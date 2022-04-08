The American screw-ups “Dirty Dozen”: The Mugging of Ethiopia by the M&M Congressional Mafia!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock waiting for nice weather to appear, you’ve heard the news that New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez. Who has been indicted on 13 counts of corruption in 2015, of course, public corruption and bribery are nothing new for the “Soprano State” (as Asbury Park Press columnist Bob Ingle has dubbed New Jersey) but one thing we’ve found odd is the reaction Menendez is getting from his own party compared to his predecessor, former Sen. Robert Torricelli.

Basically, Menendez is accused of helping doctor Salomon Melgen contest Medicare charges, nab a port security contract in the Dominican Republic and even obtain a VISA for his mistress, all in exchange for gifts. But according to Menendez, there’s a perfectly good reason he threw all his help Melgen’s why – they’re friends. For now, let’s forget about his misdeed for his state and focused on his latest little miss adventure in other countries including Ethiopia and other ‘least developing countries‘.

“Remember, remember the 8th of November 2022- DD Day- Drive DemocRATS and DemocraTICK Party Outta Congress Day.” The mafia is well-known for extortion and running protection rackets. The mafia will burn down the store if the merchant does not make extortion payments. The mafia will demand protection money to keep the store functioning.

For over a year, the M&M congressional mafia has been engaged in an extortion conspiracy to force Ethiopia to surrender its sovereignty or face crippling sanctions that will burn down the Ethiopian economy. The M&M congressional mafia has been providing protection to the terrorist TPLF in exchange for campaign contributions of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The TPLF ran a mafia regime in Ethiopia for a quarter of a century. After they have kicked out 4 years ago to the day (April 2, 2018) and declared war on Ethiopia on November 3, 2021, they were forced to outsource the extortion and protection racket to their congressional mafia family in the U.S.

Meet and greet the “Dirty Dozen” Congressional mafia family of crooks, criminals, swindlers, bribe-takers, racketeers, racists, and corruptions gunning to bring down Ethiopia paid by the dirty money stolen by the TPLF over a quarter of a century.

“The Dirty Dozen” in US Congress gunning to bring down Ethiopia

The “Dirty Dozen” members of Congress led by M&M have taken out their long knives to mug Ethiopia in broad daylight.

That is the Gregory Meeks & Robert Menendez Congressional mafia family (M&M M).

Crook-Gressman Gregory Meeks, (D-N.Y.), is chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Crook Senator Robert Menendez, (D-N.J), is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Menendez is an indicted criminal who was tried on two dozen federal bribery and fraud charges. (Full details below.)

Meeks is known among watchdog groups as the most corrupt member of Congress. (Full details below.)

Well, hell has no fury like corrupt members of Congress sucking dirty money from lobbyists’ teats.

For the past year, a wicked gang of U.S. House representatives and Senators led by M&M has been gunning to bring down Ethiopia politically, militarily, diplomatically, and economically in a futile effort to restore the terrorist group Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to power.

The M&M gang has left no stones unturned to break Ethiopia’s back, knees, and face to restore TPLF to power in Ethiopia.

As a result of the conspiracy of the “Dirty Dozen” and their material, moral, diplomatic, and political support of the terrorist TPLF, the conflict in Ethiopia has been prolonged resulting in the untold number of deaths and incalculable destruction of property.

Meet and greet the “Dirty Dozen” Congressional mafia family gunning to bring down Ethiopia.

Senator (“Teflon Don”) Robert Menendez, (D-N.J) Chairman, Senate Foreign Relations Committee

Robert “Teflon Don” Menendez

Menendez introduced S.3199 (“Ethiopia Peace and Democracy Promotion Act of 2021”) on November 4, 2021, and stove-piped it through his committee without discussion.

In 2015, in a 68-page indictment, Menendez was charged with 17 counts of bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, honest service wire fraud, violation of the Travel Act, and making false statements.

