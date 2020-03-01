PATTERNS OF MOBILIZATION AND PLANNING OFTHE ADWA CAMPAIGN

Emperor Menelik, on the other hand, could not continue his military success to dislodge the Italians out of Ethiopia. It was not possible to establish a gebbar maderiya system in northern Ethiopia owing to the historical conditions. It was difficult to reform the riste gult system in such a way that would give the state independence in the control of resources. Tewodros and Yohannes had tried it, and working out of the system led to the tragic end of Tewodros. Emperor Menelik, though he could not inject fiscal and military reforms in the riste gult system, following the tradition, in 1889/90, he had appointed Oejjazmach Meshesha as governor of Serae and Akale Guzay to hinder the advance of the Italian, who were stationed in Asmara, in the province of Hamasen. His move was opposed by Res Mengesha who saw him as an intruder in his imperial privilege. Oejjazmach Meshesha was disarmed, and later when he fought against the Italians he received no support.

The presence of imperial power in the north needed gebbar maderiya system to support it. Imperial troops had to be remunerated and provided with provisions to carry out their tasks. Since the economy was non-moneterized, they were not paid in cash. Food and other suppplies had to be brought through the direct control of the labor and product of the peasantry. The organized interests of the rist peasants and the local gultenya, and above them the regional princes, prevented the establishment of such a system. The appointment of an imperial governor became difficult, and the sending of troops during the great famine that scourged people and cattle alike was impossible. When troops were sent, as was done by the campaign of Adwa, it was not without experiencing difficulties.

In the last days of the battle, the problems of supplying provisions to a large army bacame acute to the extent of dictating the movement of soldiers. The decision to march to Hamasen was influenced more by the problem of provision than by the preference for a favorable terrain for combat. The economy and the local and regional interests kept by the riste gult system practically made it difficult to station an imperial army in the north. The remnant Italian soldiers were gathering at Addigrat. The Italian government had already committed four million lire and 10,000 soldiers who were expected to arrive at Massawa and relieve the 5,000 Italian soldiers encircled on eastern Qesela (Kassala). In addition, as discussed in the campaign plan, the king had envisaged problem of internal security, and fear from the adjacent colonial powers of Britain and France.

Interestingly enough, earlier military threats were now sneaking back and posing constraint, and forcing Emperor Menelik to follow the strategic culture of Emperor Yohannes and Ras Alula. In spite of their victory and concentration of troops, Yohannes and Alula could not dislodge the Egyptian forces, and then the Italians which they defeated at Dogali, and which they threatened it at Sahati. Emperor Menelik, inspite of his success in the making of the gebbar maderiya system, the form of the economy and the riste gult system compelled him to accept the status quo. What the colonial case of Eritrea shows was the weakness and the problem of the riste gult system to withstand the increasing challenge of a colonial aggression. The interplay of factors specific to a given polity govern the way in which it formulates strategy. The way modern Ethiopia makes its strategy differs from Emperor Menelik’s Ethiopia. The economy, the fiscal and military organizations of the state were different. It is erroneous, thus, to judge the past with the influence of the present day military strategic thinking and concept. Military strategy is a peculiar national culture belonging to a definite historical period.