Is US Starting Another “FOREVER WAR” on Ethiopia?

Posted in Al Mariam’s Commentaries

Blinded by vendetta and revenge against Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed and President Isaias Afewerki, Susan Rice & Bots have cast America’s interest in the Horn of Africa to the wind. Their motto is, “Damn American national interest in the Horn of Africa. Full steam ahead, save the TPLF!” To this end, Susan Rice has cried “Havoc!”, and let slip her dogs of diplomatic and disinformation war on Ethiopia and Eritrea. “Hell hath no fury like Susan Rice, the Princess of Darkness.” “Never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in, except to convictions of honor and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.” Winston Churchill, October 29, 1941.

Neither war nor peace can be imposed on Ethiopia by the U.S.

On August 31, 2021, President Joe Biden declared the era of “forever wars” is over, and he will not “extend this forever war” in Afghanistan into a “forever exit”.

According to Biden, ending “forever wars” means, “We will maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries. We just don’t need to fight a ground war to do it. We have what’s called over-the-horizon capabilities, which means we can strike terrorists and targets without American boots on the ground—or very few, if needed.”

In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 2021, Joe Biden reassured the U.S. will no longer “fight the wars of the past” but use diplomacy and multilateralism wherever possible.

Joe “The Hypocrite” Biden, however, will not let the Ethiopian Government fight domestic terrorists that have and continue to pose an imminent existential threat to the integrity and sovereignty of Ethiopia.

The Biden doctrine in Ethiopia is simply this: America is free to fight terrorism at will in any part of the globe but Ethiopia can fight terrorists in its backyard only if the U.S. approves!

To add insult to injury, Biden personally and his administration in general relentlessly insist the Ethiopian government must negotiate with the terrorist group known as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which has declared its readiness “to go to the gates of hell to dismantle Ethiopia”.

Did the U.S. negotiate with Al Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks? No!

In November 2001, President George Bush told the United Nations, the U.S. will root out terrorism wherever it finds it because the “only alternative to victory is a nightmare world where every city is a potential killing field.”

Did Abe Lincoln negotiate with the rebels (Confederate terrorists) that bombarded the federal Fort Sumter and laid a months-long siege to force the United States Army to surrender? No!

President Lincoln issued a Proclamation and raised state militias numbering 75,000 troops to suppress the rebellion and mobilized “all loyal citizens to favor, facilitate, and aid this effort to maintain the honor, the integrity, and the existence of our National Union.”

As a presidential candidate, Joe Biden issued a clear message to domestic terrorists: “My message for the Proud Boys and every other white supremacist group is ceased and desist.”

In 2021, PM Abiy Ahmed is doing exactly the same things in Ethiopia that Abe Lincoln, George Bush, and Biden did in America!

Like Bush, PM Abiy said he will not negotiate with terrorists but root them out.

Like Lincoln, PM Abiy said he will not give in to rebels’ hellbent on destroying the integrity and existence of Ethiopia.

Like Biden, PM Abiy told the TPLF terrorists to stop their wanton terrorism, pull out their forces from neighboring regions, disarm, demobilize and turn over the handful of fugitives from justice and we can talk.

Shouldn’t what is good for America in its fight against insurrection and terrorism be good for Ethiopia?

Why is it that what is good for America in fighting terrorism is not good for Ethiopia?

Is Ethiopia a lesser nation than America?

Is it because Ethiopians are lesser people because they are black?

Is it because the U.S. believes Ethiopians are beggars forever addicted to U.S. aid and it can kick them around at will?

But simple truth is that Ethiopia is a strong proud nation of 115 million people.

Ethiopians may be poor but they are among the richest countries in the world in terms of history, culture, tradition, faith, natural beauty of its people and land, compassion, hospitality, and known the world over for having never submitted to white rule or white supremacy. Never!

Ethiopia today is fighting not only TPLF terrorism but also the Covid pandemic.

Ethiopia just conducted its first free, fair, and internationally certified election. Without a single shot fired!

How ironic!

In the bastion of democracy, every day we are litigating in various states whether the 2020 presidential election was stolen!

Why is the U.S. working like the devil in hell trying to get the Ethiopian Government to negotiate with the terrorist TPLF?

The TPLF is a well-known terrorist organization that has been operating for decades.

On November 9, 2011, Amnesty International issued a report documenting the terrorist acts of the TPLF including rapes, robberies, looting, and massacres.

The TPLF has long been listed in the Global Terrorism Database for documented acts of terrorism including armed robberies, assaults, hostage-taking and kidnapping of foreign nationals and journalists and local leaders, hijacking of truck convoys, extortion of business owners and merchants, non-governmental organizations, local leaders and private citizens and intimidation of religious leaders and journalists.

