“Ok boomers… You have 0 jurisdiction on a sovereign and independent nation”: El Salvador’s Bukele

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele on Wednesday asked US senators to stay out of his country’s “internal affairs” after they called for an investigation into the economic risks the United States faces due to the Central American country’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender.

Senators Jim Risch, Bill Cassidy and Bob Menendez introduced draft bipartisan legislation in the United States Senate that requires a State Department report on El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin.

The proposed Accountability for Cryptocurrency in El Salvador Act (ACES) aims to “mitigate potential risks to the US financial system” such as money laundering and terrorism funding.

If the bill passes, it would give federal agencies in the US 60 days to submit a report that assesses several aspects of the Central American nation’s abilities regarding cybersecurity and financial stability.

In response, Bukele, 40, tweeted, “Ok boomers… You have 0 jurisdiction on a sovereign and independent nation,” referring to the older generation of “baby boomers”

“We are not your colony, your back yard or your front yard. Stay out of our internal affairs. Don’t try to control something you can’t control”.

El Salvador was the first country in the world to adopt cryptocurrency for official use, in parallel to the US dollar, a decision that has drawn it harsh criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Fears Bitcoin will weaken the US dollar

The US senators also expressed fear over the fact that adopting Bitcoin could weaken the US government’s sanctions policy and increase the activity of criminal organisations.

“This new policy has the potential to weaken US sanctions policy, empowering malign actors like China and organised criminal organisations. Our bipartisan legislation seeks greater clarity on El Salvador’s policy,” said the senators in a statement.

The Salvadoran government, which has acquired some 1,801 Bitcoins since September, has been questioned by economists and the opposition for its refusal to be accountable in the process of buying and managing the funds.

The El Salvadorian leaders said on his latest tweet “We can’t repair 200 years of neglect and looting in 1 day. But, step by step, we’re building the country we dream of.”

Diplomatic relations between El Salvador and the United States have deteriorated after the White House denounced publicly cases of corruption in Bukele’s government and an escalation of measures to accumulate power.

The Case for Adopting Bitcoin in El Salvador

El Salvador approved the use of bitcoins (BTC) as legal tender On September 7, 2021, despite the International Monetary Fund warning countries against the idea just a few months earlier. Among other objectives, the country hopes the strategy will attract foreign capital.

The reasons for El Salvador adopting bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender include: reducing the strong reliance on the U.S. dollar in the country’s economy, reducing the costs of transfers, attracting foreign investment or boosting domestic consumption.

Although many of these objectives may be fulfilled, for others it is not so clear, given the lack of support for the currency and its volatility. The BTC is currently a speculative cryptoasset and, although there are theories that claim it could stabilize, there are no guarantees of this occurring.

El Salvador’s law

On June 9th, 2021, El Salvador’s government published in the official gazette the legislation making the digital currency Bitcoin legal tender within the country. The legislation went into effect on September 7th, 2021. With El Salvador being the first country in the world to formally make Bitcoin a legal tender it is too soon to tell what the implications are globally, but one thing is for sure this is the first domino to fall in broader global adoption. The immediate effects of the legislation include:

Bitcoin may be used to discharge debts, without limitation, in any transaction;

Bitcoin may be accepted as payment for goods or services;

Any tax payment may be paid in bitcoin;

Any previous obligation expressed in US dollars may be paid in bitcoin;

Accounting standards will continue to use the US dollar as the reference currency and the government will provide a system that will allow users to make an automatic and instant conversion of bitcoin into US dollars.

Why is El Salvador Interested in Bitcoin?

Although there are many reasons for El Salvador adopting bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender includes including reducing the strong reliance on the U.S. dollar in the country's economy, reducing the costs of transfers, attracting foreign investment or boosting domestic consumption, this are three main reasons for El Salvador to embrace Bitcoin:

Increasing efficiency in international remittances : more than 20% of El Salvador’s GDP comes from remittances, according to the World Bank1, meaning that a large part of the population depends on money transfers from outside the country. This collides with a very complex reality where the cost of a remittance from the United States to El Salvador can be up to 30-50% of the value of the transfer, in addition to the difficulties and costs related to time needed for collecting physical money.

: more than 20% of El Salvador’s GDP comes from remittances, according to the World Bank1, meaning that a large part of the population depends on money transfers from outside the country. This collides with a very complex reality where the cost of a remittance from the United States to El Salvador can be up to 30-50% of the value of the transfer, in addition to the difficulties and costs related to time needed for collecting physical money. Decrease the percentage of underbanked people : approximately 70% of the population in El Salvador does not have a bank account2. Bitcoin technology could allow a larger part of the population to have an easier access to financial services.

