The Government of Ethiopia´Warned the United States Against “Spreading False Information”

Ethiopia’s government has warned the United States to stop spreading false statements including the latest on possible “terrorist attacks” in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. Minister of Government Communication Service Kebede Desisaa said the government has warned the US embassy and organizations against their continued practice of Speculation about possible terrorist attacks in the capital is False, and it’s Against Diplomatic Principles.

According to Kebede, these organizations previously circulated information that “Addis Abeba was under siege by the rebels force“, and now that was replaced by another false information about a threat of terrorism. He also said Ethiopia´s war is not only against forces from TPLF terrorist group “but also with the colonialism of the powerful states of the West.“

Ethiopians were outraged this week when a U.S. Embassy security message warned its citizens of possible terrorist attacks in the country and pressured other Embassies and Institutions to leave Addis Ababa. The U.S. has also repeatedly told its citizens to leave immediately, warning there will be no Afghanistan-style evacuation if the war´s chaos reaches the capital.

The Department reminds U.S. citizens of the ongoing possibility of terrorist attacks in Ethiopia. U.S. citizens are strongly encouraged to maintain a high level of vigilance and avoid areas frequented by foreigners. https://t.co/bHIsgUwh3G pic.twitter.com/1idmmYM0rp — U.S. Embassy Addis (@USEmbassyAddis) November 23, 2021

The Communication Service State Minister, said the false information being disseminated by the US Embassy in Addis Ababa demonstrates the fact that the US is providing support for the terrorist TPLF. The purpose is to mislead the international community about the reality on the ground in Ethiopia and tarnish the country’s image as well as discourage foreign investors from coming to the country.

Such moves would hurt the historical ties between the two nations, Kebede urged Ethiopians living abroad and those of Ethiopian descent not to cooperate in this conspiracy. He also warned US aid agencies of saying they will abandon their air works and leave. Ethiopians will not change our dignity for wheat, Kebede was quoted as saying.

“This is against the principles of diplomatic engagement that would damage the long-standing historical bilateral relations of the two countries,”

The minister also urged all parties that have been supporting the terrorist TPLF to refrain from their acts.