Menéndez’s bribery scheme lasted seven years. Menéndez was the first U.S. senator to face bribery charges in the 21st century!

Evidence showed Menendez’ corruptly tried to help a doctor (codefendant) who had bilked Medicare nearly $9 million, illegally intervened to get travel visas for girlfriends from Brazil and Ukraine into the US, and traded gifts and trips of nearly $1 million for government favors and campaign contributions.

The evidence against Menendez was overwhelming.

Teflon Don Menendez spent $5 million for his defense and beat the rap and walked free after a mistrial because the jury deadlocked.

The standard procedure in the U.S. Attorney’s office is prosecution following a mistrial.

But Teflon Don Menendez was not prosecuted!

Menendez’s codefendant, described as “El Patron” was convicted and handed a 17-year sentence for his crimes with Menendez.

The amazing thing is that Menendez’s co-defendant was convicted on the same exact charges that Menendez walked free!!!

Menendez’s co-defendant refused to rat Menendez out and is now eating 17 years.

Classic mafia: Omerta!

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America… with liberty and justice for all.”

No, with justice for those who could fork over $5 million in lawyer’s fees!!

Crook-Gressman Gregory Meeks, (D-N.Y.) Chairman House Foreign Relations Committee

Meeks sponsored HR 6600 and ramrodded it through his committee without any discussions.

Meeks and Menendez are die-hard enemies of Ethiopia and Ethiopians.

In an op-ed entitled, “On Ethiopia, the U.S. Must Show Resolve”, M&M wrote:

Against this grim backdrop, few believe Ethiopia’s upcoming national elections stand a real chance of being free or fair… The Biden administration’s recent announcement of visa bans on those perpetuating the suffering in Tigray is a good start, but more robust measures are needed… Our interests cannot be met through a partnership with a failed state. A fraught US-Ethiopia relationship is a far lower price to pay than that of state collapse. The prudent course is clear. In support of a peaceful, prosperous, democratic Ethiopia, America must show resolve. (Italics added.)

Ethiopia’s national election was certified as free and fair by the African Union.

Is Ethiopia a failed state?

Is America a failed state? Only them and God and a few of us know it.

Is the American state collapsing? Well, time will tell us. As they say, we have got nothing but time.

Anyway, Meeks is a certified crook who has been on the taking (taking bribes) for a long time.

Meeks’ lawlessness, misconduct, and wrongdoing are as vast as they are mindboggling in their criminal sophistication.

Meeks is generally regarded by watchdog groups as the most corrupt member of Congress.

A 2007 U.S. House of Representatives Office of Congressional Ethics in a 67-page report found Meeks received $40,000 from a personal friend, Edul Ahmad, with no set interest rate or repayment terms.

Meeks failed to properly disclose the $40,000 as a gift in violation of House rules, standards of conduct, and federal law.

Meeks paid $27,000 in campaign funds to a company set up by his treasurer — whose husband is on the congressman’s government payroll.

On October 28, 2011, the National Legal and Policy Center filed a formal complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) against Meeks alleging Meeks accepted illegal, in-kind contributions from R. Allen Stanford.

Allen Stanford was jailed for 110 years for $7bn Ponzi scheme.

Meeks also disguised a personal gambling junket to Las Vegas as a leadership PAC fundraiser.

Federal investigators examined Meeks’ ties to several nonprofit groups in Queens, N.Y., and allegations he misused thousands of dollars in donations raised for Hurricane Katrina victims.

In 2013, Meeks was named as “one of the most corrupt members of Congress” for the second year in a row.

Meeks is a crook who belongs in the jailhouse not the U.S. House of Representatives.

My full report on Meek’s criminal and unethical conduct is available here.

Congressman Tom Malinowski, (D-N.J)

Malinowski is a representative from New Jersey, America’s “haven of corruption”.

Malinowski is a Menendez caporegime (in Mafia speak, trusted lackey/foot’s soldier) in M&M’s congressional mafia war on Ethiopia).

