The General, who was responsible cutting communication with the Northern Command was Arrested

Major General Gebremedhin Fekadu and his accomplices were arrested in connection with the disruption of the Northern Command’s communications with the central government.

The Federal Police Commission (FPC) said in a statement to Fana Broadcasting Corporation today that general officers, senior military officers and subordinates have been arrested on suspicion of treason as part of the Junta TPLF conspiracy, ignoring the responsibilities of the government, the public and the defense forces.

Major General Gebremedhin Fekadu, nicknamed Wedi Necho, who is a member of the Defense Forces and a member of the Junta TPLF is suspected to have cut ties with the North Command on the night of Nov 3, in the Tigray region and facilitated the command of the Junta TPLF. The suspect and his accomplices were arrested by the Defense Forces and the Federal Police Commission.

Prior to the change, Major General Gebremedhin Fekadu, a major suspect in the treason, was commander of the Agazi Commandos and Special Forces in the Defense Forces prior to 2018, and served in various capacities in the army. He recalled that following the reform of 2018, he worked as the head of the Defense Department’s communications department.

However, as part of the Junta’s conspiracy to destabilize, to dismantle and disrupt the country, he has cut ties Northern Command communication with the Central Army Communication office in Addis Ababa. In addition to that, the Federal Police Commission said in a statement, it was seized the variety of weapons including 11 boxes of bombs and missiles, where the treasonous General Preparing to send to TPLF under the guise of communication equipment.

A total of 17 suspects, including Major General Gebremedhin Fekadu, and other officers, senior military officers and their subordinates, were arrested during the operation by the Defense Forces and the Federal Police Commission.

The Federal Police Commission (FPC) said it will continue to arrest and prosecute those involved in the conspiracy to destabilize the country, as well as those involved in criminal activities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said law enforcement operations in Tigray are proceeding as planned. He said the “operations will cease as soon as the criminal junta is disarmed, legitimate administration in the region restored, and fugitives apprehended & brought to justice — all of them rapidly coming within reach.”

In a recent tweet, the Prime Minister said that the operations are aimed to restore the rule of law and the constitutional order in Tigray. Moreover, the operations are intended to safeguard the rights of Ethiopians to lead a peaceful life wherever they are in the country.