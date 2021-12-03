It’s Time to Change the Paradox of Sitting by the River and Remaining Thirsty

The Democratic Republic of the Congo supplies about 70 percent of the world’s cobalt used in the production of batteries, an essential component to power electric vehicles .

. Africa is shaped like a gun and Congo is the trigger. As such fostering the development of a battery, electric vehicle, and renewable energy industry value chain and market in Africa is essential.

Electric vehicles represent a $7 trillion market opportunity between today and 2030 and $46 trillion between today and 2050. There is clear reason to invest in DRC, and extensive potential for returns, and lower costs in comparison with other countries.

UNECA

The just ended DRC Africa Business Forum promises the development of a robust battery industry and a huge contribution to the electrification of transport systems, which will enable Africa to add more value to its endowments in minerals.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo supplies about 70 percent of the world’s cobalt used in the production of batteries, an essential component to power electric vehicles, yet the country captures only 3 of the global battery and electrical value chain. The scenario which policymakers and experts say must change.

According to Ms. Vera Songwe, the Executive Secretary of UN Economic Commission for Africa, the rhetoric of saying that the DRC can electrify the whole continent and that the country has 70 percent of the world’s reserve of cobalt and that DRC can feed everyone in Africa must be translated into actions. “in 15 years, the world will produce about 50 million electric vehicles. The DRC and Africa as a whole have to play an important role in this global supply chain by taking advantage of their abundant natural resources,” she said.

According to the new study entitled: “The Cost of Producing Battery Precursors in the DRC”, by BloombergNEF, Electric vehicles represent a $7 trillion market opportunity between today and 2030 and $46 trillion between today and 2050.

Mr. Alain Foca, a journalist at Radio France International said that the transformation of minerals such cobalt, copper, lithium, manganese, nickel, and graphite into a battery plant in Africa would “change the paradox of sitting by the river yet the people of the continent remain thirsty”.

The demand for electric vehicles and investment in battery-powered storage systems will require skills development and the necessity of an education that would not only improve employability but also provide the youth with the tools needed to be successful in entrepreneurship endeavors. Experts stress that DRC would need to invest in skills development to grow a qualified workforce capable of implementing this industrialization project.

“For the first five years, the DRC might need to depend on international expertise”, a stamen mande during the panel “Skills for the development of batteries in the DRC“, organized by that Rawbank as part of the DRC Africa Forum 2021.

Mr. Jean-Marc Kilolo, ECA’s Economic Affairs Officer said that some companies are now looking at skills and know-how, not just the diplomas obtained. He stressed that training and internship opportunities for the students and graduates as well as placement opportunities with leading companies to acquire the necessary practice are crucial. Mr. Mustapha Rawji, Managing Director of Rawbank in DRC said that the bank will invest in this area in collaboration with higher training institutions.

According to ECA, Africa has about 55,000 women and men in engineering, yet the African Union’s Agenda 2063 targets to achieve about 4,3 million people in the field. The biggest challenge in implementing Africa’s Agenda 2063 remains the inadequacy of the critical technical skills, as Africa has to produce at least 300,000 engineers per year until 2063.

Jean Marie Kanda, Dean of Polytechnic Faculty at the University of Lubumbashi affirms that the generation of the necessary skills will play a central role in making DRC successful in the production of lithium-ion battery cathode precursor materials.

The theme of the DRC Africa Business Forum was “fostering the development of a battery, electric vehicle and renewable energy industry value chain and market in Africa.” At the opening, the DRC President Félix Tshisekedi referenced the author Frantz Fanon when he said, “Africa is shaped like a gun and Congo is the trigger.”

Independent Special Economic Zones to steer DRC’s battery, electric vehicle value chain

Meanwhile, members of the Government o the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and private sector leaders have agreed that for an effective ecosystem for the battery, electric vehicles (BEV), and renewable energy value chain in the country, Special Economic Zones (SEZ) have to be independent.

At the DRC Africa Business Forum panel discussion on an ecosystem for the BEV value chain, DRC’s industry, trade, mining, communications and media ministers ( Julien Paluku, Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayia, Jean Lucien Bussa, and Patrick Muyaya respectively) and the private sector representatives said the independence of SEZ will increase confidence in the initiative and create the right balance of incentives for investors from the other countries.

