By Laureate Tsegaye Gebre-Medhin

I am the first Earth Mother of all fertility I am the Source I am the Nile I am the African I am the beginning O Arabia, how could you so conveniently have forgotten While your breath still hangs upon the threads of my springs O Egypt, you prodigal daughter born from my first love I am your Queen of the endless freshwaters Who rested my head upon the arms of Narmer Ka Menes When we joined in one our Upper and Lower Lands to create you bosom of my being How could you so conveniently count down In miserable billions of petty cubic yards The eternal drops of my life-giving Nile to you Beginning long before the earth fell from the eyeball of heaven, O Nile, that gush out from my breath of life Upon the throats of the billions of the Earth’s thirsty multitudes, O World, how could you so conveniently have forgotten That I, your first fountain, I your ever Ethiopia I your first life still survive for you? I rise like the sun from the deepest core of the globe I am the conqueror of scorching pestilences I am the Ethiopia that “stretch her hands in supplication to God”



I am the mother of the tallest traveler on the longest journey on Earth



My name is Africa I am the mother of the Nile.

O Nile, my prodigal daughter on the wilderness of the desert

Bringing God’s harmony to all brothers and sisters

And calming down their noises of brass in their endless nakednesses

O Nile, you are music that restores the rhythm of existence

Into the awkward stampeding of these Middle Eastern blindnesses

You are the irrigator that cultivates peace

From my Ethiopian sacred mountains of the sun

Across to nod on the East of Aden and across Sinai

Beyond Gibraltar into the heights of Mount Moriah

O Nile, my chosen sacrifice for universal peace offering

Upon whose gift the heritages of Meroe and Egypt

Still survive for the benefit of our lone World



You are the proud daughter O Nile, who taught

The ancient world how to walk in upright grace

You are my prodigal daughter who saved and breastfed

Little lost Jacob whose brothers sold for food

You, who nurtured, fed, and raised

The child prophet called Moses on your cradle,

You, who stretched out your helping hand and protected

The baby Christ from the slaughtering swords of their Herods,

O Nile, my infinite prodigal daughter

At whose feet mountains like Alexander bent

Their unbendable heads to drink from your life giving milk,

O Nile, at whose feet giants like Caesar Knelt

Conquerors like Napoleon bowed

Their unbowable heads to partake from your immortal bounty.

O Nile, you are the majestic blood line of my African glory

That shower my blessings upon the starved of the world

You are the eloquence that ring the Ethiopian bell across the deaf world You are the gifted dancer of graceful rhythms

That harmonize with your sisters Atbara and Shabale

With your brothers Awash and Juba

To fertilize the scorched sands of Arabia

O Nile, without your gift Mediterranea shall be a rock of dead waters

And Sahara shall be a basket of skeletons

You are Africa’s black soil that produce life

You are the milk that quench the thirsty multitudes

You are the messenger of my gospel, O Nile

That bring my abundant harvest to the mouth of the needy

You are the elegant pilgrim of my mercy.

You are the first fountain you are first-ever Ethiopia

You are the appeaser of the lustful greeds

You are the first Earth Mother of all fertility

Rising like the sun from the deepest core of the globe

You are the conqueror of the scorching pestilence

You are the source you the Africa you are the Ethiopia you are the Nile.