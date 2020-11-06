PM Abiy Ahmed Announces Success In The First Round Of Operation Against TPLF

Fanabc

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced the successful completion of the first round of campaign against the greedy Junta TPLF.

The prime minister said in a statement that the air force had completely destroyed various heavy weapons, including rockets.

The air force was able to launch heavy artillery fire in and around Mekele due to the fact that the rockets could have a range of up to 300 km and the criminal group wanted to use them.

In his statement, the Prime Minister outlined three main objectives.

Firstly, to stop the attack. He said although the areas under attack did not have a defense force, they moved from different areas to complete the logistics and power supply, halting the enemy’s march and making it impossible for further attacks.

Secondly, to save the police force and and Military camp following the attack by TPLF, and to save vital national assets and weapons.

In this regard, he said, it has been able to dislodge members of the armed forces and their weapons from the enemy’s ranks in the main areas of Badme Front, Tsorena and Zalambassa.

The final objective according to the Primer was weakening the enemy’s ability to do such ckind of attack again.

He said until the greedy Junta brought to justice, the offense will continue to protect itself and the country from harm.

In a statement, the Prime Minister said a plan has been put in place to dismantle the group and provide relief to the people of Tigray, the Defense Forces and the police force.

He further added that the details of the campaign will be made public.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has said that the action being taken by the Defense Forces in northern Ethiopia has a limited, clear and achievable goal.

It was on Tuesday the Prime Minister announced on his Twitter account that the Defense Forces have begun taking action following the TPLF’s attack on the North Command in Tigray State.

He said the ongoing campaign is aimed at establishing law and order in the country and upholding the constitutional order. He further said that it aims to ensure the safety of Ethiopians living in any part of the country.

He recalled that the government had been patient and negotiating for months to resolve the differences peacefully with the TPLF. However, the government’s efforts were thwarted by the TPLF’s refusal.

Source FANABC