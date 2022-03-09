Sanctioning Russia will Shake the World Economy for Years to Come

The war in Ukraine will dominate the news for the foreseeable future. But while the bombings will eventually cease, the economic consequences for the world have just begun. That’s because, in an era of increasing interconnectedness, economic impacts don’t stop at borders. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has said the European Union and the United States have launched an “economic war” against Russia, referring to Western sanctions against Moscow that have effectively cut off the country from international financial markets.

Most attention has been focused on the immediate impacts of sanctions on Russia, and they are significant. In the past, sanctions have proven largely ineffective at punishing foreign enemies. President Barack Obama, for example, failed to use them effectively in 2014 during the last Ukrainian-Russian dispute.

However, it’s not just Russia feeling the pinch of the Western sanctions, which were unleashed in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine. The sanctions are hurting countries from Egypt to Germany, which rely heavily on wheat and natural gas from the parties at war. But this time, the actions taken against Russia were largely unprecedented, with even traditionally neutral countries like Switzerland and Sweden calling for restrictions that are “as big as they can be.”

That response has included sanctions targeted directly at Russian President Vladimir Putin himself, as well as the oligarchs who continue to stand by his side. Perhaps most significantly, Russia was cut off from SWIFT, the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. SWIFT is a critical part of the world’s payments system; Russia’s exclusion from it makes it more difficult for them to settle international transactions.

The sanctions would be felt across the world from Africa to Europe to Asia

This economic harm to Russia is dramatic, and it won’t be contained to that region of the whole world. The war and the West’s response will harm the rest of the world in the coming months and years — and perhaps even longer than that.

Major stock market indices lost more than 3 percent in a single day due to fears of a US import ban on Russian oil — an outcome that came a day later. Shell is the latest company to cease buying Russian crude. Those losses were led by American Express, which saw its stock price lose nearly 18 percent after the corporation’s decision to vacate the Russian market.

Many private schools in the United Kingdom, long reliant on tuition from wealthy Russian oligarchs, are taking huge hits also. And let’s not forget the strains caused by the refugee crisis: with nearly two million Ukrainians leaving the country, the population of Poland has increased by more than 3 percent in just ten days.

This will only be the beginning. Places that border Russia and Ukraine will bear more of that burden in the short term, but no corner of the world will be spared. While countries like Finland — where it’s been estimated more than a quarter of companies do business with Russia — will face consequences first, the impact is sure to spread far and wide.

Let’s look at what would the sanctions against Russia mean for people in other countries.

Higher energy prices

Oil and natural gas prices soared after another round of Western sanctions on Russia over the weekend as traders braced for supply disruptions from Russia, one of the world’s largest oil and gas exporters, and Ukraine, a major transit country for Russian gas. So far the sanctions have not targeted the energy sector directly, except by the Us and UK

However, Oil prices briefly hit $130 a barrel, an all-time high, and some are predicting it may top $200 or even $300 per barrel. This run-up has also led to adverse effects on plastic producers. Meanwhile, wheat prices are up nearly 70 percent, an outcome that is, as at least one commenter noted, historically correlated with “instability and violence.”

Natural gas prices are climbing, too, and central banks in other countries are now taking action to curb inflation — which was already rearing its ugly head long before the crisis in Eastern Europe. In Hungary, the central bank has hiked interest rates the most since 2008.

Economists have various models for inflation/deflation and other things, but those models don't generally include war as a variable.



European natural gas prices: pic.twitter.com/UBmBPspraB — Lyn Alden (@LynAldenContact) March 4, 2022

“Russia’s energy supplies are very much at risk, either due to being withheld by Russia as a weapon or swiped off the market due to sanctions,” Louise Dickson, oil market analyst at Rystad Energy, said in a note.

There are also concerns that shutting out major Russian banks from the SWIFT payments system could make buying Russian oil and gas prohibitively cumbersome. European banks Societe Generale and Credit Suisse are reported to have halted financing of all commodities from Russia.

That’s making many anxious in Europe, which gets more than a third of its gas supply and about a quarter of its oil from Russia. Any disruption in gas supply could leave Europeans without enough gas to heat their homes and with exorbitant electricity bills as utilities would be left scrambling for the fuel to generate power.

“So far sanctions seem to be carving out energy and as such the spillover is less severe than it could be. Make no mistake the risks of a far worse outcome are there,” Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid told clients.

The surge in food prices

But the war in Ukraine could hit more than just energy supplies in Europe. Global food security is also at risk. In particular, it could disrupt the wheat supply chain in several Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) countries. Thus, the crisis has also ramped fears about supplies of grains such as wheat and corn, and oilseeds. Wheat futures in Chicago have been surging after touching 13-1/2 year highs on Friday, while corn prices are also trading at elevated levels.

Russia is the world’s top wheat exporter and the largest producer after China and India. And Ukraine is one of the top five wheat exporters worldwide. Russia and Ukraine together account for about 30% of global wheat exports, nearly a fifth of the corn trade, and about 80% of sunflower oil exports. Both are key suppliers of wheat to the Middle East and Europe. Turkey and Egypt are the largest importers of Russian wheat.

