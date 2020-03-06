“Sudan has once again demonstrated being a voice of reason and justice in the so-called ‘Arab League position’ on the GERD.” Ethiopia

Ethiopia News Agency

Ethiopia rejects the “Resolution” of the Executive Council of the Arab League concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia notes with dismay the “Resolution” of the Executive Council of the Arab League concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issued on 05 March 2020.

Ethiopia rejects the “Resolution” in its entirety saying it gives “blind support to a member state without taking into consideration key facts at the center of the GERD talks.”

The statement that the Ministry issued noted Ethiopia’s longstanding relations based on common values, deep rooted cultural ties and traditions with the peoples’ and governments of member states of the Arab League.

It demonstrated “the power of justice in the face of adversity, sanctuary in the face of persecution, cooperation at the time of need, and friendly relations during alienation.”

Noting that as an institution composed of sovereign countries, the statement said the League is expected to follow an approach that allows an accurate representation of facts and balances all interests involved, acting contrary to this norm, puts “the credibility of the League and its ability to promote peace, stability, and cooperation” at risk.

The Ministry said “Ethiopia is confident that the Arab League will live up to the standard of objectivity and the longstanding relations and common values in its engagements with Ethiopia. We look forward to a strengthened partnership and to work closely on common goals.”

The statement, however, commends the stance taken by the government of Sudan for refusing to endorse the “Resolution”.

The statement says “Sudan has once again demonstrated its position of being a voice of reason and justice in the latest orchestrated so-called “Arab League position” on the GERD.”

Ethiopia appreciation Sudan saying its position helps to advance “a win-win solution for the parties involved, through a commitment to open dialogue.”

The statement has also reiterated Ethiopia’s position saying it “has the right to use its Nile water resources to meet the needs of the present and future generations.”

However, the statement said Ethiopia is committed to the principles of equitable and reasonable use, not causing significant harm and that of cooperation, while developing it resource.

The statement has also affirmed Ethiopia’s position that dialogue and cooperation is the way for a solution discard.

“We firmly believe that through continued open and transparent dialogue there is great potential to arrive at an amicable solution. Hegemonic posturing is unproductive and need not have a place in our interdependent global order.”

The statement has also affirmed Ethiopia’s commitment to the Agreement on the Declaration of Principles (DoP) which provides the basis for the first filling and annual operation of the GERD saying that it provides that first filling will be done in parallel with the construction of the GERD.