The completion of 8 new irrigation dams and irrigation schemes will help develop 52,192 hectares of land and benefit 104,384 farmers.

Milestone achievement on water, irrigation, and energy sector of Ethiopia

Ethiopian Herald

The Ethiopian economy mainly depends on agriculture. It has been serving as the backbone of the country’s economy for thousands of years. Recently, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D.) disclosed the state’s core milestones registered on water, irrigation, and energy sectors.

The country has completed a total of 56,790 urban and rural potable water supply facilities to enable access to 15, 287, 148 resident, he said adding that over the past three years, 16 billion Birr loan has been collected from various lending institution to avail finance for water supply and sanitation infrastructure development in 72 towns. This is just somehow going to satisfy the increasing demand of the people for potable water and sanitation. The progress is promising but more effort is required to reach inaccessible segments of the people across the country.

The Premier also underscored, “Gibe three hydropower plant (1,870 MW), the Genale Dawa three hydroelectric plant (254 MW) and the Repi waste to energy plant (25 MW) have been completed and fully operational. Currently, 4,466 MW electric power and a total of 19,746 Km transmission lines are in operation. Completion of nationwide Megaprojects: The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (80 percent), Koysha Hydroelectric Dam (45.8 percent), Aisha Wind power plant (73.9 percent), Aluto Langano Geothermal (28.3 percent), The Ethio-Kenya 500 Kv transmission lines, which is expected to boost energy sales to neighboring countries have reached 97.8 percent.

Besides, more than 875,000 citizens have access to on-grid electric services, and more than 1,100 rural towns are enabled to have access to electricity, Prime Minister Abiy explained. Adding that by solving the problem associated with the reduction of government expenditure, four irrigation projects namely, Ribb, Gidabo, Meki-Zeway and Megech-Seraba have been completed to develop 4,044 hectares of land that could benefit 56, 946 farmers.

In this regard, the production potential in the agricultural sector is expected to show increment and these irrigation projects will also avoid waiting for rain for undertaking their farming activities. Following the completion of eight new irrigation dams and irrigation schemes, namely Khalid Dijo, Upper Guder, Chekhel, Welmel, Ajima-Chacha, Weybo, Anger, and Keto, 52,192 hectares of land will develop to benefit 104,384 farmers. A total of 3,656.7 out of 4,302.84 hectares of water hyacinth were removed from Lake Tana achieving 85 percent of total removal with the participation of 396, 943 people of which 73.4 percent are women.

“I am impressed by the work of the Ethiopian Standards Agency by its undertaking in its new compound to promote urban agriculture. Their vertical farming sample is a good model which has a vital role in contributing to food security through urban agriculture. Our cities need to be able at least partially feed themselves” the premier underscored on his official Facebook page. “Our Vision For Prosperity milestones which were registered over the last three years in the water, irrigation, and energy sector is aimed at enabling a dignified life to our citizens by meeting basic needs,” he added.

BY MULATU BELACHEW