Sudan’s Second Most Powerful Man Meets Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo (Hemetti) second in command of Sudan’s Sovereign Council arrived in Addis Ababa on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations and issues of common interest with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, and Minister of Defense Dr. Abraham Belay. Upon his arrival at Bole International Airport, he was welcomed by Defense Minister Abraham Belay and National Intelligence and Security Service Director-General Temesgen Tiruneh.

During his visit, Hemetti discussed bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop it in all fields in the interests of the two countries.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tweeted welcoming General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. He also expressed his appreciation for the deep historical bonds that bind the two people. “I am pleased to welcome today Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council of the sisterly Republic of Sudan. I would like to express, once again, my appreciation for the deep historical bonds that bind our two people“, tweeted Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday.

This is the first time General Daglo met Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa since June 2020. After the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) started the war in Tigray in November 2020, however, relations with Sudan have been strained especially with the Al-Fashaga border dispute.

Ethiopia was most concerned that TPLF men, who go by the name “Samri”, after committing the MaiKdra massacre, fled into Sudan to hide as refugees. Ever since they took shelter in Sudan, Ethiopia has been complaining of a number of incursions and attacks, albeit unsuccessful, into its borders by these TPLF fighters.

TPLF has also been making multiple desperate attempts to find a corridor from Tigray into Sudan so that it could arm itself and regain power within Ethiopia.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, and Minister of Defense Dr. Abraham Belay discussed these pressing issues to the Deputy of Sudan’s Sovereign Council General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

General Daglo arrived in Addis Ababa three days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed released a reassuring statement about the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which he said is an example that demonstrates the principle of cooperation between Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia. The Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council discussed, during his meeting with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed the course of bilateral relations, and stressed the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and the strong historical bonds linking them.

According to SUNA, Ambassador Mohamed El-Ghazali El-Tijani, Director of the African Union Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a press statement that the meeting dealt with various issues and topics of common interest. The two sides expressed the importance of working with the principle of transparent and constructive dialogue to develop bilateral relations to serve the interests and aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.

After visiting Ethiopia for two days, Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo returned to Sudan yesterday.

