times (like all the Ethiopia Tube shows) to post some speculative material. In a follow up broadcast on May 6th Mr Nadeem speculates that the document may have been the discussion of a delegation which was sent to visit South Sudan from Eritrea,

He suggests in this broadcast that the ultimate source of the document could be Eritrean Intelligence.

There are indications in the text – some of which are redacted here- which point to the document being sent to a security organisation to inform them about the operation that it details. These refer to possible lead information which could be pursued further.

Importantly as mentioned in the opening. The document appears to be an update of an earlier related report. The timing of which, like this one, is unknown and which could have been potentially at any time between December (when the alleged initial meetings took place) and early May.

In this second version two additional training camps have been identified in Uganda, details about activities at those camps are incomplete, and it seems possible that there was also a follow up briefing following this one.

NOTE: This detailed introduction is intended to assist those trying to come to a conclusion about how seriously to take this report. The denial was unequivocal by the Ugandan Govt, but only reported on one Ugandan news outlet and only tweeted twice. – whilst there was a small amount of chatter on twitter and youtube, there was no real attempt made by any English media to look closely at the report as far as I am aware. The author would welcome any further information that others are aware of via Twitter on @althecat.

Finally as part of the due diligence in preparing this report the names and locations mentioned in the report were googled to check they exist. And they do.

Some additional (redacted) verification information is available in the version received as plain text, from which it would be possible for official. i.e. security service recipients of the document to have made further inquiries,

Additional Context

The focus of the document is alleged military training operations conducted in support of the TPLF rebellion in Ethiopia in Uganda and South Sudan under the command of Uganda’s commander of land forces General Muhozi Kainerugaba, the son, of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.



CAPTION: Screenshot from NewsWeek article from 2012 on the elevation of the then 42 year old son of President Yoweri Museveni to the rank of Major General. General Muhozi Kainerugaba studied at Sandhurst in the UK and Fort Leavenworth in the U.S. He also trained in Egypt.

General Kainerugaba – also known as “M7” is expected to succeed his father in the Presidency after he steps down. Reports indicate this could happen in 2026. Among his many military responsibilities – GeneralKainerugaba the commander of Uganda’s land forces – and in this role he is responsible for the command of several detachments of Ugandan UN peace keepers.

The document details meetings between TPLF Tigrayan Armed Forces commanders and Ugandan force commanders in later 2021. So it is possible that the operations described here have been underway for some time.

General Kainerugaba – also known as “M7” is expected to succeed his father in the Presidency when he finally steps down. Among his many military responsibilities is command of several detachments of Ugandan UN Peace Keepers, including in Somalia. When he was a young officer he attended military training in Egypt, and while there developed a personal relationship with Egyptian President Al-Sisi, who was at the time his commander. He has recently expressed his support for the TPLF rebels in Ethiopia publicly on Twitter, and has even claimed he is Tigrayan.

Southern Ethiopia has a border with Uganda, and South Sudan. And inside Ethiopia adjacent to these areas there has been a significant upsurge in violence against civilians, first in Gambella Region and more recently in West Wellaga, Oromia Region.

The upsurge in violence coincided with public disagreements between Ethiopia dn Tigray about the location of planned peace talks. TPLF has questioned the role of the African Union (AU) and in recent days the Govt of Ethiopia has reaffirmed its commitment to an AU led process.

The TPLF has proposed talks under the auspices of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to replace those planned by the AU – which seemed poised to begin in mid June.

This alternative process has been described by close TPLF associates as a “US-Nairobi led” process. With the disagreement between the two sides hardening it appears that the talks are now in jeopardy.

Summary of the Uganda Document’s Central Allegations

The document details arrangements for the training of 4600 soldiers in four separate training facilities managed by Ugandan commanders – it names the commanders, and states what kinds of training are conducted where along with other operational details of the facilities. All military trainees are Tigrayan and the document contains information related to their transportation and housing as well.

A large number of personnel involved in the operation are named and their roles are described in some detail.

A separate section details the operation in South Sudan which borders South West Ethiopia. These operations are described as being led by Ugandan Ambassador to South Sudan Brigadier Ronnie Balya “with the help of Akol Koor Kuc the Director of Internal Security Bureau of South Sudan” who reports to South Sudan President Salva Kir.