Malinowski along with Meeks co-sponsored HR 6600.

Malinowski is a corrupt congressman who spent most of 2020 on “a stock buying and selling spree” worth as much as $3.2 million – largely in medical and tech companies that had a stake in the virus response.”

Yet, as Malinowski invested millions in Covid 19 research and development companies, he was preaching hell and damnation to those trying to make a buck from Covid 19. He sermonized:

This is not the time for anybody to be profiting off of selling ventilators, vaccines, drugs, treatments, PPE (personal protective equipment), anywhere in the world.

Yet, “Malinowski snapped up securities at bargain prices — profiting when valuations recovered. In other cases, he sold shares before they fell substantially, according to the AP’s analysis of a list of trades that his office said he made in 2020.”

Crooked Malinowski failed to disclose his investments as required by congressional ethics rules and in potential violation of the Stock Act, a 2012 law intended to curtail stock market speculation by lawmakers.

There was “substantial” evidence Malinowski failed to disclose stocks in violation of House Rules, Ethics in Government Act of 1978, 5 U.S.C. app. §§ 101-111.

In 2020, Malinowski won by a mere 4,000 votes!

In 2022, Ethiopian American voters will do their damnedest to dump Malinowski into the dustbin of history.

Senator Chris Coons (D-DE), Chair of Appropriations Subcommittee

Coons has been Biden’s hitman on Ethiopia from the start of the TPLF terrorist war.

Coons is a co-sponsor of S. 3199 with Teflon Don Menendez.

Coons used to be a flaming Marxist in college.

In 1985, having visited Kenya, Coons wrote, “I realize that Kenya and America are very different, but experiences like this warned me that my own favorite beliefs in the miracles of free enterprise and the boundless opportunities to be had in America might largely be untrue.”

In 2022. Coons believes America can dictate what type of government Ethiopians are allowed to have.

Coons is a bleeding-heart liberal who would pontificate about problems in Ethiopia while ignoring the plight of African Americans in his own state.

Delaware, Coon’s state, has a population of 998,000.

Today, 114,000 Delawareans, mostly African Americans, are “food insecure”

“Food insecurity” is defined as a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”

When “food insecurity” occurs in Africa, they are quick to call it “starvation”!

On March 29, 2022, Coons tweeted:

While I’ve been encouraged by Addis’ announcement of a humanitarian truce and the TPLF’s agreement to a ceasefire last week, I still voted to advance an amended version of the Ethiopia Peace and Stabilization Act to punish parties who continue to fuel the conflict. (Italics added.”

Coons would rather punish starving Ethiopians with crippling sanctions than take care of his starving African American constituents.

Just wondering!

Who the hell does this bleeding-heart white liberal carrying White Man’s Burden think he is to have the audacity to “punish” Ethiopia?

Coons is a well-known supporter of the terrorist TPLF. So, the only party to “punish” is the democratically elected government of Ethiopia.

In 2018, Coons, who was chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee, let Teflon Don Menendez off the hook on ethics charges by issuing an “admonishment” or a tap (and not even a slap) on the wrist.

If the evidence was not sufficient to meet the standard of proof in a criminal case (beyond a reasonable doubt), it sure as hell was “substantial credible evidence” for an ethics charge.

Well, birds of a corrupt feather flock together.

Senator Edward Markey, (D-MA)

Edward Markey is another terrorist TPLF stooge carrying White Man’s Burden on his shoulders.

On March 18, 2022, Markey tweeted:

As the violence and unrest continues in Ethiopia, I’m signing on to the Ethiopia Peace and Democracy Promotion Act of 2021 to help pave a path to peace, democracy, and stability. The people of Ethiopia should not experience another day of violence and destruction. Some of the “most dangerous cities” in America are in Massachusetts.

