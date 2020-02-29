The Dam is ours, and nobody else’s!

Ethiopia News Agency

Ethiopia announced on Wednesday that it would not take part in the February 27-28 scheduled GERD tripartite meeting in Washington because its negotiation team had not been able to complete consultations.

Ethiopia, Sudan and Egypt have been conducting extensive discussions or negotiations right from the launch of GERD some years ago. In all those negotiations, Ethiopia has truly been consistent on its stance and the principles it holds. Had there been a good faith among all negotiating sides, those eight years would have been enough to settle the matter. But, this has not been the case so far. We don’t know if it may be realistic even in the future.

The inconsistent position Egypt tried to pursue and the outcry it frequently makes to the world that GERD is an “existential threat” to her didn’t or won’t change the situation. Using any means to abort negotiations is tantamount to an ambition to sustain the colonial-era monopoly of the Nile.

Whatever, Ethiopia has a sovereign right to construct the Dam on its Abay River. Though Egyptian media often shun to testify that Ethiopia is the source of 85% of the Blue Nile, it has an absolute right to utilize its natural resources within its sovereign jurisdiction.

Despite sovereignty rights, Ethiopia`s policy on the utilization of the trans-boundary water course is based on a principles of equity and fairness, in line with international law and norms. The ongoing activities are made in a way that benefits all and avoids significant harm to other riparian countries.

Had this position been accepted by the other sides in good faith, GERD should have become a driver for cooperation and development in the Nile Basin.

Whatever, GERD is owned by Ethiopians. They have heavily been investing on it, expecting an overture in their lives in the near future. They are committed more than ever to have a modern life the way Egyptians have succeeded. They don’t want to use firewood anymore either to light their homes or to cook.

That’s why the construction of the dam was started and sustained through the shares of every Ethiopian no matter how meager his or her income was. No one can stop or delay it. In short it’s fair to say that GERD is Ethiopians, and nobody else’s!