Another small section says the operation is supported by the U.S. and Egypt, in the US case saying that $200 million has been advanced towards it via the office of President Yoweri Museveni.

The final section describes interactions between TPLF’s two most senior Tigrayan Force Commanders and their Ugandan counterparts with details of two meetings in later 2021.

Private information related to individuals identified has been removed “Tigrian” has been changed to “Tigrayan” Formatting has been changed to improve readability Map images and Google Map Link URLs have been added for additional context A Contents section has been added – for ease of referencing and navigation]

[NOTE As received the document received had no title.]

DOCUMENT TEXT FOLLOWS

1. The List of Ugandan Generals & Commanders Assigned to the Classified Operations with the Tigrayan Rebel Forces.

Here Under is the List of the Ugandan Generals and Commanders Assigned to the Classified Operations with the Tigrayan Rebel Forces with their respective assignments

1.1. General Muhozi Kainerugaba

General Muhozi Kainerugaba is the Overall of the Uganda Operations with the Tigrayan Rebel Forces

1.2. Brigadier Charity Bainababo

Brigadier Charity Bainababo is assigned to be the chief coordinator and movements of logistics and finances for the Tigrayan Rebel Forces,

1.3. Brigadier Ronnie Balya

Brigadier Ronnie Balya is the Ugandan Ambassador to South Sudan, Brigadier Ronnie Balya is Responsible for Coordination of the Uganda –Tigrayan Rebel Forces Programs in South Sudan

1.4. Michael Katungi Mpairwe

Michael Katungi Mpairwe based in Adis Ababa (Adis Office at African Union), for Intelligence gathering,

1.5. Col. Charles (incomplete Name)

Col. Charles a British Retired Officer operates with Michael Katungi Mpairwe on intelligence and also responsible of planning of assassination of those allied to Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy.

1.6. Major General Don Nabasa;

Major Gen. Don Nabasa is currently the commander of the Uganda military police.

Major General Don Nabasa is the back bone of all the earlier engagements of the Tigrayan when he was still in Somalia and used to coordinate all the trainings and technical planning and strategic deployment of the Tigrayan rebel forces and he is assigned for the same up to now based in Uganda.

1.7. Brigadier Keith Katungi

Brigadier Keith Katungi is now the head of the Uganda contingent in Somalia.

1.8. Keith Katungi

Keith Katungi coordinates the placement of key Tigrayan commanders for training in Uganda. Keith Katungi is responsible for Senior Tigrayan Rebel Forces commanders training).

1.9. Nomma;

Nomma the presidential protection officer in the state house. Nomma coordinates the safety of Senior Tigrayan Rebel Officers in Uganda, their safe entry to Uganda from Juba through Entebbe VIP section to avoid security checks and any suspicions of their presence in Uganda.

She caters for their meeting arrangements with President Yoweri Museveni at Entebbe state house. And other executive related programmes between Yoweri Museveni and the Senior Tigrayan Rebel Officer.

1.10. Brigadier Abel Kandiho

Brigadier Abel Kandiho was the head of the chieftaincy of military intelligence. Brigadier Abel Kandiho is now place under the police force special command. Brigadier Abel Kandiho is responsible coordination with the Egyptian counterparts on the Tigrayan operations and facilitation from Egypt.

Brigadier Abel Kandiho is also responsible to oversee and supervise the Tigrayan rebel forces being trained under cover of police, and those being placed in Somalia for the Tigrayan operation project and training some of them from Somalia. The Responsible Commanders of the Training of Tigrayans at Kampala-Kakiri

1.11. Major Yusufu Bilali Katamba

1.12. Brigadier Gen. Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga

the Deputy Commander of the First Infantry division

1.13. Col. James Rukundo

the Head of Operations at the Infantry division.

1.14. Col. James Rukundo

gets instructions from Major Kashakamba who was previously Gen. Muhozi Kainerugaba’s Aide

1.15. Major Kashakamba;

Major Kashakamba is in charge of finances and coordination movements of the Tigrayan infantry trainees from their arrival points (hotels) to Kakiri infantry division

This training program is supervised by General Leopard Kyanda.

1.16. General Leopard Kyanda

Former Commander of Land Forces and Now is Currently Joint Chief of Staff UPDF.

