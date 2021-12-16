The Everchanging Landscape of African Political Hub Addis Ababa and Its Newest Tourist Attractions

If you’re traveling to Africa, no doubt you’ll be passing through Addis Ababa at some stage. Those who reach Ethiopia by plane will no doubt be flying into Addis Ababa’s Bole Airport, located just a few km outside of town which means it’s also possible to visit Addis Ababa on a layover, provided you have a few hours to spare.

Addis is a lively, youthful place. It’s a city on the go – from dawn, when locals head to the hills for their morning run, to the night when the action moves to the dance floor of many clubs around the city. The city is not just the capital and economic heart of Ethiopia, but it is also the political capital of Africa. The country is going through a period of fast economic development, with double-digit growth most years since 2007.

Addis Ababa Meskel Square & Churchill Rd-City Hall

Addis is also sometimes referred to as ‘Africa’s Capital’, for being home to the African Union, the UN Economic Commission for Africa, and embassies of most world countries. It’s also one of the world’s highest capitals at 2355 meters above sea level.

Addis Ababa, whose name literally translated in Ethiopia’s official working language Amharic as “new flower” witnessed rapid development in recent years, has a paramount attraction with its precious and diverse natural gifts, day to day cultural activities of its dwellers as well as its historical tract and the process of the establishment of the city and its long history which makes it unique. Beyond these, the geographic location of the city with its sumptuous climate condition becomes another comfort to the tourists who visited the city before. Most tourists witness that the hospitality of the people and delicious foods in the cultural restaurants are really unforgettable.

The Addis Ababa Meskel Square & Churchill Rd-City Hall projects are beyond aesthetic value. The renovations undertaken are human design centered & aspire to unlock the city’s economic & social potential. Demonstration of the national

The newly inaugurated Addis Ababa mega projects are changing the livelihoods and immensely contributing to the reviving tourism industry. Recently, the Meskel Square was inaugurated after being renovated to become one of the most standardized huge open squares in Africa. During the inauguration of Meskel Square, Deputy Mayor Adanech Abebe said that the inauguration of numerous mega projects in Addis Ababa has brought about significant outcomes for residents and the economy of the metropolis.

“The Meskel Square-Municipal project is not only a project but it is a showcase to demonstrate our ability and perseverance to discharge such a mega project in a timely manner. The Square would host various political, social, economic, and religious events including sports activities.”

Meskel Square to accommodate more than half a million people for religious and public outdoor holidays including the Meskel-Demera Religious Festival which has already been inscribed by UNESCO as the world’s intangible heritage.

Ethiopian History at Unity Park

The grand opening of the Unity Park was attended by Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir, and Somalian President Mohammed Abdella in addition to diplomatic officials, businesspeople and others.

Unity Park is the newest thing to do in Addis Ababa, and it is located on the premises of the Grand Palace and is composed of various historical, natural, and cultural sites. The name of the park is also said to reflect the horizontal and vertical Medemer (synergy), representing the history of the country and the geographical linkages in the country. The Grand Palace, where Unity Park is located, was established in 1887, and without counting Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr.), the palace served as the living and working space of seven Ethiopian leaders. The palace covers an area of 40 hectares and contains myriads of historical buildings and plants that date back to the time of Emperor Menelik II.

This Banquet Hall was built during the reign of Emperor Menelik II in 1898 – 1899. When the Hall was constructed, the Emperor used to host a feast daily, later these lavish dinners were only held during religious and coronation ceremonies as there was a rise in the number of guests.

The Unity Park of Ethiopia has natural, cultural, historical, and heritage tourism attractions all in one place. The five billion birr Unity Park was inaugurated in the presence of the regional head of government at a ceremony held at the historical mansion of Atse Minilik II. The compound initially was established by Queen Taitu Bitul, who initially frequently visited the hot spring that is adjacent to the current Jubilee National Palace. The historical site including the Banquet Hall was built during the reign of Emperor Menelik II in 1898 – 1899, the “Throne Hall” or “Throne House” which is about a hundred years old, and the Menelik II’s Palace Complex.

The construction of Unity Park was initiated by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Dr.) in 2018 and officially inaugurated and opened to the public on October 10/ 2019

The throne house and emperor’s resident will demonstrate Ethiopia’s civilization and historical standards, according to experts involved in the project. The Complex consists of the private prayer room of Emperor Menelik II and the Emperor’s watching tower, Emperor Menelik II’s office, Menelik IIʼs bedroom and Reception Room, Etege Taytu Betul’s Bedroom, the Minister of War’s Waiting Room, The Princes’ Bedroom, Council of Ministers and a small banquet hall. The first telephone for the entire country was also installed in this building.

The Indigenous Garden offers a brief look into local house-building techniques and numerous indigenous plants. There are plants of medicinal and aesthetic purposes, as well as plants used in making spices, food, and beverages. Some of these plants are also used in woodworks. The visitors also get a glimpse into the lifestyle, unique architecture, and overall landscape of the rural areas in a way that is pleasing to the eye. Houses built in the shapes of two camels and a turtle, which have educational videos and activities for children. In addition to these houses, there are large, handmade, modern art-inspired pieces, sculpted from trees that have grown and aged over the years right here in the palace. What makes the Indigenous Garden stand out from the other attractions is the fact that every aspect of it is handmade and no machinery was used in this part of the Park.

