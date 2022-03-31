Russian President Vladimir Putin sets deadline for ruble gas payments

According to Russian TV, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree, on Thursday, demanding ruble gas payments for buyers from so-called “unfriendly” countries. These are states which have placed sanctions on Moscow in connection with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. The measure takes effect on Friday and requires that buyers open accounts in Russian banks to facilitate the payments. Putin first flagged the move, last week, explaining that the West’s seizure of a large amount of his country’s foreign currency reserves meant that receiving euros or dollars for supplies was counter-productive.

“If unfriendly countries do not pay in rubles starting from April 1, we will consider this a default on gas contracts, in which case the existing contracts will be scrapped,” the president said.

Putin explained that Russia “supplied gas“ to Western states which “paid us in euros, which they themselves froze. This means that we supplied the gas virtually free of charge,” he added. According to the Russian leader, his new decree represents a step toward the financial sovereignty of his country.

“I made the decision to implement within the shortest possible time the package of measures to transfer payments — we will start with that — for our natural gas supplied to the so-called ‘unfriendly’ states to Russian rubles,” To buy Russian gas, they need to open ruble accounts in Russian banks. It is from those accounts that gas will be paid for starting April 1. If such payments aren’t made, we will consider this a failure by the client to comply with its obligations.”

The ‘unfriendly’ states Putin referred to are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Switzerland, the 27 nations of the European Union, and a number of smaller countries. The announcement instantly sent the ruble surging from historic lows against the US dollar and the euro, with the Russian currency recovering nearly all its losses since the military attack on Ukraine began over a month ago. The ruble has recovered some of its lost value, with $1 equal to around 83 RUB as of Thursday. The exchange rate prior to the invasion saw $1 equal to roughly 82.00 RUB, with the peak at around 139 RUB.

Trump said that Putin is a really smart leader. Well, he said this for a reason! Even before invading Ukraine, Putin had prepared himself to deal with the imminent sanctions. Biden imposed, what he termed as “crippling” sanctions on Moscow and excitingly waited for the Russian economy to “blow up.”

But much to Biden’s chagrin, that delusion never saw the light of the day. Now, consider Russia’s steps to shore up its currency—the Ruble. Russia, with three major steps, has effectively recovered the lost valuation of its currency. And now market experts say that the Russian Ruble is now more stable than the US dollar!

Russian puts the ruble on the gold standard

Recently, the Russian central bank announced that it will put the ruble on a gold standard. The bank pegged 1 gram of gold to 5,000 rubles. Now that means, one troy ounce of gold or 32 grams of Gold would now cost 1,60,000 rubles in Russia. At the current exchange rate, 32 grams of gold would cost roughly $1,600 in Russia.

But wait, in the US, the same quantity of gold would cost you $1,928. That means Russia has effectively ratcheted up its currency’s value against the dollar by pegging it to gold. If, 1 gram of gold is bound to 5000 rubles, then according to Western standards, the ruble must be valued at 70-75 units against 1 dollar.

This move to encourage domestic gold inflows to the Russian Central Bank

Since the West has banned Russian gold under sanctions, Russian banks would be more than happy to sell whatever gold they possess to the Russian central bank. They will sell even on discounts since they can’t find buyers in the West due to sanctions. More domestic gold flows to the Central bank would mean the ruble will get stronger with each passing day.

How Russia has weaponized its gas trade with Europe to strengthen its currency?

Russia has asked “unfriendly” nations to pay in gold or the ruble for their gas trade with Russia. That would encourage international gold flows to the Russian bank. European countries would either have to buy rubles using gold or simply trade through gold. In both ways, the EU will end up helping Russia deepen its gold reserve. That would mean that ruble’s value would get even more strengthened.

Russia to declare the ruble as a substitute for Gold

Now, under the third step, Russia will simply put its currency on the gold standard. It can simply declare the Ruble a hard gold substitute at a fixed exchange rate. Now, when a currency is backed by gold rather than the US dollar, it becomes more stable and stronger. With a strong ruble backed by gold, Russia would simply be in a position to insist on payment for Russian commodities in rubles. So, each time any European country pays Russia in the ruble or gold, it will simply end up strengthening the ruble’s position even more.

They had thought that by devaluing Russian gold and by sanctioning it, they would reduce the amount of stuff Russia could buy using that gold. Instead, the ruble’s binding with gold and ensuing decision of forcing EU nations to pay in ruble or gold for their gas trade with Russia have simply turned the table on the West.

The new currency-switch rule will affect countries that imposed economic sanctions on the nation and froze their foreign currency reserves. This particularly concerns some EU countries that rely heavily on Russian energy supplies.