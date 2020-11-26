NISS and Mossad have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of peace and security as well as counter-terrorism.

Ethiopia Press Agency

The National Intelligence and Security Service and the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad had agreed to further strengthen their cooperation. Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service, Temesgen Tiruneh, met with the head of the Mossad Office in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa today.

In the statement sent by National Intelligence and Security Service to Ethiopia News agency, the NISS said it plans to strengthen cooperation with Mossad in the fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa, as well as in the field of technology and capacity building.

Director General of the National Intelligence and Security Service, Temesgen Tiruneh, on the occasion said the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) will work to ensure peace and security in the Horn of Africa, using the capacity building and technology support provided by Mossad.

Ethiopia’s Special Envoy to the Mossad and the head of the Mossad’s Office in Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa Mr. Joseph Koen said Mossad has a strong commitment to countering terrorism. He reaffirmed that Mossad will work with the Ethiopian Intelligence and Security Agency to prevent terrorism, which is the common enemy of the people, and will continue to strengthen its support.

On behalf of the Mossad, Director General of Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa, Mr. Joseph Koenen, handed over the support of the mask, vintage, and clothing used by medical professionals to the institute Director General Temesgen Tiruneh.

Ethiopia and Israel have established long-standing ties in the fields of culture, religion, history and politics, and have recently strengthened their institutional ties in the information and security sector, according to information obtained by the National Intelligence and Security Service.