But this bleeding-heart white liberal would rather talk about “violence and destruction” in Ethiopia than in his backyard of Worcester, New Bedford and Brockton.

Markey is a crook who took money from the Ukrainian gas lobby and sold out American interests.

Markey was the point man in writing a letter to Obama supporting Ukraine’s energy production.

Markey got a bill passed in 2014 for $50 million for Ukraine gas development and snagged another $1,000 campaign contribution from ML Strategies.

There is little difference between the ladies of the night that turn 5-dollar tricks and many American politicians!

Markey was also involved in a stock scam involving Herbalife. Markey’s republican challenger filed an ethics complaint alleging Markey used his political office to manipulate the stock.

Congressman Brad Sherman (D-CA)

Brad Sherman (D-CA) is a co-sponsor of HR 6600 and a mouthpiece of the terrorist TPLF.

Sherman is so corrupt he was charging $5 thousand to meet constituents for discussions.

Crooked Sherman on December 7, 2021, tweeted and complained:

My staff has told me that there are quite a number of tweets attacking my position with regard to the Horn of Africa and attacking me personally.

On March 20, 2022, Global Ethiopian Advocacy Nexus asked after listing Sherman’s donors:

@BradSherman do the donations total $42,000 from supporters of #TPLFTerroristGroup have any correlation with your co-sponsorship of #HR6600 and your aggressive stance against democratically elected government in #Ethiopia.

Sherman ain’t talking. Just counting his campaign contributions from terrorist TPLF donors.

For Sherman, politics is business. You gotta pay to play!

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA) Bass

In October 2021, Bass introduced H.Res. 445 purportedly “condemning all violence and human rights abuses in Ethiopia, and calling on the Government of Ethiopia and the Government of the State of Eritrea to remove all Eritrean troops from Ethiopia…”

Bass had received substantial support from the Ethiopian community for years in campaigns for state and federal officials.

Bass is a crook who ripped off California taxpayers during her campaign.

The Los Angeles Times reported in 2010 that she had “missed 60 percent of State Assembly sessions during her campaign while she “collected the generous $141.80 in per diem payments that taxpayers provide legislators so they can afford to work far from home. Bass had collected per diem for 29 days, getting more than $4,000, yet for much of that time she was skipping out of legislative duties in Sacramento.”

Bass’ staff were on the take obtaining free tickets from BP oil to attend major sporting and other events in Sacramento for free.

In 2021, the University of Southern California (USC) gave Bass a full scholarship worth $95,000 while she served in Congress!

Bass’ excuse for accepting the $95 grand was she could not complete her master’s degree because she had to juggle “the demands of an online master’s program during her first three terms in Congress.”

Millions of people complete their online programs juggling work, family, and community work without $95,000 dropped on them outta nowhere.

Student loan debt in the U.S. in 2021 totaled $1.73 trillion and the average student debt in 2016 was $37 thousand.

Bass gets $95 grand free and clear to complete her master’s ONLINE! and the rest of the American students get stiffed with $37 grand in debt!

Dig this!

Bass got the “scholarship” before she even applied to the social work program!

The USC dean who handed Bass the scholarship, Marylyn Flynn, was indicted on federal bribery charges in October 2021 in the same kind of criminal activity involving full scholarship and fraudulent professorship appointments.

Flynn was indicted for the corrupt scholarship/professorship deal with Mark Ridley-Thomas, a member of the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

Why wasn’t Bass indicted for her conspiracy with Flynn?

No doubt, USC is the largest employer in Bass’ district.

So, was it quid pro quo? (A little somethin’, something’ for something, something under the table?)

Bass is running for mayor of Los Angeles in 2022. She has a snowball’s chance of winning.

Ethiopian American voters in Los Angeles will make sure Bass will not become mayor of the City of Angels. But she could probably win in Sin City across the state line.

Senator Jim Risch (R-ID)

Risch is the ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Risch is a co-sponsor of S.3199 with Don Menendez and Coons.