1.17. James Kabarebe

Former Mister of Defense, and Now the Current Senior Presidential Advisor on Security, is in charge of the Joint training and operations. He has been actually the In-Charge of Joint Training and Operations of the Forces deployed in DRC Congo to disturb DRC. The Responsible Commander for the Training at Moroto

1.18. Brigadier David Mugisha



1.19. Col. Juma Seiko the former political Aide to General Salim Saleh is the one in charge of welfare and transporting of the Tigrayan trainees attached to Moroto Barracks, the Third infantry division The Responsible Ugandan Commander for the Tigrayan rebel forces training at Nakasongola;



1.20. Major General Sabithi Muzeyi who is also Yoweri Musevenis Nephew.

2. The Ugandan Civilians Involved

The Ugandan Civilians involved in the Tigrayan forces operations

2.1. Hajat Minsa Kabanda

Hajat Minsa Kabanda current minister in charge of Kampala, previously residential city commissioner for Kampala. Minsa Kabanda works together with Engineer Katumba Muzamir and Walusansa Adir.

2.2. Engineer Katumba Muzamir;

Engineer Katumba Muzamir is a Son of Hajat Minsa Kabanda that Hajat Minsa Kabanda seconded to Yoweri Museveni that they are going to work together. Hajat Minsa Kabanda delegate Engineer Muzamir on the issues of the Tigrayans and is the only one she delegates on such issues.

These civilians are given simple, simple tasks that is mainly to travel the Tigrayan from border posts into Uganda All these programs are coordinated

2.3. Walusansa Adir

Another person revealed is Walusansa Adir who was once an ADF that operates with Yoweri Museveni.

Walusansa Adir gets orders from Hajat Minsa Kabanda and Brigadier Birungi the director of the chieftancy of military intelligence (CMI) on the issues of the Tigrayan Forces. The major role here for Brigadier Birungi the director of the chieftaincy of military intelligence (CMI) is to provide security for the entrants of the Tigrayans during the time of travelling from border points to the destinations, and also at their destinations. Walusansa is the one who picks some of the Tigrayans coming to Uganda for training by road.

He picks them up from different border points and takes them to the different arrival destinations mostly hotels, where they are kept for some short period of time before posted to the different training centres.

3. The Allied Countries to the Tigrayan Rebel Forces

3.1. The United States

United States is behind the Tigrayan rebel forces and had so far secretly extended 200 million dollars through Yoweri Museveni to facilitate the Tigrayan rebel forces.

3.2. Egypt

Egypt is perfectly behind the Tigrayan Rebel forces. Egypt with Gen. Sameh Sabar, EC – Deguvi who after a meeting with the Ugandan Brigadier Abel Kandiho granted the 28 million dollars

4. Additional Tigrayan rebel forces training



CAPTION: This map compiled via Google Maps shows the locations of the four military training facilities in relation to Kampala, the Capital of Uganda. Three are a significant way away from from the capital.The document describes a system to receive trainees in Kampala and then move them to one of the four facilities.

It is confirmed, the Tigrayan forces are training in Uganda.

In the first report we had established two training centres, but now this report established other two additional training camps, that is ‘Black Tea,

“Black Tea” in Masaka.

This place is located in Masaka where the Kasajagirwa Military Barracks is located which is also responsible for training land forces and all training facilitation of the Tigrayan Rebel Forces is provided for by Kasajagirwa Military Barracks.

And Nakasongola.



Nakasongola this place is for training in specialised weaponry that includes artillery, and production of weapons. So they are training at four different places

List of Training places of Tigrayan rebel forces

4.1. Kampala at Kakiri Military Barracks – Google Map Link



Google Maps: Kakiri First Infantry Division in Wakiso District near Kampala

The Responsible Commanders of this Training

1. Major Yusufu Bilali Katamba



2. Brigadier Gen. Joseph Musoke Ssemwanga the Deputy Commander of the First Infantry Division

3. Col. James Rukundo the Head of Operations at the Infantry division.

4. Col. James Rukundo gets instructions from Major Kashakamba who was previously Gen. Muhozi Kainerugaba’s Aide

5. Major Kashakamba; Major Kashakamba is in charge of finances and coordination movements of the Tigrayan infantry trainees from their arrival points (hotels) to Kakiri infantry division

This training program is supervised by General Leopard Kyanda.

