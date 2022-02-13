The Greatest Debt Ponzi Scheme Yet

Most Americans are proud to be American and consider the United States to be the greatest nation in all of history, and there are many things we can point to which substantiate this belief. However, everything in life is transitory and when all is said and done, history will judge that instead of America being something special to be admired, Americans were suckers who fell hook line and sinker for the worst Ponzi Scheme the world has ever seen: the Federal Reserve Bank, more commonly known as the Fed.

Ponzi scheme is like the pump part of a pump-and-dump scheme in the stock market – without the benefit of an exit strategy. The discrepancy between raging inflation and soggy Treasury bond yields remains a cognitive dissonance in financial markets. There’s a simple explanation (and “Inflation is transitory” is NOT a full credit answer): The Federal Reserve and the commercial banks that depend on the Fed are virtually the only buyers of US government debt.

As long as the Fed is willing (and the market allows it) to buy arbitrarily large amounts of government debt, the price of US government debt is whatever the Fed says it is. This Ponzi game can continue until inflation rises to the point where investors flee the Treasury market, yields soar and the economy falls back into recession. If the Fed and Treasury are willing to stake the credibility of the United States of America on this game, it can last for a while. No matter how big a player you are, though, no one will take your marker at the craps table forever.

Charles Ponzi in 1920.

The original Ponzi scheme was a swindle that was conceived and run by an Italian immigrant named Charles Ponzi, who defrauded his investors out of millions of dollars during the 1920s. The con, like most cons, is deceptively simple. Its perpetrator convinces his clients that he is a skillful investor or entrepreneur who will make them more money than they could possibly make investing elsewhere. Once people (suckers) are hooked and give their money to the perpetrator, instead of earning a return on their investment, they are paid what they believe are earnings from money that is conned from newer investors in the same scheme. The scheme functions smoothly for a while, but an increasing number of new investors are required to pay off the older investors and keep them at bay. Of course, in the long run, this is an impossible situation and eventually, the scheme collapses with those still in the game losing everything they invested.

Like a Ponzi scheme, US government debt began with a lie concocted solely to suck in its intended victims — the promise to regulate the US economy such that economic booms and busts would be eliminated. In truth the opposite has been the case since the passage of the Federal Reserve Act in 1913. In fact, the Fed actually played a role in bringing about the Depression of 1929 and the deep recession which presently grips the nation. Similar to a Ponzi scheme, the Fed takes our money and gives us nothing in return. The money we give to the Fed is not earned for any service it provides, nor is there any reasonable justification for us to give it them. This is how the scheme came about:

“The goldsmiths were our first bankers. Goldsmiths worked with precious metals and… it was only natural for people to take their excess coins to the goldsmith for safe keeping. Upon so doing, the goldsmith would give them a written receipt for the amount of coins being stored. Soon people realized that instead of trading coins for the things they needed, they could trade the receipts instead. Thus paper currency was born… “This rudimentary monetary system worked well in small agrarian economies, but as villages turned into towns and towns into cities, a need to borrow money developed and who was better positioned to loan money than the goldsmith. Not only did he have his own money, but he also held other people’s money which was sitting in his coffers doing nothing… “It was a rare occurrence when someone retrieved all the coins they deposited… Therefore, if [the goldsmith] issued demand notes for more coins than he had, the chances are that he would always have sufficient money on hand to cover the notes which were redeemed by one or even several depositors… So our enterprising goldsmith went out on the limb and adopted this practice. Upon so doing, fractional banking was born.“[source]

In such a case, similar to a Ponzi scheme, the eventual collapse of our economy is inevitable and when it does, the people of this nation will lose, not just their investments, but everything. Presently, we are experiencing the beginnings of this collapse and despite what Washington and the media tell us about recovery, none will ever come unless we get out from under the Fed and its whirlpool of debt and inflation.

While the similarities between a Ponzi scheme and the Fed are such that it falls into the same category of crime, the truth of the matter is that the Fed is far more criminal and diabolical than a simple Ponzi scheme could ever be.

First of all, the victims of a Ponzi scheme are motivated by greed and make a deliberate choice to be a part of the scam. Instead, the Fed has victimized all citizens of this nation (and other Federal Reserve nations) and no one has been given any choice in the matter, because a gullible Congress decided the matter for us.