In May 2021, Risch sponsored S.Res. 97 with the aim of restoring the TPLF to power by pretending to be concerned about “protecting human rights, allowing unfettered humanitarian access, and cooperating with independent investigations of credible atrocity allegations.”

Risch is a certified warmonger and a racist.

Risch put his racism on full display when he demonized the entire Iranian nation talking about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), a negotiation commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal or Iran deal.

Risch said: “And secondly, they need to be acting in good faith. Look, I don’t speak Farsi. If I did, I doubt I could use the words ‘good faith.’ I don’t know that they exist because I have never seen good faith on the part of the Iranians.”

All Iranians are dishonest and don’t even have the phrase “good faith” in their dictionary?

Risch is a die-hard advocate of the use of military power to ensure U.S. global hegemony.

In November 2021, Risch introduced the Taiwan Deterrence Act “to bolster deterrence across the Taiwan Strait and strengthen Taiwan’s ability to defend against Chinese aggression and coercion.” He proposed spending $2 billion a year on Foreign Military Financing for Taiwan.

Risch is itching for a fight with China and potentially risks nuclear war.

When Risch chaired the Foreign Relations Committee, he stonewalled an investigation into Trump’s interactions with Ukrainian President Zelensky involving U.S. foreign assistance.

Objecting, ten senators wrote Risch a letter stating:

The Foreign Relations Committee has an obligation to examine the serious questions raised by these events… As the Committee charged with jurisdiction over U.S. foreign policy, it is incumbent on us to understand fully all the facts, including the circumstances surrounding the delay in U.S. security assistance to Ukraine, the early departure of the U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, the Department of State’s role in these matters, as well as the implications these events may have on U.S-Ukraine relations, and U.S foreign policy more broadly.

Senator Thomas Tillis (R-NC)

Tillis is a piece of work.

Tillis, the junior senator from North Carolina, is clueless about Ethiopia or Africa. But he co-sponsored S.3199.

As speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, Tillis led the Republican effort to block the expansion of Medicaid, a medical program children, pregnant women, elderly adults and people with disabilities.

Tillis voted several times in the Senate to repeal the Affordable Care Act, saying he would vote to get rid of it “every time it comes to the floor.”

Tills advocated to allow insurance companies to not cover health issues related to preexisting conditions.

In 2013, the poverty rate in North Carolina was 18 percent, and a disproportionate percentage of the poor people in that state were African Americans.

As a result of Tillis’ blocking of Medicaid, 500,000 North Carolinians, mostly African Americans, lost medical coverage!

Tillis denies poor people, especially African Americans, in his state medical care but sheds crocodile tears for the health, well-being and welfare of Black people in Africa!

Tillis supported Trump’s border wall stating, “It is a vision that will take many years and tens of billions of dollars to fully realize, and the president can count on me to help.”

Tillis proposed a bogus immigration bill that would make it nearly impossible for children of undocumented immigrants to gain citizenship in the U.S.

Now, he wants to save Africans from displacement and human rights violations.

Congressman Michael McCaul (R-TX)

McCaul is one of the top three co-sponsors of HR 6600.

McCaul is the second richest member of Congress with assets exceeding $126 million.

McCaul is a race-baiting politician who is known for featuring an anti-Black Lives Matter policeman to get an edge in his campaign.

The policeman McCaul featured in his $1 million ad campaign was an infamous officer who conducted mass arrests of innocent young black men in Tulia, TX for years.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and the NAACP of Texas declared the mass arrests “the ethnic cleansing of young male blacks from Tulia”.

Over the past year, McCaul wrote a letter with Meeks demanding sanctions on Ethiopia because of the Ethiopian government’s “acts of ethnic cleansing” although he was personally responsible for ethnic cleansing in Tulia, TX.

McCaul as a prosecutor had ample opportunity to overturn the convictions but instead he “intentionally delayed action and sat on the sidelines for years.”

