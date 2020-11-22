PM Abiy Ahmed: TPLF, Recognize You Are In A Quagmire and Surrender Peacefully Within The Next 72 Hours.

Ethiopia News Agency

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the second phase of law enforcement action in Tigray State has been completed and we give a final notification to the members of the junta to surrender peacefully within the next 72 hours.

The Prime Minister’s statement on the law enforcement action launched in Tigray State is as follows.

Distinguished people of our country,

The second phase of law enforcement action in Tigray has been completed. We are now in the final and third chapter.

We have already mentioned that the law enforcement action we are taking has three phases: The first phase was to mobilize and strengthen our own defensive forces, to restore the broken chain of command, and empower them to carry out its mandate.

As a result, the army recovered from the tragedy with great perseverance, frustration and courage. With the full support of the people in mind, the defense force moved in various directions to bring the TPLF to justice.

The main objective of the second phase of the operation was to dislodge the TPLF junta from its territory and use its power to liberate the people from the control of the heretic group and besiege the city of Mekelle.

Liberating TPLF territory outside Mekele, recovering looted weapons and camps; Dispose of the strategic weapons that the apostate group looted before using them; Save our military captives; Burial of the fallen soldiers; And rescue vulnerable citizens were the main objectives of the second phase.

Accordingly, our army has been marching and rescuing the people in Dansha, Humera, Shire, Shiraro, Axum, Adwa, Adigrat, Alamata, Chercher, Mahoni, Korem and other places.

Great care has been taken to protect historical sites, places of worship, public facilities, infrastructure, natural resources, and so on. In order to protect the population, and prevent civilian casualties as much as possible, the Law enforcement force has been working diligently. Although the heretic group wanted to increase the scale of causality. During these law enforcement action, our Air Force planes were working with the utmost care of civilian, and sometimes they even returned without dropping a single bomb from the targeted area, when they encountered the civilian.

Although these irresponsible group want our army to shoot at religious institutions and heritage sites; With the army’s ability to carry out its mission wisely, the heretic group’s desire were not fulfilled. Using the surrounding elders of the liberated areas, it has been possible to reorganize the people to support and help the wounded junta force. The public was able to understand what had happened and make themselves part of the reconstructing process. Now, the people began to breathe a sigh of relief by repairing damaged social institutions, communications, and transportation infrastructure.

With the second phase of the action, the defense force saved the civilian, broke the junta’s spine, and narrows its reach to Mekele.

All that is left is the fort that he has set up in Mekele and the vain boasting that they occasionally utters. It is clear that our people are on the side of the Federal Defense Forces during this time trying time. The people of Tigray have seen with their own eyes that the TPLF’s propaganda about the army is wrong. The people began to witness the kindness and sacrifices of the army.

By giving food to the army, from the little they have in each area, pointing out the path of the apostate group; They fought side by side with the army, exposing hidden weapons and equipment. In this way, the people of Tigray have already shown how upset and frustrated they are with the TPLF.

When the army entered Shire, the crowd not only erupted in applause, but they also handed over more than 200 weapons, that was given by the junta for them to fight the Federal Army. When our army arrived in Axum, the people of Axum themselves liberated, treated the members of the federal army, who were captured and wounded by TPLF on November 4, and handed them over to the army with honor. The people of Axum not only demanded the defense force to be with them, but they also joined the team in enforcing the law in Axum. Similarly, when our army entered Adigrat, the people themselves captured the hidden special forces and militia members and surrendered them to Federal force.

The Damaged Axum airport runway

On the contrary, the apostate group has destroyed many of the country’s resources including schools, health facilities, roads, and bridges. The destruction of the historic Axum airport has left a lasting impression on our tourism industry for years to come. These group not only destroy the daily activities of Axum with Bulldozers, but they also showed, their irresponsibility by threatening to turn Mekelle into a war zone.

Dear Ethiopians,

The Law enforcement is now in its third and crucial phase. The third chapter is the final step in bringing the apostate group to justice. Clearly, it requires a great deal of wisdom, caution, and patience.

This apostate group made it clear that it had no interest in anything, no compassion for its people, its history, its culture, its heritage and its beliefs. It would be happy if only everything was lost and it escaped the law. As a result, it used religious institutions, hotels, government institutions, public settlements, schools, monuments, and even cemeteries as strongholds in Mekelle. It is ready to be destroy itself and the people at large.

Like any other terrorist groups in some countries, they do not care about the people or the country, so they consider Mekelle not to be a place live but a war zone.

The citizens who were forced to die as a result of this group are our citizens and we have a responsibility to rebuild the ruined city tomorrow, we believe that our law enforcement action in Mekele should be done with minimal damage. Therefore, I would like to say that we will follow the way we will save the city of Mekelle from the worst of the damage and carry out the campaign successfully. The government is doing this to prevent the people and the country from being harmed by this apostate group.

Therefore:

First of all, we call on the residents of Mekelle to play a key role in bringing the members of this apostate group to justice by standing by our army and being a key player in the law enforcement action we have taken. For the sake of a few greedy junta, no one should die, no property should be destroyed. As such, your cooperation will play an important role to reduce major damage.

Second, the members of the Tigray Special Forces and Militia, who are carrying out the mission of the apostate group, it is not too late to surrender peacefully. Realizing that we are in the final stages of law enforcement action, take advantage of this last opportunity; We call on you to surrender peacefully to the government within 72 hours from now.

Third, members of the Junta, we believe that your journey of destruction is ending soon, and we ask you to surrender peacefully within the next 72 hours, recognizing that you are in a quagmire. Take the last opportunity. We call on you to refrain from further massacres and destruction of cities.

Finally, what we want the entire Ethiopian people to understand is we are in the third phase of law enforcement action, along with it we are working on to return of those who fled their homes due to the conflict. We have made every effort to help the people of the liberated areas return to normal activities, to rehabilitate the displaced, and to repair infrastructure, that was destroyed by rebel force.

We call on all Ethiopians to do their part so that we do not look for outside helps as we embark on the process. Since we Ethiopians have a long and developed culture of mutual aid, we must confront our problems without waiting for anyone’s help. To this end, I urge you to join the efforts of the government and various community activists.

May Ethiopia be respected, honored and prosperous forever by the efforts of her children!

God bless Ethiopia and its people!