The trainees at Kakiri

To the general public, to avoid noise from the members of parliament and the general public who may question what is going on here, they have coded this training camp as training for peace keepers of AMISON.

The Type of Training

The Type of training at Kakiri is Mainly Infantry; physical training, and technical training

The Number of Trainees

The number of trainees is estimated between 2600 personnel

4.2. Moroto Military Barracks Google Map Link



Image: Google Maps Satellite View – Moroto Military Barracks

Moroto Barracks is the Third infantry division of the UPDF. Moroto Military Barracks is the second place where Tigrayan Rebel Forces are trained from in a number of specialised military areas.

The program of Tigrayan rebel forces at Moroto is headed by Brigadier David Mugisha on the Uganda side. The Responsible Commanders for this Training at Moroto

1. Brigadier David Mugisha



2. Col. Juma Seiko the former political Aide to General Salim Saleh is the one in charge of welfare and transporting of the Tigrayan trainees attached to Moroto Barracks, the Third infantry division The new arrivals of the trainees are received and put at hotel Africana in Moroto for some days before taken to the training camp.

The Type of Training

The Type of training at Moroto is Mainly Physical Training

Tactical training, physical training, technical training

The Number of Trainees

The number of trainees is estimated between 900 personnel

4.3. Nakasongola Google Map Link



Image: Google Maps Satellite View – Nakasongola



Nakasongola is another place where Tigrayan Rebel Forces are trained in a number of specialised military areas.

The Responsible Ugandan Commander for the Tigrayan rebel forces training at Nakasongola is Major General Sabithi Muzeyi who is also Yoweri Musevenis Nephew. Also here at Nakasongola, to avoid noise from the members of parliament, and the general public who may question what is going on here, they have coded this training camp as training for peace keepers of AMISON.

Type of Training

At Nakasongola the Tigrayan Rebel Forces are trained in tactical training, technical training; in specialised military areas that include; Artillery, Missile Launchers, and Armed Vehicle Commandos.

The Number of Trainees

The number of trainees is estimated between 600 personnel

All of the trainees arrive to Uganda by road and on their arrival, they are allocated to different hotel facilities, particularly; Okla Extreme Hotel in Kampala, Okla Club in Kampala City Centre on old Kampala, Fasika Guest House Kampala, Imperial Resort in Kampala,

Milano Hotel in Muyenga – Kampala, Hotel Babados on Rubaga Road in Kampala,

Amasi Lodge and Marble, Arde Hotel Muyenga in Kampala, Kampala Club Hotel, and

Hotel Africana in Moroto District in Karamoja,

4.4 Black Tea in Masaka Google Map Link For Masaka (Location of barracks unclear) (Location of barracks unclear)



This place is located in Masaka where the Kasajagirwa Military Barracks is located which is also responsible for training land forces and all training facilitation of the Tigrayan Rebel Forces is provided for by Kasajagirwa Military Barracks.

Type of Training

At Black Tea the Tigrayan Rebel Forces are trained in tactical training, technical training; in specialised military areas that include; Artillery, Missile Launchers, and Commandos training.

The Number of Trainees

The number of trainees is estimated between 500 personnel.

The responsible commanders on the training are yet to be established.

The Total Number of Tigrayans Training in Uganda is between 4600 personnel.

5. Sponsored Places for Accommodation of the Tigrayan Rebel Forces in Uganda

Hotel Africana in Moroto District in Karamoja (this hosts arrivals of the Tigrayan trainees that are trained in Karamoja)

Other places in Kampala Include:

1. Milano Hotel in Muyenga – Kampala

2. Hotel Babados on Rubaga Road in Kampala

3. Hotel Africana in Moroto District in Karamoja

4. Amasi Lodge and Marble

5. Arde Hotel Muyenga in Kampala

6. Kampala club Hotel

7. Okla Extreme Hotel in Kampala, along Balintuma road in Kampala,

8. Okla Club in Kampala City Centre on old Kampala

9. Fasika Guest House Kampala

10. Imperial Resort in Kampala

Major Kashakamba and Juma Seiko are on the Task of Coordinating the accommodation of the Tigrayan Forces new entrant trainees in Uganda who are allocated to different arrival points and hotels.

One Ethiopian who was given Ugandan Nationality by the name of “Ssemakula” and who manages Kampala club Hotel is directly paid by State house for accommodation and related facilities for the Tigrayan trainees who are allocated to different arrival points and hotels.