In 2011, when Texas had the worst drought in recorded Texas history, McCaul was fingered as sixth-largest water user. He could not care about water conservation and consumed 1.4 million gallons!

In 2018, McCaul had the dubious distinction of being top single-family water abuser in Austin, TX.

Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J)

Booker is the third in the N.J. Axis of Evil (Menendez and Malinowski).

Booker co-sponsored S.Res.97.

Booker has been wind bagging and dogging Ethiopia since the terrorist TPLF declared war on Ethiopia.

Booker publicly supported the appointment of Jeffrey “TPLF Hitman” Feltman as Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa.

Over the past year, Booker has been tweeting messages in support of the terrorist TPLF.

Booker is another corrupt politician in the “haven of corruption.”

When Booker was mayor of Newark, N.J., corruption was rampant in his administration.

Booker’s former law partner served as counsel to a publicly funded water treatment and reservoir-management agency where corruption was rife.

Booker “having resigned from his law firm once entering the mayor’s office” continued to receive annual payments during which time his “former” firm was profiting hand over fist from city contracts.

Newark, N.J. is one of the tragic American cities afflicted by multiple social ills.

During Booker’s mayorship in Newark, murder, violent crime, unemployment, and taxes all rose dramatically.

Booker is a con artist who will use photo ops to get elected including shoveling snow from a 65-year-old man’s driveway and rescuing a woman from a burning building and a freezing dog for a photo op.

There is also evidence that “Booker’s allies and others squandered millions of dollars in public money at the nonprofit through kickbacks and embezzlement, bogus contracts, risky investments, and excessive pay, according to investigations, criminal trials, and federal testimony.”

Congresswoman Young Kim (R-CA)

Kim is a South Korean-born American politician and businesswoman who was first elected to Congress in 2020. She is one of the top three co-sponsors of HR 6600.

It is doubtful Kim can point out Ethiopia on the map let alone have a genuine interest in Ethiopian affairs.

However, evidence reported in the Wall Street Journal showed “that Chinese Communist Party-linked businessmen worked with donors of Young Kim’s Congressional campaign in order to open doors for Chinese nationals to funnel hundreds of thousands of dollars in political donations to Trump and the RNC’s reelection efforts.”

Kim has been a conduit for Chinese influence-peddling in the U.S. government.

Kim also used the Pluvious Group for fundraising, an entity with a “history of money laundering and other shady practices.”

How much money Kim received from supporters of the terrorist TPLF remains to be seen.

But given Kim’s history of actively soliciting money using shady groups and dealing with unsavory individuals, it is likely that she snagged thousands of dollars from supporters of the terrorist TPLF.

So, Ethiopian Americans must continue the struggle against the Dirty Dozen and the M&M Congressional Mafia,

“A luta continua, vitória é certa.” (“The struggle continues, victory is certain”.) For Ethiopia and Ethiopians!

Oyez! Oyez! Oyez Ethiopian Americans:

There are two fundamental questions to be asked about Senator Menendez’s rabid obsession with Ethiopia:

1) How much was he paid to champion the cause of the terrorist TPLF and why is he morbidly in love with these ruthless terrorists?

2) Does Menendez have the moral authority and qualifications to hector, lecture and preach the gospel of human rights to Ethiopia?

Question #1: How much did terrorist TPLF (Tigray People’s Liberation Front) supporters pay Robert “Teflon Don” Menendez to sponsor S.3199?

I call Senator Robert Menendez the “Teflon Don” (like Mafia boss John Gotti) because criminal charges do not stick to him just like food does not stick to a Teflon cooking pan.

How much money supporters of terrorist TPLF paid Menendez in the form of campaign contributions and under the table is not an idle academic question.

The Menendez Rule is: “You gotta pay to play!”

Play the game of corrupt politics, that is.

