The Great Year and the Cycle of Ascension

Heart of the healer by Dr. Stephanie Red Feather

Do you ever suspect that we are not as intelligent nor advanced as we have ever been?

Over 30 ancient cultures have recorded the rise and fall of human civilization in a vast cycle of time taking approximately 24,000 years (some sources say 26,000 years) to make one completion. In this grand cycle, humanity is raising in consciousness for 12,000 years and descending in consciousness during the other 12,000. This sequence of time has been called the Great Year, a term coined by Plato.

If you have studied ancient Indian culture, you might be familiar with the Yuga cycle, which breaks this 24,000 year period into 4 parts: Kali Yuga (the lowest period of consciousness), Dwapara Yuga, Treta Yuga and Satya Yuga (the highest period of consciousness). The PMT lineage from don Benito Qorihuaman Vargas describes closely corresponding watas (pachakuti transformational periods).

The ancient Greeks gave us the names most people recognize: The Iron Age, Bronze Age, Silver Age and Golden Age. Not coincidentally, the Yugas, Watas and Ages line up, as shown below:

Satya Yuga – Qori Wata – Golden Age

Treta Yuga – Qolqe Wata – Silver Age

Dwapara Yuga – Anka Wata – Bronze Age

Kali Yuga – Awka Wata – Iron Age

The Ages are not of equal length and are in a ratio of 4, 3, 2, 1. The periods shown above represent one half of the Great Year cycle or 12,000 years. See illustration for the full Great Year cycle.

Without going into all the science that surrounds why this cycle occurs, what’s relevant to us now in the context of the Pachakuti Mesa Tradition is where we are in this grand cycle of time.

So, where are we?

Not all sources agree precisely, but we’ll look to one of the oldest civilizations and longest-surviving cultures in the world, India. Hindu scholars studying their sacred texts, called Vedas, indicate the low point of the most recent Kali Yuga (Iron Age) to be AD 498. This means that the Bronze Age began in roughly 1699 BC. By these calculations, we are approximately 1500 years into the current ascending cycle and just a few hundred years (320) into the Bronze Age or Dwapara Yuga.

Have you ever wondered why shamanism is on the rise? Meditation, energy healing modalities, metaphysical studies, a revival of Earth-based indigenous traditions, a growing understanding that the Earth is a living entity, the presence and influence of alien races, sound healing, and many related fields – once considered baseless, heretical or even grounds for persecution – are all gaining popularity and acceptance. People are seeking these practices and traditions in droves. Public perception is changing.

Why? Because it’s time. Literally.

Image by NASA

We are at the point in the current cycle of human ascension where we are collectively “remembering” (or re-Membering) the practices, relationships and studies human cultures have forgot. During the dark ages sacred knowledge was held in trust by a select few shamans, monks, medicine men and women and other holy appointees. The information was held in partnership with the morphic field of these living fields of intelligence. Everything in the universe has consciousness. Morphic fields (also known as morphogenetic fields) are a type of consciousness which shape and direct form, pattern and organization.

All of these “New Age” fields of study, traditions and practices have been around for millennia, coded in the energy field of the planet, waiting for humanity to raise in vibration enough to once again access, understand and apply these esoteric and refined perspectives, practices and relationships.

So what can we expect in this early Bronze Age of the ascending cycle? It’s hard to say exactly. Walter Cruttenden, in his book The Lost Star of Myth and Time, summarizes the Bronze Age or Dwapara Yuga:

The fog of materialism begins to lift and man discovers that he is more than mere flesh and bones; he is an energy form. Men of this Age build great civilizations, more concrete and less spiritual than those of the Golden and Silver Ages, but still superior to any civilization of earlier times. During this Age, man has mastery and control of the “illusion” of space. He understands the finer forces of Creation which are reflected in many new discoveries and inventions. Knowledge of all kinds is accelerated tremendously, transforming all strata of life.

Man begins to expand his horizons and understands that all matter is an expression of energy, vibratory force, and electrical attributes. They begin to comprehend the mystery of matter, harness electrical energy and ultimately conquer space.

These celestial cycles of ascension and descension carry tremendous implication! Time is speeding up. We are experiencing accelerated growth and the feeling of living multiple lifetimes over the course of one lifetime. Our consciousness is awakening and expanding. Dormant aspects of our bodies (physical bodies, light bodies, energy bodies) are being “turned on.” Our minds are comprehending complex data we couldn’t have conceived of even 50 years ago. Our energetic bodies are being recalibrated. The Earth and the very dimension we operate in are undergoing an enormous process of purification and upgrade.

The Pachakuti Mesa Tradition, as with many indigenous traditions, speaks to the part of us that is remembering (re-Membering) who we are. During the Iron Age, man forgot he is a spiritual being and focused on a material existence. The practice of the mesa helps us to come back into right relationship with all that is and to once again acknowledge and interact with the subtler realms of energy and consciousness. As humankind matures into the Bronze Age, we realize that dominance is not the only strategy. There is a way to live in sacred relationship with the Earth and all of its sentient inhabitants. This harmonious “beauty walk” helps us to practice a life where we recognize the Earth as an abundant resource, a willing partner. As carriers of this shamanic medicine, we are collectively contributing to the ascension of human kind.

Going “back to the Earth” is actually the way forward.