Furthermore, in a Ponzi scheme, victims lose their investments but are left with the money they did not invest, and this still has value. The Fed, however, keeps the money we give it, but because fiat money is a key element of the scam, it is continually being printed. As a result, the money we keep and save for ourselves loses value (to inflation) over time and will eventually be worth nothing. Thus, under the Fed, not only do we lose the money we give it, we eventually lose all the money we have. For example, the Federal Reserve Notes we have in our pocket today are worth 96% less in real value than those we had in 1913 when the Fed first came to power. If you had one million dollars then, it is only worth forty-thousand dollars now. If, our government managed our economy instead of the Fed, not only would we be able to avoid the curse of inflation, but the income taxes we pay would be unnecessary.

The Federal Reserve Bank truly is a den of thieves and con artists who have stolen the wealth and prosperity of an entire nation. Our problem today is that their nefarious and diabolical scheme was legitimized by Congress in 1913 by the passage of the Federal Reserve Act. This abominable act was a product of subterfuge and deception and every Congressman who voted for it did so in clear and flagrant violation of their oath of office.

The time has come for Congress to make amends for the crime it committed against the people of America, and this can only be accomplished by repealing the Federal Reserve Act and returning the power to create money to Congress, where it rightfully belongs. Furthermore, those presently participating in this diabolical scheme should be brought to justice and all debts (stolen money) owed these criminals should be declared null and void. Finally, the assets they obtained with our money should be confiscated. Only by taking these actions will America be able to avoid the horrible fate the Fed and their stooges in Congress have bestowed upon the American people.

But don’t hold your breath while waiting for any of the above to happen on its own. The huge amount of money the Fed has stolen has made these criminals rich beyond anyone’s ability to comprehend, and they use this money to corrupt whatever they touch. These ill gotten gains have enabled them to keep those we elect to office squarely under their thumbs.

An exception to this state of affairs was President John F. Kennedy who worked to reign in the Fed while he was in office. In June of 1963, President Kennedy signed Executive Order 11110, which authorized the United States Treasury to print Treasury notes in lieu of Federal Reserve notes thus returning the power to create to Congress as required by the United States Constitution. Unfortunately for America and its people, President Kennedy was murdered in November 1963. Immediately after the President’s assassination, the money issued in keeping with his still-standing Executive Order, was removed from circulation never to be seen again. (For more on this, please see: The Who, How and Why of the JFK Assassination – and Why It Still Matters.)

There is another aspect to our present situation which also costs Americans dearly; The Fed has created an atmosphere of corruption throughout the nation which pervades all our most powerful institutions. The result of this is that men of integrity, who will not compromise themselves, never advance in the hierarchy of our governing institutions. The primary attribute looked for in those being considered for advancement is loyalty to the boss beyond all other considerations, including legalities and the public’s best interest.

The higher one goes up the ladder in the public service, the truer this becomes. Our government is led by a criminal enterprise and because of this, it has become a criminal enterprise. Far too many government officials obtain wealth and position through illegal and dishonorable means. Those who are honest and aware of what is going on, look the other way because they know that doing otherwise will be the kiss of death to their careers. The inevitable result of this dismal organizational environment is that our government does almost nothing right anymore, no matter what resources are available. We only have to look to our war on terror, our war on drugs, how we protect our borders, military procurement, and how government contracts are issued and managed to understand the truth in this.

Without exaggeration, the US federal debt market is the most manipulated market of importance in the world at this writing.

The US banking system is a captive auxiliary of the central bank. The Fed has flooded the banks with reserves and pays them 0.05% (5 basis points) to hold these reserves at the Federal Reserve’s repurchase facility.

At the end of 2021’s second quarter, banks had parked a trillion dollars at the Fed. The object is to drive the banks into the Treasury market, and it is succeeding.

The scissors that opened during the past year between banks’ business lending and purchases of government securities has no precedent. It is all the more remarkable in the context of an economic recovery.

This has real-world consequences. The cash-rich tech companies continue to invest in IT equipment, while orders for oil- and gas-mining equipment languish at about a third of the mid-2010s level. US oil production, as I’ve noted in the past, continues to fall, and oil prices continue to rise.