Menendez will go to the mat and walk through hell bare feet for those who make generous campaign contributions, provide him luxurious private plane travel, arrange sexual encounters with underage hookers and book him expensive exotics vacations.

We don’t have the data in hand yet, but we could extrapolate and speculate how much Menendez got from supporters of terrorist TPLF by looking at their (partial list) contributions made to a lowdown, no accountin’, good-for-nothing California congressman named Brad Sherman who first entered Congress in 1997 and has not chaired a single committee in the House.

Sherman snagged a cool $42 grand from terrorist TPLF supporters in 2021.

There are only one hundred senators but 435 members of the House, more than a 1 to 4 ratio.

Senators are far more influential than the ordinary grunt members of the House like Sherman who serve a term of 2 years before seeking reelection. Senators serve for a term of 6 years.

The point is this: If terrorist TPLF supporters are willing to drop $42 grand on an obscure, no-name House member, how much will they be willing to pay an influential and up-for-sale senator chairing the powerful Foreign Relations Committee?

Perhaps a $150 grand?

It has been said that “Money is the mother’s milk of politics.”

No one in the Senate is more stuck to the teats of lobbyists and crooked and shady operators than Menendez.

Menendez is an indicted criminal who was tried on two dozen federal bribery and fraud charges and escaped the claws of justice on a technicality.

For the past year, Menendez and NY congressman Gregory (“Crook-gressman”) and Meeks (chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee) (M&M Gang) have been organizing and waging full-scale sanctions war on Ethiopia.

The M&M Dirty Dozen Gang in Congress has left no stones unturned to break Ethiopia’s back, knees, face, and indomitable will to restore TPLF to power in Ethiopia.

As a result of the conspiracy of the “Dirty Dozen” and their material, moral, diplomatic, and political support of the terrorist TPLF, the conflict in Ethiopia has been prolonged resulting in the untold number of deaths and incalculable destruction of property.

Menendez introduced S.3199 (“Ethiopia Peace and Democracy Promotion Act of 2021”) on November 4, 2021, and stove-piped it through his committee without discussion.

How much did terrorist TPLF supporters pay Menendez to magically whisk off this bill out of his committee? We can only guess.

But we know how Menendez rolls when he needs money.

In 2015, in a 68-page indictment, Menendez was charged with 17 counts of bribery, conspiracy, and one-half dozen other charges including wire fraud, honest service wire fraud, violation of the Travel Act, and making false statements.

Menéndez’s bribery scheme lasted seven years.

Menéndez was the first U.S. senator to face bribery charges in the 21st century!

Evidence showed Menendez’ corruptly tried to help a doctor (codefendant) who had bilked Medicare nearly $9 million, illegally intervened to get travel visas for girlfriends from Brazil and Ukraine into the US, and traded gifts and trips of nearly $1 million for government favors and campaign contributions.

The evidence against Menendez was overwhelming.

Teflon Don Menendez spent $5 million for his defense and beat the rap and walked free after a mistrial because the jury deadlocked.

The standard procedure in the U.S. Attorney’s office is prosecution following a mistrial.

But Teflon Don Menendez was not prosecuted!

Menendez’s codefendant, described as “El Patron” was convicted and handed a 17-year sentence for his crimes with Menendez.

The amazing thing is that Menendez’s co-defendant was convicted on the same exact charges that Menendez walked free!!!

Menendez’s co-defendant refused to rat Menendez out and is now eating 17 years in federal prison.

Classic mafia: Omerta! Vow of silence.

Menendez’s documented corruption goes back to at least 2007.

There was a federal grand jury investigation into how Menendez illegally steered lobbying business to a girlfriend who was his former chief of staff and became phenomenally successful in a short time.

Menendez was also accused of conspiring to salvage a bankrupt bank run by one of his major campaign donors. His actions were described as “unprecedented by a United States senator to benefit campaign donors.”

In 2009, Menendez intervened by hounding Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke to approve an acquisition of First BancoAmericano by one of his cronies who donated tens of thousands of dollars to his campaign.

