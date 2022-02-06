Sadio Mane: The Senegalese Humble Star

What can I say, this makes me so proud and feel blessed. I was voted the African Player of the Year in 2019. It’s such a big honor to get the votes in front of so many great players in Africa. I want to say thank you to everybody who helped me reach all of this. It’s not possible to make it all on your own, so just: Thank you!” Sadio Mané

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese professional footballer who plays for Liverpool FC and the Senegal National Team as an attacking winger. He is a 29 years old footballer who, in 2019, won the African Footballer of the Year award. At Liverpool FC, he has helped his team clinch several trophies, including the Premier League (2019–2020) and UEFA Champions League (2018–2019).

Who is Sadio Mané?

Sadio Mane was born on 10 April 1992 in a small village called Bambali in the city of Sédhiou. Mane’s nationality is Senegalese. He grew up in Bambali with his father, whom he hasn’t spoken about in public, his mother, Satou Toure, and other siblings. Mane had to work hard from a young age. Sadio Mane’s childhood story is one that has inspired many children around Africa. Every day after school, he had to go to the fields to work on the farms and cultivate the land.

At a young age, he used to play football with other village boys. Occasionally, he would kick grapefruits or stones like they were football. But the idea of him becoming a footballer was not exactly what his parents fathomed. Instead, they wanted him to go to school and become a teacher. His parents never thought it would be possible because Bambali was far from the city, and it was a small community where there had never been a footballer who had made it to the championships.

To them, playing football was a waste of time. At the age of seven, Sadio Mane lost his father due to an illness. Life for him was challenging, and his mother never had enough money to take him to school. Realizing that his parents would never let him play football, he escaped under the cover of darkness and headed to the city of Dakar to achieve his dreams. He was 15 years old when he ran from home, even without telling his mother and siblings.

Sadio Mane left home and went to join Generation Foot, a Senegalese football academy based in Dakar. But it was not long before his family tracked him down and forced him back to the village. However, he agreed to go back to his small community, attend one more year of school, and go back to playing football once he was free.

Mané professional career

At 19 years of age, Sadio Mane got his first break. The French club FC Metz scouted him while in Senegal and gave him his first professional contract. That meant he had to leave Senegal and go to France to become a professional footballer. Finally, the dream of a young boy from a remote village of Bambali, who used to kick stones as football and got his inspiration from the heroics of the Senegal National Team in the 2002 World Cup, had come true.

But he departed after a solitary season to join the Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in 2012 for a fee of €4 million, winning a league and cup domestic double in the 2013–14 season. Later that summer, Mané transferred to English club Southampton for a club-record fee of £11.8 million. There, he set a new Premier League record for the fastest hat-trick, scored in 176 seconds in a 6–1 win over Aston Villa in 2015. Mané finished fourth for the 2019 Ballon d’Or, and in the award for the Best FIFA Men’s Player, he ranked fifth in 2019 and fourth in 2020.

At the international level, Mané has registered 29 goals in 86 appearances for Senegal since his debut in 2012, and currently ranks as his nation’s joint-record goalscorer, and fourth all-time for appearances. He represented Senegal at the 2012 Olympics, as well as the 2015, 2017, and 2021 editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. In the 2019 iteration, Mané helped Senegal to a runners-up finish, and a year later, was named African Footballer of the Year. Mané also represented his nation at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their second-ever appearance in the competition. Mané was cited as one of the Top 100 most influential Africans by New African magazine in 2020.

Giving Back To Senegal

Before Sadio Mane came along, not many had heard of the village of Bambali — not even in Senegal. Nestled deep along the winding banks of the Casamance River, in a remote part of southwest Senegal, the community runs largely on the cultivation of rice and bananas. Yet on a warm afternoon last June, government officials, medical professionals, and other dignitaries congregated there, beneath a Senegal flag-themed gazebo, to inaugurate a hospital entirely funded by Mane.

The construction of the medical center, which will serve more than 30 local communities, was estimated to cost $610,000 (around £450,000). One of the reasons Mane wanted to build proper medical infrastructure back home harks back to his early childhood. “The day my father died, I was seven years old,” the Liverpool forward recounts in the documentary Made In Senegal. “He’d had a stomach ache but because there was no hospital, we tried traditional medicine. So they took him to a village and he died there.”

Mane cut the ribbon at the hospital entrance, where a plaque reads: “The Bambali hospital was funded and inaugurated by Mr. Sadio Mane, the Senegalese international footballer.”

Adama Ndione, a Senegalese journalist, recalls what happened next.

“After a short speech, and countless photos were taken, Sadio quickly left and no one knew where he was going,” he says, laughing. “They caught up with him under a mango tree outside his mother’s courtyard. He picked a huge, ripe mango off of the floor, washed it at the faucet, and took a huge bite.

Mane vs Salah in the AFCON Final

According to the Dail Mail, the pair have won almost everything together at Liverpool in the past five years, despite their row at Burnley, the attacking duo are actually really good friends. But they will put that aside when Egypt take on Senegal in Cameroon on Sunday

The pair have won almost everything in their five years together at Liverpool. It seemed written in the stars from the moment the possibility arose at the end of the group stage that Mane and Salah, both 29, would square off in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final in Cameroon.