The TPLF is a terrorist organization listed in the Terror Research and Analysis Consortium (TRAC).

The U.S. had classified the TPLF as a “tier III” terrorist organization until 2014 when it issued an exemption in a policy memorandum.

The TPLF is a racketeering mafia-type organization involved in massive corruption schemes, money laundering, extortion, infiltration of legitimate businesses, tax fraud, brokering and enforcing illegal agreements, and stealing business plans and appropriating them.

The Americans are coming!… to invade Ethiopia?

The U.S. disinformation and fear and smear campaign on Ethiopia is now in overdrive.

Over the past couple of weeks, the global propaganda stage-managed by the U.S. with its Western press-titutes was that the TPLF was about to take over the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

The aim of the disinformation campaign was to create alarm and fear in the hearts and minds of Ethiopians and to lose hope, despair, and give up the fight against TPLF terrorism.

They thought, “If the U.S. says Addis Ababa is surrounded by TPLF terrorists, it must be true and Ethiopians will be given in and give up the fight for their county’s honor, sovereignty and dignity.”

The U.S.-managed Western press-titute media incessantly blared out, “The TPLF is coming! The TPLF is coming! Everybody, evacuate!”

The U.S. State Department flooded U.S. citizens with emails and texts to get their employees and citizens to evacuate Ethiopia as soon as possible.

A few U.S. Embassy and European Union employees may have evacuated but nothing more.

But Addis Ababaians and the overwhelming majority of expatriates in the capital figured out the U.S. was playing Chicken Little.

To paraphrase H.L. Mencken, “No one has ever lost money by underestimating the intelligence of American policymakers.”

Or in the words of General Wesley Clark:

U.S. saber-rattling

Saber rattling is a common U.S. strategy.

The U.S. is known for its ostentatious show of military power and blustering display of threat.

On November 12, 2021, the U.S. launched a new disinformation campaign of bullying and intimidation against Ethiopia.

James Stavridis, a “retired” U.S. Navy admiral and former supreme allied commander of NATO wrote an op-ed on Bloomberg on November 11, 2021, declaring, “Ethiopia’s civil war is a problem U.S. troops can help solve.”

Like U.S. troops solved the civil war problem in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, and Yemen. Ha!

Biden’s general at a U.S. base in Djibouti said, in so many words, the U.S. is prepared to start another “forever war” in Ethiopia. “The U.S. is ready to respond to crises in Ethiopia.”

What Biden means by “ending forever war” is that the U.S. will use small deployments to meddle in the internal affairs of countries using the pretext of “humanitarian disasters”.

That is exactly what Biden’s general said.

Is “responding to crises” code phrase for a threat of a full-scale war on Ethiopia?

Djibouti’s Foreign Minister shut down cold the fantasy of staging an invasion of Ethiopia from Djibouti:

Some expressed the concern about Djibouti’s territory being used for hostile intervention in the neighbouring countries . That is not going to happen for The Djiboutian Government is attached to its relations with its neighbours.

The U.S. keeps ratcheting up the disinformation campaign in a futile attempt to intimidate Ethiopians into submission by psychological manipulation and confusion.

The fact of the matter is that American people have no interest in shedding their children’s blood fighting to save a bunch of terrorists in what Trump called “s**t hole countries”.

Nor are Americans interested in another unwinnable adventurous war in Ethiopia.

In August, the Biden administration inflicted the greatest humiliation on U.S. honor and credibility by scrambling to get out of Afghanistan.

Afghans falling off planes from thousands of feet in the air. Makes me sick to the stomach!

Biden proved his administration is the “gang that couldn’t shoot straight” in Afghanistan.

Now, Biden wants to start another forever war in Ethiopia and try to reclaim America’s lost honor in Afghanistan.

When the Italians invaded Ethiopia in 1895, they also calculated that the African “savages” would be pushovers.

They sent their best soldiers by the tens of thousands only to see them defeated in less than 24 hours at the Battle of Adwa in 1896.

Filled with hubris and arrogance, it was easy to start the Vietnam War and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. It was easy to fly in a few helicopters in Somalia.

The U.S. left Vietnam after suffering an ignominious defeat.

The U.S. left Afghanistan after suffering an equally ignominious defeat.

The U.S. left Somalia after suffering defeat in which brave American soldiers’ bodies were dragged through the streets by Al Shabab terrorists.

Will it be any different in a U.S. invasion of Ethiopia?

I figured out the Biden administration’s long game in Ethiopia five days after Biden was inaugurated

I knew the tricks the U.S. was going to pull from day 1.

I knew it with prophetic precision!

Don’t ask me how I knew! Just behold prophesy coming true!

