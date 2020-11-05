Stringent measures not reprise callousness

The Ethiopian Herald

Ethiopians have continued swallowing two poles apart morsels since the induction of the reform following Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s taking over the National Palace: the scrummy and the gloomy facets. The scrummy is portrayed by the commitment of the government and its people to push the country steps forward and citizens started enjoying the fruits of the reform such as the mega projects exhibiting national pride; simultaneously they have been mourning over the death of a number of beloved ones at various corridors of the nation when calculated in line with the gloomy side.

Nothing is more shattering than targeted killing of innocents at their own homeland, at residents for no reason, to merely quench power monger thirst flooded with illusion. Whoever exterminated fellow citizens, it is quite dismaying and touchy in the absence of external invader and momentous enmity.

The government is highly criticized as it has so far shown sluggish pace regarding rule of law respecting as per the constitution and the international conventions to responsibly safeguard citizens’ well being regardless of social status, sex, language, and culture etc. and to show firm commitment in devising lasting solution to the problems.

Obviously, a number of attacks in different parts of the nation have been perpetrated which erode country’s reputation and its being a development horizon in Africa. Some are heard of saying that the government has to stride ahead to get the sources orchestrating genocide dried.

The very important point nations which have provided anti-peace elements and destructive forces with the required buildup do not recognize is destabilizing Ethiopia does not have an obliteration effect solely on Ethiopia, but it shoots a serious repercussion on the peace and tranquility of the Eastern African region in particular and the whole continent in general.

Undeniably, the government is highly responsible for safeguarding the well being of citizen in the country. Hence, it has to take stringent measures to get sources dried and make a rein for the futile attempts of irresponsible groups beforehand. Lasting solutions to the problems here and there should be devised soon. In the first place, arranging a political meadow and dialogue platform to discuss the inside out of the problems and get the rivalry sentiment aborted for good. Obviously, creating a peaceful and prosperous nation is quite easy if an eternal solution to hatred politics is made.

All nations of the African continent in particular and other sisterly countries of the world have to denounce the hardhearted attack of fellow citizens in various parts of Ethiopia. As Ethiopia’s being in a state of peace and serenity is of paramount significance in bolstering region’s growth development, East African ones have to exert utmost effort for the absolute stabilization of this strategic nation.

Truly, Ethiopia’s peace is Africa’s peace and its prosperity is continent’s wealth. Hence, some African states have to give a cold shoulder to those who would like to destabilize this Eastern African tactical realm.