In 2010, Menendez was implicated in a shady $8 million allocation for a public walkway and park space adjacent to upscale, waterfront condominiums built by a developer that had donated tens of thousands of dollars to his political campaigns.

Menendez had flagrantly intervened in numerous other cases on behalf of donors to his political campaigns including “intense and extreme lobbying” on behalf of a medical device maker whose device had been found to be unsafe in previous years.

In 2012 Judicial Watch (JW) put Menendez on its list of Washington’s “Ten Most Wanted Corrupt Politicians.”

JW sniffs out public corruption, fraud and abuse and has taken dozens of dozens of successful legal actions.

So, the million-dollar question remains. HOW MANY CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTIONS AND UNDER-THE-TABLE PAYMENTS DID MENENDEZ GET TO CHAMPION THE CAUSE OF TERRORIST TPLF?

Question #2: Can a corrupt politician who escaped justice on a legal technicality have the moral standing and credibility to preach the gospel of human rights to Ethiopia?

Is it reasonable to assume that a corrupt politician who face two dozen bribery and corruption charges cares about human rights or human beings?

Let us be perfectly clear.

First, Menendez was not declared innocent of the two-dozen bribery and fraud charges.

Neither was he found “not guilty” because the prosecution was not able to prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Menendez got off on a mistrial (hung jury) because the jury could not agree on a verdict of guilty or not guilty.

In such cases, almost always the government prosecutes again (retrial), but not so in Menendez’s case.

The sad thing is that Menendez’s co-defendant was tried on the same charges before another jury was convicted and sentenced to 17 years in federal prison.

If Menendez had been prosecuted before a different jury, he would have certainly been convicted.

Just like in the case of the famous actor Bill Cosby.

Following a mistrial, after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on any of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, Cosby was convicted in a 2018 retrial.

If Menendez had been retried, he would have been convicted just like Cosby.

Menendez was guilty as sin, but he pulled strings and got away with bribery and fraud.

Corruption is a sickness of the soul. A mortal infection of the conscience. The road of corruption always leads to hell.

Menendez is at the top of Washington’s “Ten Most Wanted Corrupt Politicians.”

So, the question is whether this corrupt slimeball passing himself off as a U.S. senator has the moral standing to preach human rights to Ethiopia?

In the Merchant of Venice, Shakespeare wrote:

The devil can cite Scripture for his purpose.

An evil soul producing holy witness

Is like a villain with a smiling cheek,

A goodly apple rotten at the heart.

O, what a goodly outside falsehood hath!”

How apt a description of Senator-cum-indicted-criminal Robert Menendez of New Jersey!

Menendez quotes the scripture of human rights to preach the virtues crippling sanctions against Ethiopia.

Menendez produced holy witnesses in his foreign relations committee to crucify Ethiopia with lies, damned lies, and disinformation.

Menendez exhorted his colleagues on his committee to stone, tar and feather and cast Ethiopia into the hellfire of economic, diplomatic, political, and military sanctions.

He rammed S.3199 through his committee and hustled it out in a New York minute.

But does Menendez have the moral standing to excoriate and castigate Ethiopian leaders for alleged moral failings on “human rights”?

Does Menendez have a moral compass to know right from wrong?

Does Menendez have a conscience?

Menendez is a Shakespearean villain – nay criminal- who smiles as he lies and lies as he smiles. He is a goodly apple rotten at the core.

Like his co-defendant, Menendez belongs in jailhouse not in the Senate.

Shakespeare wrote, “That which we call a rose/ By any other name would smell as sweet.”

That which we call sanctions by any other name stinks of imperialism and neocolonialism.

Let us not allow this sleazeball and moral degeneration to preach human rights to us.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said, “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.

Get up, stand up and speak up against this ignorant bottom feeder!

Break the silence by speaking truth to imperial power.

