Last Word: Trump’s Verbal Do-si-dos

“Ethiopia is a country that navigated the tide of time with a firm belief on God the Almighty as well as the unity and perseverance of its people. Though some tried to dictate to it too much giving it too little the country never relied on such quarters. It always relies on it children who are alacritous to see to its dictates scarifying their lives.

It is God the Almighty that created Ethiopia. And it is its children that built it. Because of the sacrifices its children paid Ethiopia had made history that astounded the world. There were allies that stood by its side when it made such golden history. On the contrary, there were others that stabbed it in the back. Ethiopia is no stranger to such unfolding.”

This is an excerpt from the statement released by the Prime Minister Office of Ethiopia concerning the unbefitting statement or verbal Do-si-dos president Trump made on the GERD.

True, Ethiopia had been a lone runner in its fight for God-bestowed freedom and struggle for economic liberation. We very well know what the response we got upon lodging our complaint to the League of Nation when Italy, using banned poisonous gas, tried to occupy Ethiopia.

Ethiopia did try to make clear the blatant aggression was inimical not only to Ethiopia but also to the world at large.

In defending its sovereignty Ethiopia didn’t sit hands crossed for want of allies. It rather mounted a guerilla fight to dislodged occupants. Vesting hopes on God the Almighty, the greatest judge, and cognizant that a justice cause at long last will triumph, forefathers had shed their blood for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

It must be known that Ethiopians never ever compromise their sovereignty. Trump’s attempt to Twist Ethiopia’s arm with financial aid shows his ignorance about Ethiopia and world history.

As Ethiopia single handedly become a beacon of freedom to the world emerging triumphant on the Battle of Adwa, nowadays fighting off the injustices on the use of the Blue Nile and actualizing the dam Ethiopia in an equitable manner will once more turn out to be an emblem of economic deliverance based on self-reliance and faith in Almighty God.

Ethiopia has launched the GERD project pooling internal resources and using its own experts precluding donors who may pull strings by the virtue of their financial aid. Ethiopians exhibiting no difference along ethnic, political and religious lines are supporting the dam.

It is only for development and development only Ethiopia wants to use the river so as to break away from fettering poverty. Innumerable Ethiopian mothers carry firewood to prepare foods choking with smokes. They have many mouths to feed. Recent studies reveal that almost 67% percent Ethiopians lose their life every year owing to this reason. This sad episode takes place in Ethiopia famed for being the water tower of east Africa.

Based on the aforementioned facts any right-minded person will certainly pat on the back Ethiopia’s move to materialize hydropower Dam over Blue Nile.

Trump’s statement that the dam will hold back the water signifies his blind spot regarding hydropower dam. He should have reflected very recently Sudan and Egypt were inundated by flood.

In his statement “Egypt will blow up the dam!” he did not only attempt to disrespect Ethiopia’s sovereignty but also that of Egypt because he saw the latter as a remote control that can’t stand on its own feet.

His uncouth speech was also divorced from diplomatic norms and international water law. It also means lower riparian countries could blow up upper riparian countries’ hydropower dam say for instance Hover Dam. He did not realize that his speech could backfire. If the international water law is to be rewritten there must not be a preferential treatment.

The speech he made while an African solution is being sought for the dispute shows he had also infringed on the right of Africa.

Though his speech is slammed from every corner let us wind up with two stunting comments one from an Economics professor (on ETV) and another from an intelligent kid called Sofi on u-tube;

“It is a pity that a great nation has a little (a mentally dwarf) leader!”

“All what the water is doing is going to turbine to collect electricity. Must Ethiopian mothers be deprived of light and electricity? The water starts from Ethiopia. Trump you have no right over the dam. We know Egypt wants the water to survive. Trump you are not the president of Ethiopia. It is Dr. Abiy, noble prize winner for peace. Ethiopia is a peaceful country. You must know we are brave. Such a speech is unexpected of a grownup! What type of president says bad words. Trump you are the worst President.”

One feedback to the girl goes “If Trump and the kid sit for a child-to- child debate, she will certainly outsmart him.”

