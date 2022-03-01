Racism and Racist Treatment Plagues Russo-Ukraine Coverage

Several remarks by reporters and media pundits have described Ukraine as more ‘civilised’ which has a GDP per capita of 3700, that is half of Belarus and one-fourth of Russia and the African country of Seychelles and way less than more developing countries in comparison, sparking backlash on social media.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has continued into its fifth day, is being billed as the biggest conflict Europe has seen since World War II. Scenes of Russian bombardment and thousands fleeing their homes and hiding in bunkers has engendered an outpouring of public sympathy for Ukrainians across the globe.

However, media coverage of the conflict has come under criticism following several remarks by reporters and pundits, leading many on social media to call out a troubling racialised framing of non-Western war-torn countries.

The Twitterati has erupted in a show of massive anger against an alleged racist comment by Ukraine’s deputy chief prosecutor David Sakvarelidze. In a TV interview with the BBC, Sakvarelidze said the war situation unfolding in his country was “very emotional” for him because “European people with blue eyes and blonde hair” were being killed every day.

CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D’Agata said on Friday: “This isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilised, relatively European – I have to choose those words carefully, too – city where you wouldn’t expect that, or hope that it’s going to happen.”

“This isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan…this is a relatively civilized &relatively European -I have to choose those words carefully-city”



No respect and no words chosen carefully. Honest devalument of the non-European life. pic.twitter.com/6qHXp2SrX3 — mahsa alimardani 🌒 مثلا (@maasalan) February 26, 2022

On France’s BFMTV on Friday, one analyst said that “we’re not talking here about Syrians fleeing the bombing of the Syrian regime backed by Putin, we’re talking about Europeans leaving in cars that look like ours…to save their lives”.

The global media still needs to decolonize themselves. — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) February 27, 2022

Then on Saturday, Ukraine’s former deputy general prosecutor, David Sakvarelidze, said in a BBC news segment:

“It’s very emotional for me because I see European people with blonde hair and blue eyes being killed every day with Putin’s missiles and his helicopters and his rockets”.

To which the BBC presenter responded: “I understand and of course respect the emotion.”

The comments were met with anger on social media, with several users labelling the remarks as “double standards” and calling for a “reckoning”.

Double standards of the western media. Are Europeans a superior race than Afghans, Arabs, Asians or Indians? Western leaders and their media exposed one more time. https://t.co/LyFwQARgu5 — Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) February 28, 2022

Also on Saturday, UK journalist and former Conservative politician Daniel Hannan wrote in the Telegraph: “They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking.”

“Ukraine is a European country. Its people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts, vote in free elections and read uncensored newspapers. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations. It can happen to anyone,” Hannan continued.

Colonialist, white, European-centric journalism, exhibit: 2,398,523



(Also, hi, remember the war in the former Yugoslavia? The unrest in Ireland? That was all in the 1990s, not that long ago.) https://t.co/oNUf3WIJX1 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 27, 2022

In a similar vein, ITV News correspondent Lucy Watson reported from a train station in Kiev that the “unthinkable” had happened to the people of Ukraine.

“This is not a developing third world nation. This is Europe.”

'Now the unthinkable has happened to them, and this is not a developing, third world nation, this is Europe.' pic.twitter.com/BFYvql7iie — black lives matter (@jrc1921) February 27, 2022

Not to be outdone, on Sunday Al Jazeera English presenter Peter Dobbie described Ukrainians fleeing the war as “prosperous, middle-class people, who are not obviously refugees trying to get away from the Middle East…or North Africa. They look like any European family that you would live next door to.”

Add Al Jazeera to the list… The Supremacy around the media coverage of this isn't even subtle. pic.twitter.com/ZuZtJ70K69 — TᕼE GᕼOᔕT Oᖴ ᗪᗩᑎ (@DocRobotnivik) February 27, 2022

The Qatari media network subsequently issued an apology regarding the “inappropriate, insensitive, and irresponsible” comments.

NBC News correspondent Kelly Cobiella also came under fire after stating on air that “these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from Ukraine…They’re Christian, they’re white, they’re very similar.”

She didn’t get the memo. “To put it bluntly, these are not refugees from Syria, these are refugees from Ukraine… They're Christian, they're white, they're very similar." pic.twitter.com/1Ch88mtx5K — Arwa Ibrahim (@arwaib) February 27, 2022

Discourse of dehumanisation

While the Russia-Ukraine war is often referred to by western media as Europe’s worst security crisis of the post-war period, many have pointed out an amnesia of recent conflicts on the continent, including the Bosnian war in the 1990s.

A lot. Bosnian during the Siege of Sarajevo and throughout the Bosnian Genocide were defenceless but never wavered.



People are incredibly resilient and all over the world there are masses resisting oppression and war. Let's not be ahistorical in the name of supporting Ukraine. https://t.co/lX9HejN2ei pic.twitter.com/rjmh7w4GlT — Arnesa Buljušmić-Kustura (@Rrrrnessa) February 26, 2022

In response to the litany of racist broadcasting, the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association (AMEJA) condemned and rejected the “orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is ‘uncivilized’ or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict”.

Such commentary “reflects the pervasive mentality in Western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world,” as it “dehumanizes and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected,” it said in a statement.