Don’t misunderstand my use of the word “prophesy.”

I use the word “prophesy” in the tradition of Dr. Martin Luther King, W.E.B. Du Bois and Henry McNeal Turner.

In the African American tradition, the prophetic voice has been used to confront slavery, racism, inequality, oppression, and the coming of redemption through long and unyielding struggles.

I use the prophetic voice to confront neocolonialism, humanitarian imperialism and white supremacy in Ethiopia.

I prophesied it on January 25, 2021 (five days after Joe Biden was inaugurated) when I demanded Biden to “Undeclare the Diplomatic War Your Secretary of State Anthony Blinken Declared on Ethiopia!”.

I prophesied it on January 31, 2021 (11 days after Joe Biden was inaugurated) proclaiming the Biden administration will leave no rock unturned to seek “Regime Change and Restoration of the TPLF to Power by “Dialogue”, “Negotiation” or “Any Means Necessary”.

I prophesied it on February 8, 2021 (19 days after Joe Biden was inaugurated) when I proclaimed one cornerstone of U.S. policy in Ethiopia is to “Make Ethiopia China’s Graveyard in Africa”.

I prophesied it on February 14, 2021 (25 days after Joe Biden was inaugurated) proclaiming the U.S. will do everything it can to “Sabotage Democratic Reform in Ethiopia and Undermine Confidence in the 2021 Election.”

I prophesied it on February 23, 2021 (one month and 3 days after Joe Biden was inaugurated) proclaiming the U.S. will try to “Pull the Plug on a Rising and Shining Ethiopia.” I warned, “A specter is haunting the Biden Administration, the European Union, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund, Egypt and the Western media in the Horn of Africa. The specter of a rising and shining Ethiopia regional and continental power!”

I prophesied it on March 18, 2021 (58 days after Joe Biden was inaugurated) warning, “The Americans are Coming to Impose Their Imperial Pax Americana on Ethiopia and Eritrea.”

I prophesied it on March 29, 2021 (69 days after Joe Biden was inaugurated) proclaiming the U.S. will try and “strangle Ethiopian and Eritrean sovereignty by coordinating with the European Union by imposing illegal and outrageous demands and by waging a relentless campaign of demonization in the international media.”

I can go on and on and on…

On February 3, 2013, I prophesied, “Scripture teaches that ‘ He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind: and the fool shall be a servant to the wise of heart.’ Meles and his worshippers have profoundly troubled the Ethiopian house and they shall inherit the wind!”

Meles and his worshippers have profoundly troubled the Ethiopian house and they shall inherit the wind!” On November 11, 2021, a U.S. general stationed at a base in Djibouti confirmed my prophecy! “The U.S. has completed preparations to respond to crises in Ethiopia.”

The U.S. facing the abyss in Ethiopia

The U.S. is confused and desperate about what it can do to break Ethiopia’s back and break her knees. None of the tricks — sanctions, global disinformation and demonization, and fear and smear campaigns against Ethiopia — have worked.

Fredrich Nietzsche admonished, “Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And when you look long into an abyss, the abyss also looks into you.”

The U.S. once had a crusade against the monster of global terrorism.

Today, the U.S. is looking at the abyss of terrorism and has become the very terrorist monster it fought for the past two decades.

On Sept. 11, President Bush addressed the nation from the Oval Office and said, “We will make no distinction between the terrorists who committed these acts and those who harbor them.”

Full Bush video here.

What Bush said for America could easily be adapted for Ethiopia:

On November 3, 2021, the terrorist TPLF attacked the Ethiopian Federal Northern Command Army with advanced planning and without provocation.

On November 3, 2021, the enemies of freedom committed an act of war against Ethiopia unprecedented in its history. Ethiopians have known wars for hundreds of years on their own soil. They have fought wars against white European colonial powers twice and defeated them.

Ethiopians have known the casualties of war, but not at the center of a great city on a peaceful evening. Ethiopians have known surprise attacks, but never before on thousands of their soldiers and civilians by members of their own defense forces.

All of this was brought upon us in a single night, and as dawn broke on a different world, a world where Ethiopian sovereignty and dignity were themselves under attack.

Ethiopians have many questions. They are asking, “Who attacked our country?’”

The evidence all points to the terrorist organization known as TPLF. The TPLF is a murderous organization that established an ethnic apartheid system in Ethiopia, massacred hundreds of thousands, and is responsible for untold crimes against humanity as documented in the November 9, 2021, Amnesty International report.

The TPLF is to terror what the Mafia is to crime.

The TPLF’s goals are twofold. To rule Ethiopia in perpetuity and plunder its resources while selling Ethiopia’s interest to its enemies for thirty pieces of silver.