Contrary to the belief that there is an underlying tension between the pair in their ongoing battle to be Liverpool’s main man, Mane and Salah are good friends off the pitch. There was the infamous incident at Burnley in 2019 when tensions boiled over that suggested things might not all be well in the camp but that is a distant memory.

Salah, never one to instinctively look for a teammate in the final third, opted to shoot instead of passing to his teammate when he was better placed. Mane was incensed with the Egyptian and had to be calmed down by other players when he was substituted by Jurgen Klopp later on at Turf Moor. As he walked off Mane was shouting towards the bench, threw his jacket on the floor in anger, vented at Klopp, and needed a calming word by James Milner in his ear.

The Senegal star immediately quashed any rumors of a rift though, insisting the problem was ‘behind us‘, and Klopp dealt with the situation swiftly by bringing both players into his office separately for a ‘heart-to-heart‘. The German said in the aftermath: ‘In the world of football, it looks so big; it’s like, “Oh, my god, how can you do it?” But I just spoke to them.’

Since then there have been no further issues. They are, in fact, actually good friends and there is no suggestion that there is an issue between the two of them at all. Mane is one of the biggest characters in the Liverpool dressing room and will never shy away from making a point if he feels it is necessary. Salah is more reserved but, again, everyone loves him.

Salah and Mane are good friends

The pair fired Liverpool to Champions League glory in 2019 – beating Tottenham in Madrid. Everyone knows Salah loves both individual awards and the world’s adoration but it is likely that at the final whistle on Sunday, whichever one of them has lost, the first thing the other one will do is console them. The pair continue to thrive in tandem for Liverpool and are still as clinical as ever in front of goal, having scored a combined 33 goals in 52 appearances for the Reds this season.

Salah and Mane have been the standard-bearers for attackers in world football over the course of Liverpool’s rise to the summit of European and domestic football in the last four seasons. They have reinvented the role of the wide forward and formed a deadly attacking trio with Roberto Firmino – that has gone up another level since the arrival of Diogo Jota in 2020.

Both are in the final 18 months of their contracts at Anfield though and Liverpool faces a tough decision in the near future on whether to move on the pair, who have a combined age of 58, or sign them to lucrative new deals. That issue is for another day, though. Right now they are just focused on Sunday night’s final in Yaounde.

Salah’s tournament has so far been relatively underwhelming. Carrying the weight of the Pharaohs on his back, he has scored just two goals and provided one assist – although he did also score the winning penalty against Ivory Coast in the last-16. Egypt’s squad is not as talented as Senegal’s but their defensive solidity has helped them get the job done so far.

As for Mane, he has been in fine form in Cameroon. He scored the winner against Zimbabwe, netted against both Cape Verde and Burkina Faso, and has also laid on two assists.

Salah has not been his emphatic best at AFCON so far, scoring just two goals in open play, Mane’s tournament has had some controversy though after Senegal’s handling of his awful head injury against Cape Verde was widely criticized. He was a concussion substitute but then started their next game against Equatorial Guinea five days later – a match Liverpool were not pleased to see their man play in – while Mane also started on Wednesday night in the semi-finals.

The odds suggest the bookmakers are expecting it to be a nail-biter but Senegal’s squad definitely boasts more quality than Egypt’s. Ismaila Sarr, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nampalys Mendy, Idrissa Gueye, Abdou Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy are all household names. Despite their trophy-laden years at Liverpool, international success continues to elude the pair, who have had a shared stranglehold on the African Player of the Year award since 2017.

Mane has been superb, although he did suffer a nasty head injury during their last-16 victory Both have endured the heartbreak of losing the final of this tournament before, too. Mane and Senegal were beaten by Algeria in 2019, while Salah and Egypt came second to Cameroon in 2017.

So now the club colleagues go head-to-head in the biggest game in Africa. On Friday, Klopp was asked whether he and his Liverpool squad will be sitting down to watch their teammates in action. He said:

‘Nothing planned yet. I haven’t thought about but we have been following it pretty closely. It’s a great achievement for both getting to the final. ‘Naby (Keita) also played an exceptional tournament. So, so far a really successful tournament for our boys so far and now it’s not so easy because we have to watch the game. ‘One will definitely be really happy after and the other much less so. But both have a good chance to achieve something really big.’

Salah and Mane are out of contract in 18 months, prompting doubts over their Anfield future He also hailed the leadership qualities all three of his players have shown during the tournament so far.

‘How much they benefit I don’t know. I watched a lot of games and it was obvious that Naby was absolutely in the Guinea team, same for Sadio in the Senegal team and of course Mo with Egypt. ‘Before the penalties, you saw Mo speaking with the whole group: all the experience these boys in these situations get help us of course. Short-term I’m not sure, long-term definitely. ‘It was impressive to see and it is important to get that far in a tournament. They are superstars and the pressure they had on their shoulders was massive and I’m really proud of the way they dealt with it. Now two of them are in the final and we will watch it definitely.’

Liverpool has coped well in the absence of their two talismanic forwards but is desperate to have them back at Anfield ahead of a hectic February. But, for now, friends have become rivals as Salah and Mane do battle in Cameroon.