AMEJA also noted the “racist news coverage that ascribes more importance to some victims of war over others”.

At least 929,000 people were killed by direct war violence in Afghanistan, Iraq, Pakistan, Syria, and Yemen, according to the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs.

More than 38 million people living in and from Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Pakistan, Philippines, Syria, and Yemen have been forcibly displaced post-America’s 9/11 wars.

Becoming ‘European’

Additionally, the discourse around the reporting that frames war in Ukraine as victims who are white and deserving of more sympathy versus those in the so-called third world, is that the framing is also problematic historically – given that Ukrainians have not always been regarded as “real” Europeans until very recently.

PhD student and historian, Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon, pointed out in a Twitter thread that her research shows that this improved perception of Ukrainians is a recent phenomenon.

African residents in Ukraine wait at the platform inside Lviv railway station, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Lviv, west Ukraine. As hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seek

Africans face racial discrimination in Ukraine

The Nigerian government has expressed disappointment at ongoing reports of maltreatment of some Nigerian nationals attempting to flee Ukraine.

In a statement on Monday, February 28, 2022, the government urged customs authorities in Ukraine and neighbouring countries to treat its citizens “with dignity” amid growing accusations of racism at the Ukrainian border.

Like hundreds of thousands of people, many Africans – mostly students – are trying to flee the Russian invasion of Ukraine by reaching neighbouring countries.

A total of 4,000 Nigerian citizens are still stranded in Ukraine. “There have been unfortunate reports (that) Ukrainian police and security personnel are refusing to let Nigerians board buses and trains” to Poland, said Nigerian presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu.

A video that circulated on Social media over the weekend, showed some Nigerian students sharing their plight. Mr Shehu said there were claims that Polish officials had refused Nigerian nationals entry to Poland.

“It is important that everyone is treated with dignity and without favour,” he stressed.

Poland’s ambassador to Nigeria, Joanna Tarnawska, rejected accusations of racism. “Everyone receives equal treatment. I can assure you that, according to the information I have, some Nigerian nationals have already crossed the border to Poland,” she told local media.

According to Ms Tarnawska, invalid identity documents are accepted for crossing the border and Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. Nigerians have 15 days to leave the country afterwards, she added.

The Ukrainian embassy in Nigeria was not immediately available. Since the start of the Russian offensive, about 400,000 Ukrainians have entered the European Union, according to an AFP count.

The situation does not apply to only Nigerians. There are reports that Scores of African migrants in Ukraine are being blocked from fleeing to safety. Black people living in the region say they have been left to languish, with some taking to Twitter in recent days to share accounts of abandonment.

Many nations are trying to evacuate their nationals from Ukraine but that has come with a lot of challenges. Over the weekend, a member of parliament in Ghana announced an alleged attack on some Ghanaian students who were being evacuated by the government.

Arriving in Poland

Reports of racial discrimination keep pouring on Social media as the Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 5th day. Whiles some governments have been successful in evacuating their citizens from Ukraine, others are yet to settle on a perfect plan to evacuate their citizens.

At least 256 Nigerians have been evacuated from Ukraine. However, for those who are yet to be evacuated, incidents of racial discrimination are not far from them.

Cynthia Osam, is a Ghanaian student who was studying in Kharkiv in the east of the country when the city was attacked. She is very helpless now. Recounting her ordeal, she said she had trekked for over 12 hours only before she arrived at the Medyka crossing with Poland. To her, the sight of black people sleeping on the streets may her to lose hope.

“My Nigerian friend told me before I got here; armed guards had ordered us to wait as Ukrainians had to be let through first”

“Right in front of me, I saw a few buses, which were full of white people” Eventually, few Africans were granted access to cross.

Asya, a medical student from Somalia studying in Kyiv, had a similar story. When she finally reached Poland, she said she was told, “Accommodation at the hotel was only for Ukrainians”.

She is now safe in Warsaw, where she is staying in a hotel. In stark contrast to her experience at the border, she has found people in the city to be incredibly kind and welcoming.

All of the African and Asian students she has been in touch with have been offered free accommodation. She said the reception had been irresistible. The Polish border force says that everyone fleeing conflict in Ukraine was being welcomed into Poland regardless of nationality.

Nigeria’s Foreign Minister Geofrey Onyeama said he had spoken with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and had been assured that Ukrainian border guards had been given an order to allow all foreigners leaving Ukraine to pass without restrictions.

Nigeria’s ministry of foreign affairs has now advised its citizens leaving Ukraine to head for Hungary or Romania, rather than trying to enter Poland. So far, 256 Nigerians, mostly students in Ukraine have been successfully evacuated.

On the point of European and British public welcoming Ukrainians into their countries, Butt believes if the conflict drags on longer, the current enthusiasm might become muted and give way to anti-refugee animus – much like it did with Syria.

Journalist Usman Butt argued in a Facebook post, Ukraine has become “European based on who they are not,” given the consensus is that Putin is the single biggest threat to Europe. He said:

“At the beginning of the Arab Spring there was a lot of enthusiasm, but this gradually gave way to security concerns and Islamophobia as things dragged on,” “The euphoria around Ukraine is partly a result of this phase of the conflict only being a few days old, if it drags on for years, I suspect we will see the enthusiasm die down and [a security] mindset dominate.”

Source TRT World and African News