Both the ministers and the business community agreed that the battery production initiative represents a major change of narrative – both in bringing positivity to coverage of DRC and putting DRC in the drivers’ seat of value chains it is involved in. The Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) they said will be an important tool in all the BEV development.

Antonio Pedro, Deputy Executive Secretary, Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) who moderated the round table discussions said BEV production is dependent on an integrated model of production and thus SEZ has emerged as one of the responses to provide an elusive investment framework for BEV.

“To create a functional battery plant in DRC, the Government must create the right regulatory and legal framework to attract foreign direct investment and apply the same for the local investors,” said Mr. Pedro, adding that ensuring institutional cohesiveness is also important for industrial policy.

He noted that to develop an effective ecosystem for BEV and renewable, the ecosystem must start from the supply side that will ensure the constant exploration of mines for the production of battery minerals like Nickel, Cobalt.

David McLachlan-Karr- the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator of the UN in DRC observed that Congo has diverse and rich natural resources and has the capacity to change the distribution of benefits from the green mineral value chains.

“Investors believe in this project and are involved. The work will be very complex, requiring a focused approach. Investing in this sector in DRC won’t just yield financial returns, but will be vital for the global reaching of the Paris agreement, and improving lives in DRC,” said McLachlan-Karr.

DRC Ministers’ views on BEV

Patrick Muyaya, Minister of Communication & Media, DRC said, “There is clear reason to invest in DRC, and extensive potential for returns, and lower costs in comparison with other countries. The next generation is involved in leadership, and is looking to change the narrative of the country.”

Julien Paluku Kahongya, Minister of Industry, DRC noted that politics rather than economics has dominated the discussion on value addition. There is a clear commitment from the head of state, and thus the industrial policy is not just for industry, but for the entire economy and society.

Antoinette N’Samba, Minister of Mines, DRC said DRC is undertaking plans to better develop its minerals, not only cobalt but lithium and others. DRC wants to re-certify its minerals, to understand the full extent of deposits.

“An MoU is underway for diamond value addition with the Netherlands. Will be investigating if companies requesting exemptions have fulfilled obligations,” said the minister.

Jean-Lucien Bussa, Minister of Trade, DRC said this was a true paradigm shift and a new day for his country. To boost trade requires producing more, which requires more investment, which requires more opportunities. So need to improve the business environment. This can also have ripple effects, including reducing the need to import cars in the future.

“Harnessing the AfCFTA can double revenue to $4bn. Fiscal policy is important for spurring industrialization and should be used not just for revenues but to spur socio-economic development. There are institutional tools to raise the trust of investors, such as for export promotion,” he said.

The private sector

President of the national association of companies said the main challenges to ensuring viability – access to finance other than external financiers with other priorities; involvement of local businesses from the start; training the youth to be involved. There is a need to invest in other related sectors as well. Also, there should be greater returns for the mineral producers, and investors should build with DRC, not for it.

Serge Ngandu, Directeur General AVZ sad they promote industrialization based on cobalt over other minerals, because of its huge relative value, cost, and technical challenges of other minerals like lithium. Investing in infrastructure is vital for this sector.

“My company will have both mining, and then transformative activities within the SEZ. Need to increase technical skills of workers for these advanced activities.“

Anthony Nkinzo, National Promotion Investment Authority, DRC, outlined plans and programs for investments, and the role of the mining code to facilitate this. This includes creating a special economic zone, industrial zone, and export zone. Implementing this he said the battery mineral program presents a clear opportunity.

Jean Dominic, CEO of the cobalt branch of Gecamines there is a need to understand the volume of cobalt produced by artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) -15-20%- and the role this would play in the industrialization project. So developed standards for cobalt which were well received by firms. The ecosystem between miners and miners’ organizations, firms, the government is vital.

Recommendations

The panelists recommended that it is vital for the country to harness its comparative advantage to break into these new, high-value activities which are growing globally at an exponential rate; the recent Bloomberg report has made clear both the immense potential of investing in cobalt value-addition and battery production in DRC and the lower costs of doing so relative to other countries; financial incentives, trust in Government, involvement of local firms and skilling of young workers will be vital to ensure this opportunity is realizable; there is need to act fast, as battery alternatives are being found; there is a further proposal to insert carbon credit markets into SEZs, to harness funds available to market the continent’s resources.