6. Coordination of the Uganda –Tigrayan Rebel Forces Programs in South Sudan

There many issues that are Coordinated by the Uganda –Tigrayan Rebel Forces Programs in South Sudan.

The chief coordinator of all programs and movements in South Sudan is the Ugandan ambassador to South Sudan in Juba;Brigadier Ronnie Balya.

Brigadier Ronnie Balya works closely with Brigadier Charity Bainababo on the Issues of Tigrayans that are conducted through South Sudan.

Brigadier Ronnie Balya is the former Director of Internal Security Organisation (ISO) of Uganda under president’s office’ before being posted to South Sudan as Uganda’s Ambassador to South Sudan.

Brigadier Ronnie Balya executes all programs conducted in Juba together with Akol Koor Kuc the Director of Internal Security Bureau of South Sudan who is Salva Kir’s spy chief.

Brigadier Ronnie Balya with the help of Akol Koor Kuc the Director of Internal Security Bureau of South Sudan coordinates all transfers of cash money, personnel and weaponry through South Sudan to the Tigrayan Ethiopia side, and mobility by providing protection of the cars for personnel, money and weaponry.

Brigadier Ronnie Balya’s appointment as Uganda’s Ambassador to South Sudan was Yoweri Museveni’s Ideal Man to control the government and the president of South Sudan Salva Kir. Brigadier Ronnie Balya has done it well and as for now the government and the president of South Sudan Salva Kir is controlled by the hands of Yoweri Museveni.

7. Coordinators on the Tigrayan Side

Lt. General Tsadikan Gebretensae and Lt Gen. Tadesse Werede Tesfay

Lt. General Tsadikan Gebretensae and Lt Gen. Tadesse Werede Tesfay were in Uganda for a private meeting and attended to a meeting at State House Entebbe with President Yoweri Museveni, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Brigadier Charity Bainababo, Major General Don Nabasa. This meeting was on 21st September 2021.

Lt Gen. Tadesse Werede Tesfay Led a Six Member Delegation of Senior Tigrayan Rebel Forces (TDF), went to Uganda and met with Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba at the Special Forces Command Headquarters at Entebbe’

In that meeting the main issues discussed were; provision of weaponry, logics and finances. After the meeting Lt Gen. Tadesse Werede Tesfay with the Six Member Delegation were given 30 million dollars in cash.

This was on the 20th November 2021



Lt Gen. Tadesse Werede Tesfay was in Uganda for a private meeting and attended to a meeting at State House Entebbe with President Yoweri Museveni, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Brigadier Charity Bainababo, Major General Don Nabasa, Brigadier General Keith Katungi, Michael Katungi Mpairwe

This meeting was on 21st September 2021



A few months later early this year 2022 Lt. Col. Charity Bainababo who was Lieutenant Connell and the commander of Presidential protection guard (PPG) was jumped and prompted to the rank of brigadier for her assignment as chief operations coordinator with the Tigrayan Forces.

At the same time her promotion to brigadier, Brigadier Charity Bainababo was appointed commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) which is the contingent Ugandan force responsible for the operations with the Tigrayan Rebel forces.

The reason of brigadier Charity Bainababo’s promotion was to enable her appointment as commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC) that is responsible for operations with the Tigrayan Forces, where brigadier Charity Bainababo was given assignment as chief operations coordinator with the Tigrayan Forces.

Lt. General Tsadikan Gebretensae



Lt. General Tsadikan Gebretensae was in Uganda in December 2021 with delegation of 3 other senior offices of the Tigrayan Forces

Lt Gen. Tadesse Werede Tesfay met with Gen. Muhozi Kainerugaba in Somalia where they also met with their Somali allies’ delegation. This was on the 25th of December 2021

Lt. General Tsadikan Gebretensae and Lt Gen. Tadesse Werede Tesfay represent their Leader whose name is established as “Debretsion Gebremichael” whom it is said that he does not surface in Uganda openly; his presence is restricted to high confidentiality, but ever met with Yoweri Museveni in 2021, and they are in close communication.

However in most cases they communicate through Lt. General Tsadikan Gebretensae and Lt Gen. Tadesse Werede Tesfay.

ENDS