The TPLF is not only repressing the people of Tigray but also threatening all Ethiopians.

By aiding and abetting TPLF crimes against humanity, the U.S., the E.U., and certain Western nations have blood on their hands. Today, the people of Ethiopia make the following demand: Stop, cease and desist in your efforts to help, save or restore to power the terrorist TPLF.

Ethiopia’s defense against the war declared on it by the terrorist TPLF and its supporters will not end until every TPLF terrorist has been found, stopped, and defeated.

Our response involves far more than instant retaliation and isolated attacks. Ethiopians should not expect one battle, but a lengthy campaign unlike any other we have ever seen. We will deprive the TPLF terrorists of funding, turn them one against another, drive them from place to place until there is no refuge or no rest.

And we will pursue nations that provide aid or safe haven to terrorism. Every nation in every region now has a decision to make: Either you are with us, or you are with the terrorists.

Some Ethiopians speak of an age of TPLF terror. We know there are struggles ahead and dangers to face. But as Ethiopians, we will define our times, not be defined by them.

As long as the people of Ethiopia are united, there is no force on earth that can defeat them. We will transform the age of terror into a never-ending era of peace, prosperity, and popular democracy.

As Ethiopians, we will not forget the wound to our country and those who inflicted it. We will not yield. We will not rest. We will not relent in waging this struggle against TPLF terrorism and ensure our peace and prosperity.

Let there be no doubt. Whether we bring the TPLF terrorists to justice or justice to the TPLF terrorists, justice will be done!

The fact of the matter is that everywhere the U.S. has intervened to bring about negotiations, peace and stability have gone to hell.

Libya went to hell in a handbasket!

Syria went to hell in a handbasket!

Yemen went to hell in a handbasket!

Hell, no. Ethiopia ain’t going to hell in a handbasket!

Those who connive to send Ethiopia to hell can themselves go to hell and join the TPLF on their home turf.

The U.S. keeps making the same mistakes over and over.

Now, the U.S. wants to make the same mistake with millions of Ethiopian lives.

In April 1865, after the Battle of Appomattox, General Ulysses Grant encircled and trapped rebel General Robert E. Lee and demanded his surrender declaring any

“Further effusion of blood” was solely Lee’s responsibility.

Lee, even after suffering catastrophic defeat, refused and asked for a peace agreement. However, realizing the hopelessness of his situation and the inevitable doom his army would suffer, Lee surrendered his 28 thousand troops to General Grant’s Northern Virginia Army.

That is how the U.S. Civil War came to an end. Let that be a lesson to the TPLF!

Like President Bush said after the 9/11 attacks, Ethiopia must root out terrorism wherever it finds it in its territory because the “only alternative to victory is a nightmare world where every Ethiopian, city, town, village, and hamlet is a potential terrorist killing field.”

When Britain was under the daily terror of the Nazi blitzkrieg for eight months during 1940-41, Churchill did not say, “Let’s negotiate with Hitler.”

Churchill said to hell with the Nazis!

Seven weeks after Luftwaffe carpet-bombed London, Churchill told his people:

Never, never, never, never—in nothing, great or small, large or petty—never give in, except to convictions of honour and good sense. Never yield to force. Never yield to the apparently overwhelming might of the enemy.

In May 1941, eight months after Nazi Germany began bombing London, Churchill told the House of Commons:

I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears, and sweat. We have before us an ordeal of the most grievous kind. We have before us many, many months of struggle and suffering. You ask, what is our policy? I say it is to wage war by land, sea, and air. War with all our might and with all the strength God has given us, and to wage war against a monstrous tyranny never surpassed in the dark and lamentable catalogue of human crime. That is our policy.

So it shall in Ethiopia waging a war against the monstrous terrorists of the TPLF!

Ethiopians! Never, never, never never give in to the TPLF terrorists! There may be many more months of struggle and suffering but in the end, Ethiopia will be victorious against a puny terrorist group just as Britain was victorious against the mighty Nazi war machine.

When Churchill visited Harrow School on October 29, 1941, he heard a traditional English song with a slight modification.

I paraphrase that song to honor our great leader Abiy Ahmed!

Not less we praise in darker days

The leader of our nation,

And Abiy Ahmed’s name shall win acclaim

(Already has won acclaim with the Nobel Peace Prize)

From each new generation of Ethiopians.

For you have power in danger’s hour

Our freedom to defend, PM Abiy Ahmed!

Though long the fight we know that right

Will triumph in the end, PM Abiy Ahmed!”

My prophecy: In 1993 it was Black Hawk Down in Somalia. In 2021, if the U.S. invades Ethiopia, it will be BALD EAGLE DOWN!