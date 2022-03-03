Sustainable groundwater use could be answer to Africa’s water issues

Tapping into groundwater can help communities in Africa diversify their water supply and strengthen their drought defenses, according to a study led by scientists at The University of Texas at Austin.

The study, which was published in Environmental Research Letters, tracked long-term water storage gains and losses across Africa’s 13 major aquifers and found opportunities for sustainably withdrawing groundwater across much of the continent.

The data showed that even though certain sub-Saharan aquifers sometimes faced water level declines, the levels consistently and quickly recovered during rainy periods, which helps guard against overuse.

“Groundwater levels go up and down,” said lead author Bridget Scanlon, a senior research scientist at the Bureau of Economic Geology. “People need to know the dynamics of this resource and optimize for its use.”

A graphic showing the 13 major aquifers in Africa and the total water storage per year in 5 of those aquifers from 2002 – 2020. Total water storage is the annual average of water volume in kilometers cubed. To see the total water storage for the remaining aquifers visit: www.jsg.utexas.edu/news/ . Credit: University of Texas at Austin

The researchers used data from NASA’s GRACE satellites to track total water storage in the aquifers from 2002 to 2020. The result is an 18-year timeline that provides a longer-term perspective on water trends and what drives them.

Most cities in Africa rely on surface water from lakes, rivers and human-made reservoirs. But there is an abundance of groundwater across the continent, with annual groundwater recharge being comparable to the volume of water that flows through the Congo, Nile, Niger and Zambezi rivers each year combined.

The study highlighted different regional trends for groundwater across the continent.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the study found that most aquifers increased their water supply during the period. However, the data show that water levels frequently underwent big swings, too. The study found that these swings closely tracked with climate patterns that are known to influence rainfall in the region, such as El Niño, the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) and La Niña. El Niño and IOD generally increase rainfall in eastern Africa and decrease rainfall in southern Africa, whereas La Niña generally has the opposite effect.

This pattern means that although years with little rainfall can cause sharp declines in water storage, the rain eventually returns and readily refills the aquifers when it does. This helps protect the groundwater from long-term depletion, Scanlon said.

“We can more confidently say that these recharge events occur, and you can depend on them over the long term,” Scanlon said. “You can assume then that you’re going to get that recharge every several years.”

Western Africa also saw an overall increase in water levels in most aquifers. But here the increase was relatively steady and probably due to land use changes. The researchers cite other studies that have linked rising groundwater levels in the area to the clearing of deep-rooted shrubland for crops with shallower roots.

And even in northern Africa, where groundwater showed a steady decline in water storage due to all three of its aquifers being tapped for irrigation, the study notes that the sheer volume of water held in these aquifers provides an extra buffer. However, sharp declines may occur locally, affecting groundwater supplies in local wells and oases.

A graphic showing the locations of 13 major aquifers in Africa and the total water storage per year in 8 of those aquifers from 2002 – 2020. Total water storage is the annual average of water volume in kilometers cubed. To see the total water storage for the remaining aquifers visit: www.jsg.utexas.edu/news/ . Credit: University of Texas at Austin

“Having visited Africa several times and looked directly at the challenge with limited access to water for basic drinking and agricultural needs, I think results from this study could be important for long-term planning as the population of Africa continues to emerge from poverty into prosperity,” said Scott Tinker, director of the Bureau of Economic Geology.

Jude Cobbing, a water, sanitation and hygiene adviser for the humanitarian organization Save the Children, has experience working on water development projects in Africa. He said that the study provides a data-driven perspective that can help assuage concerns about overuse, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

“Okay We need better use of groundwater, a better understanding of groundwater, and we need to start taking groundwater more seriously,” he said. “I think a paper like this helps advance that argument.”

The study was co-authored by Ashraf Rateb, a research scientist associate at the bureau, and scientists from the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the British Geological Survey, the University College London, and the International Food Policy Research Institute.

Groundwater recharge rates mapped for Africa

Map of best linear unbiased prediction of LTA recharge from observations and the fitted linear mixed model, with study values for comparison / relationship between LTA groundwater recharge and LTA rainfall with data from Cuthbert et al 2019) plotted for comparison, the only independent predictor was LTA rainfall. Credit: British Geological Society UKRI 2021

Effective governance uand investment decisions need to be informed by reliable data, not only about where groundwater exists, but also the rate at which groundwater is replenished. For the first time using ground measurements, a recent study has quantified groundwater recharge rates across the whole of Africa—averaged over a fifty-year period—which will help to identify the sustainability of water resources for African nations.

The study, led by the British Geological Survey and involving an international team from the UK, South Africa, France, Nigeria, and America, developed a dataset of 134 existing recharge studies for Africa for the period from 1970 to 2019 to create a valuable resource providing an overview of the recharge pattern across the continent. Long-term average recharge values were evaluated, and each data source was critically reviewed. The recharge data were then analyzed using a linear model, to map across Africa. The resulting dataset provides the first such ground-based approximation of the renewability of groundwater storage in Africa. The results have been published today in Environmental Research Letters, and the maps and data are freely available online for governments, researchers and NGOs to use.

Lead author of the paper, BGS Hydrogeologist Professor Alan MacDonald explains the need for this research: “In many parts of the world, rapid increases in groundwater pumping have led to unsustainable conditions, characterized by falling water tables and problems with water quality. Consequently, quantifying the scale of groundwater recharge is critical to characterize the resilience of groundwater supplies to both increased use and climate change.”

Estimating groundwater recharge is difficult, as the authors outline: “There is no one method that can directly quantify the volume of rainwater that reaches the water-table, so the focus of the research has been to combine many different methods, each appropriate to the different environments in Africa and then aggregate them using statistical techniques.“

Map of LTA recharge and groundwater storage / bar graph of recharge flux and groundwater storage per m2 with 10 top and bottom countries highlighted a Credit: British Geological Survey UKRI 2021

The results show that at a continental scale, long-term average rainfall predicts groundwater recharge but there are differences at a local scale due to soil and landcover and from year to year, due to the variability in the intensity of rainfall. Approximately 2% of all groundwater storage is replenished in Africa every decade and recharge can occur even in semi-arid areas. This research turns around some widely held perceptions and provides hope for the continent as it rapidly grows in population and infrastructure development.

The new groundwater maps show an interesting pattern for Africa. Most African countries with little groundwater storage (such as Liberia, Guinea and Burundi) have high rainfall and therefore regular recharge and, conversely, many north African countries with negligible rainfall, usually considered as water insecure, have considerable groundwater storage.

It is hoped that the groundwater recharge maps will help show where there is potential to sustainably develop more groundwater and where it could be wise to invest effort in monitoring groundwater that may be at risk of depletion or susceptible to drought. The research could also help countries locate where new more detailed studies should be focused and how to design these studies, identifying which methods may be the best to use.

Professor MacDonald adds: “The maps of groundwater recharge and storage help uncover the hidden water security situation in Africa. For several countries with high groundwater storage, particularly in North Africa, groundwater pumping can increase current water security but, ultimately, at the expense of future generations. Countries with low groundwater storage are common in Africa because of the geology—however for most of these countries this groundwater storage is replenished regularly and is a reliable source of water. Only if people pump out too much (for example for large scale irrigation) will the groundwater be in danger of drying up during droughts.”

Professor Seifu Kebede from the University of KwaZulu Natal, a co-author of the paper adds: “This effort brought together extensive African knowledge with expertise from other countries to provide information to sustainably develop water resources and overcome some of the most pressing issues countries often face, such as drought, deprivation, and starvation.“

Source University of Texas at Austin and Institute of Physics