The Middle East countries face severe wheat crisis over the war in Ukraine

Several MENA countries are highly dependent on these exports due to the prominent role wheat plays in their regional diets. Egypt is the world’s top wheat importer, with around 70% of its wheat coming from Russia and Ukraine. Some 80% of Tunisia’s grain also hails from these two countries. Lebanon imports 60% of its wheat from Ukraine. In Egypt, the Price of unsubsidized bread up by 50 percent over the past week, amid effects of war and soaring insurance and freight costs.

The market price of wheat could become a systemic problem for poorer countries in the MENA region. It has already risen 35% since Russian military operations. Cash-strapped Lebanon has, at most, one month’s wheat reserves and is seeking alternative import agreements from various countries, Lebanese Economy Minister Amin Salam told Reuters following the invasion. The Tunisian government has reportedly prohibited public officials from commenting on wheat imports, which make up around 80% of the country’s wheat reserves.

The consequences of the wheat crisis

Experts fear that Russian military operations would further increase food prices in countries like Libya, Yemen, and Lebanon, deepening the food crisis in those countries. The conflict is already disrupting exports from Black Sea ports, which are used to ship grains to Asia, Africa, and the European Union. On Monday, Egypt was forced to cancel a tender to procure wheat after receiving only a few offers and that too at very high prices.

Between 2020 and 2021, Egypt imported most of its wheat – 12.5 million tonnes – from Russia and Ukraine

People won’t immediately feel the increasing price of wheat, food policy expert Laborde told DW, as many MENA countries have subsidies in place. But governments could start rationing or increasing the cost of wheat-related items at some stage. Such moves could lead to social unrest in countries already feeling an economic squeeze.

While Egypt will likely be the MENA country most exposed to the fallout of the Russian war in Ukraine, it could still be a major blow for other North African countries. With access to the Mediterranean Sea, they could try to import wheat from other countries. But such alternatives can’t fully replace Russian and Ukrainian imports.

Inflation to continue raging

Russia and Ukraine are also large exporters of essential metals, like palladium, aluminum, and nickel, that are used in everything from mobile phones to automobiles. For most people around the world, the economic impact of the Ukrainian conflict and sanctions would be felt in the form of higher inflation caused mainly by higher energy, metal, and food prices. Aluminum prices have soared to a record high, surpassing the peak it hit in 2008 during the global financial crisis. Traders fear that sanctions against Russia and retaliatory measures from Moscow could disrupt the global aluminum supply. Russia produces around 6% of the world’s aluminum.

The supply of the energy-intensive metal would also be hit by higher energy prices and power shortages which could lead to more plants being shuttered.

“Fresh global supply chain disruptions are a key risk and, at the very least, prices for these commodities are likely to remain elevated for some time, keeping global inflation higher for longer,” Jason Tuvey from Capital Economics said. The war risks derailing global economic recovery from the pandemic, complicating matters for policymakers who are expected to tighten the money supply to contain inflation which was hovering at decades high in countries such as the US and Germany even before the war.

U.S. Inflation: Wells Fargo Says Set for Even Hotter 2022 Due to War’s Impact

Already eye-popping transport costs are also expected to soar.

“We are going to see rates skyrocket for ocean and air,” said Glenn Koepke, general manager of network collaboration at FourKites, a supply chain consultancy in Chicago. He warned that ocean rates could double or triple to $30,000 a container from $10,000 a container, and that airfreight costs were expected to jump even higher.

In retaliatory measures Russia closed its airspace to 36 countries when they closed their airspace to Russia, which means shipping planes will have to divert to roundabout routes, leading them to spend more on fuel and possibly encouraging them to reduce the size of their loads.

Inflation was already a concern, running in the United States at the highest it has been since the 1980s. Now questions about how much more inflation might rise — and how the Federal Reserve and other central banks respond — hovered over every scenario. As an upshot, the uncertainty around economic recovery could delay central banks’ plans to raise interest rates, which means ultracheap mortgages and personal loans could stay around for a little longer.

“The Fed is in a box, inflation is running at 7.5 percent, but they know if they raise interest rates, that will tank markets. The policy choices aren’t good, so I don’t see how this has a happy outcome.” Desmond Lachman, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Higher gas prices are likely here to stay, and some have already noted that the international financial landscape is likely to change in response to the weaponization of SWIFT. The Russian economy may only rank eleventh in the world, but the reliance of other developed economies — mainly Europe — on its natural resources means this impact is likely to have ripple effects that can’t be immediately rectified. While Germany, as one example, may now be reopening discussion about the wisdom of weaning itself off nuclear energy, such policy about-faces cannot occur overnight.

Although history showed us time and again sanctioning a country never worked, the western world sanctioned Russia once again after they did it over 2700 times in 2014. They may have their own merit to do what they did, but let’s not pretend that we are immune from the economic consequences. For that reason, we should plan for how to deal with those impacts before it is too late. War is bad for everyone, and the conflict in Ukraine is likely to bring us pain long after military actions cease.

source Rstreet, DW, MSN