: approximately 70% of the population in El Salvador does not have a bank account2. Bitcoin technology could allow a larger part of the population to have an easier access to financial services. Reduce reliance upon the US Dollar: one of the main goals of Salvadoran law is to embrace Bitcoin as a neutral store of value for savings

How Salvadorans could access Bitcoin system

One of the most complex challenges to be solved is to allow the access and purchase of bitcoins in all El Salvador through simple and efficient processes, with the aim of eliminating the complexities and costs associated with purchasing fees and reducing phenomena such as the application of premium prices on top of the spot price due to the complexity of accessing the crypto market. For these reasons, Salvadorans may access bitcoin through a Government Exchanger.

The Exchanger should not have a purchase fee for Citizens and the price must be aligned with that of the other private

Exchangers present in the territory of El Salvador in order to avoid arbitrage operations. In reality, it is possible to hypothesize that the Government itself may carry out arbitrage operations, with respect to the spot price of the exchangers located outside El Salvador.

Assessing the global implications

Some commentators have speculated that El Salvador’s adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender could make Bitcoin fall within the definition of “money”, that means a medium of exchange currently authorized or adopted by a domestic or foreign government. The new legal definition of Bitcoin may pose important implications both within El Salvador itself and for other governments around the world that may need to adjust their legislation.



Regarding the global perspective, several financial authorities are closely monitoring the continuation of El Salvador’s actions in order to understand what are the implications and any legislative adjustments that must occur. The observations concern both the common legal representation of Bitcoin at a global level, therefore everything concerning the fiscal and regulatory framework, and the impact from a business point of view for actors such as Exchangers, VASPs, etc. and the necessary adjustments to provide in order to not fall into regulatory inconsistencies.

Challenges

Economic and financial risks : the adoption of Bitcoin in the Salvadoran’s financial system could pose some risks related to the financial and economic stability of the country. Such risks will need to be addressed in order not to pose any threat to Salvadoran’s financial stability;

: the adoption of Bitcoin in the Salvadoran’s financial system could pose some risks related to the financial and economic stability of the country. Such risks will need to be addressed in order not to pose any threat to Salvadoran’s financial stability; Technological challenge s: Bitcoin is a new technology and the tools needed to interact with it are still new and sometimes complex. In order to mitigate the risks of little usage of Bitcoin by Salvadoran citizens, it will be necessary to provide efficient technological solutions which on one hand will create new financial services accessible to all and on the other hand will have to be user friendly and easily usable by all;

s: Bitcoin is a new technology and the tools needed to interact with it are still new and sometimes complex. In order to mitigate the risks of little usage of Bitcoin by Salvadoran citizens, it will be necessary to provide efficient technological solutions which on one hand will create new financial services accessible to all and on the other hand will have to be user friendly and easily usable by all; Social challenges : the key to this challenge will be to be able to convince Salvadorans to adopt bitcoin as medium of exchange, making them understand the potential benefits for the population;

: the key to this challenge will be to be able to convince Salvadorans to adopt bitcoin as medium of exchange, making them understand the potential benefits for the population; Security risks: in the process of adopting Bitcoin as a legal tender, there exists some risks related to matters such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Combating of Financing of Terrorism (CFT). This is especially true when non-custodial wallets will be used by citizens. It is therefore needed to provide user verification processes in line with the regulations and standards in order to mitigate security risks.

At this point, there are many potential scenarios that could happen as a result of El Salvador’s move and it will be very important to observe what will happen in the future.

New global crypto services are needed

Bitcoin as a legal tender brings new business opportunities, not only in El Salvador, but globally. Indeed, If Salvadorans will use Bitcoin to receive remittance, it means that senders from other countries will require enablement services to exchange local currencies with Bitcoin and send them over Lightning Network to El Salvador, so they will need banking services as well.

It remains to be seen whether the traditional actors who today hold the power in the remittances market will offer new crypto services themselves or will the new incumbents offer this type of services.

Other countries may follow El Salvador

El Salvador’s move could result in a domino effect that may lead other countries to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender, as well. Many of the countries that today suffer from the same social and economic issues, could closely observe El Salvador’s experiment to assess if the same move can also be exploited within their borders. In this sense, some countries have already moved into an exploratory phase.

Bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador can strongly influence the future of such decentralized currency, demonstrating how it is possible to use Bitcoin as a medium of exchange in everyday life and how this is made sustainable and scalable thanks to the use of new systems such as the Lightning Network. The El Salvador experiment could certainly prove to be a real gamechanger, but there are different risks that will have to be addressed.

Although , El Salvador is the only country that has recognized bitcoin as legal tender., most countries have passive laws regulating bitcoin. In these countries bitcoin is unregulated: it is not prohibited, and it is not legalized as legal tender. Although it is normally taken into account as an asset and, therefore, considered property for tax purposes.

Dozens of African countries are studying the possibility of adopting regulated cryptocurrencies (that is, not bitcoin, but stablecoins), with the aim of making ‘mobile money’ more secure, but emphasizing the need for a regulatory framework to protect their users.