Various sculptures of the park depict the culture, civilization, and strength of Ethiopian nationalities. sculptures are made of wood, stone, and mud offers a brief look into local house-building techniques including houses built in the shapes of two camels. Moreover, the hand-crafted sculptures show Ethiopian masterpieces.

The unique natural attractions of Unity Park are zoos with 37 mammals, various birds, which is the first of its kind in our country. This zoo has nine exhibits, namely Meerkat, Aquarium, Peacocks, Cheetah, White Lions, Wild dogs, Gelada Baboons, Aviary, Safari, and the Black Mane Lions’ that are found only in Ethiopia. The first aquarium in Ethiopia is found within Unity Zoo and features over thirteen species of aquatic animals in three different exhibits. The other attraction in Unity Zoo is the Aviary, which has a stunning array of different species of birds, big and small. The Safari exhibit houses nine types of animals, namely Giraffes, Zebras, Kudu, Impala, Eland, Gemsbok, Nyala, Wildebeest, and White Rhino.

The Black Mane Lions’ Zoo is one of the two zoos in Unity Park and features the endemic Black Mane lion, which it’s named after. This lion is mainly found in the Bale Mountains National Park, as well as Dedessa and Alitash National Parks. The Black Mane Lions’ Zoo, in addition to the Lions, also houses Ostriches. This zoo has a 175 meters long man-made cave, through which visitors have a better view of the Lions and Ostriches from the windows built for this very purpose.

Unity park Zoo giraffe

The Green Development Project at Friendship park

Friendship Square park is also known as Sheger park covers a total of 46.42 hectares, is sectioned into 6 major themed sites dedicated to celebrating culture, and science

The Addis Ababa Riverside Green Development Project, otherwise known as the “Sheger Beautifying Project”, is a project sponsored by the Ethiopian government and backed by the Chinese counterpart. The project aims to clean rivers and create public works in Addis Ababa, the capital city of the East African country. The first phase of the project was completed last year, which was constructed on 27ha of land across from the Sheraton Hotel was launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. It incorporates the construction of a “Friendship Square,” the “Central Axis of Etiquette,” a waterfall belt on Banteyiketu River, a central rally plaza, a lakeside fountain, a music square, five amphitheaters, and an artificial pond. The project was executed by First Highway Engineering Company, a subsidiary of the state-owned China Construction Company (CCCC).

Sheger project is 56 kilometers of a river system in the capital that stretches from Entoto Mountain in the northern part of the city to the southern part of Addis Ababa.

The second phase of the project is nearing completion, which is being undertaken by Jiangsu Nantong Sanjian Construction Group Co., a subsidiary of the Jiangsu Nantong Sanjian Group Corporation of China. It mainly involves the construction of a central square including a science and technology museum, a children’s amusement park, a sports center, a waterfront, auxiliary buildings, and a domed theatre as well as supporting facilities such as roads, pavement, ornamental lighting, and landscaping, etc.

The entire “Sheger Beautifying Project” is estimated to cost close to one billion dollars to fruition.

Entoto Park

Entoto parkin the night scene, which is equipped with various facilities, including sports centers, restaurants, horseback riding, artificial lake as well as sports centers.

Entoto forest park, which is found in the northern part of Addis Ababa, covers around 1300 hectares and is found 3200 km above sea level. Its attitude ranges between 2800 and 3100 meters. Entoto Natural Park is a unique place to discover the most breathtaking ancient mountain nature with streams flowing from clear springs and waterfalls. Surprises here are regular with both exciting places for relaxation and fantastic water activities. Winding streams here gently curl and are then hidden mysteriously in high stone arches. Enclosed by Junipers’ fragrance, the view of the Capital opens up in delight through dizzying ravines and waterfalls. Experience the Park with its ability to produce a genuine and powerful creative joy where many families can reunite and rejoice in being free from stress and regaining health, and creating irresistible inspiration.

As Fascinating and captivating as Entoto Natural Park is, it lacked the necessary infrastructures and stayed underdeveloped for long. To establish these necessary infrastructures and to make it a world-class visitor experience Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed initiated The Entoto Project alongside The Sheger Riverside projects. Built with great imagination and ingenuity, the planning and construction of the park were undergone by only Ethiopians in terms of Knowledge and finance. In many respects, Entoto Park’s relaxing activities capture the family’s fundamental need for dramatic adventures. Yet, this Park is a golden gateway, intriguing and alluring, stimulating to explore the Ethiopian Highland’s unknown wilderness.

Thus this majestic view of Entoto’s mountain massif’s original Nature, allure with its proximity to the secrets of Nature’s phenomenon, and here delivers this unique opportunity to explore. Concealed within the foundation of the world’s ground pillars fulfills the essential purpose of creating an eager will for learning, thanks to the Park’s closeness to natural science. Thus, it delivers a captivating understanding for the family about creating natural and healthy water and other vital biological processes with their scientific background. However, this Nature’s scientific context is crucial to intellectual processes that form the basis for civilizations’ development.