IT equipment investment gives more social media interaction, streaming video, gaming, cryptocurrency mining and so forth. But it has little impact on productivity in the broader economy.

The Fed and Treasury have created a tsunami of demand, and starved the US economy of supply, as in the glaring example of oil and gas. The result is a rise in the prices of goods and services across the board. Both the impulse of inflation and the consistency of high inflation across all major categories of the Consumer Price Index are at generational highs.

The chart below provides two quick and dirty gauges of how fast prices are rising and how consistent the price rise has been across the economy.

I examined seven important categories of “core” inflation (leaving aside energy and food prices): shelter, medical care, new cars, used cars, durable goods, nondurable goods, and urban transportation. The “breadth” index is simply the number of those indices where inflation is two standard deviations above the twenty-year mean, and the present score is six out of seven. The “surprise” index is the average of the standard deviation of each component relative to the mean: on average, year-on-year inflation of these components is four standard deviations above the mean. In other words, we have the highest and broadest-based inflation in twenty years.

There’s nothing transitory about this. On the contrary, inflation will get worse, as the bubble in home prices feeds into consumer inflation. The median US home price at sale rose 23% year-on-year as of May, according to the National Association of Realtors. The realtors’ organization also reports an uptick in the cost of rentals:

That will get worse because there aren’t enough apartments available to house the scores of millions of Americans who are now priced out of the home purchase market. The apartment vacancy rate stands at just 6%, the lowest level since the 1980s.

Shelter comprises nearly a third of the Consumer Price Index, and the combination of a home price bubble and a shortage of rental properties will push the shelter component up relentlessly for the next two years or more. Since 1935, the following seal appears on the reverse side of every $1 dollar Federal Reserve Note: Annuit Coeptis and Novus Ordo Seclorum, which translates to “Providence Favors our Undertakings” and “New Order of the Ages”

As we are in the midst of a historic economic crisis, it’s imperative that the American people understand that the Fed is largely responsible for these problems. It is a system of money that was created by the bankers and that operates for the benefit of the bankers. The American people like to think that we have a “democratic system”, but there is nothing “democratic” about the Federal Reserve. Unelected, unaccountable central planners from a private central bank run our financial system and manage our economy.

25 Fast Facts About The Federal Reserve: “Biggest Ponzi Scheme in World History”

#1 The greatest period of economic growth in U.S. history was when there was no central bank.

#2 The United States never had a persistent, ongoing problem with inflation until the Federal Reserve was created. In the century before the Federal Reserve was created, the average annual rate of inflation was about half a percent. In the century since the Federal Reserve was created, the average annual rate of inflation has been about 3.5 percent, and it would be even higher than that if the inflation numbers were not being so grossly manipulated.

#3 Even using the official numbers, the value of the U.S. dollar has declined by more than 95 percent since the Federal Reserve was created nearly 100 years ago.

#4 The secret November 1910 gathering at Jekyll Island, Georgia during which the plan for the Federal Reserve was hatched was attended by U.S. Senator Nelson W. Aldrich, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury Department A.P. Andrews and a whole host of representatives from the upper crust of the Wall Street banking establishment.

#5 In 1913, Congress was promised that if the Federal Reserve Act was passed that it would eliminate the business cycle.

#6 The following comes directly from the Fed’s official mission statement: “To provide the nation with a safer, more flexible, and more stable monetary and financial system. Over the years, its role in banking and the economy has expanded.”

#7 It was not an accident that a permanent income tax was also introduced the same year when the Federal Reserve system was established. The whole idea was to transfer wealth from our pockets to the federal government and from the federal government to the bankers.

#8 Within 20 years of the creation of the Federal Reserve, the U.S. economy was plunged into the Great Depression.

#9 If you can believe it, there have been 10 different economic recessions since 1950. The Federal Reserve created the “dotcom bubble”, the Federal Reserve created the “housing bubble” and now it has created the largest bond bubble in the history of the planet.

#10 According to an official government report, the Federal Reserve made 16.1 trillion dollars in secret loans to the big banks during the last financial crisis. The following is a list of loan recipients that was taken directly from page 131 of the report…

Citigroup — $2.513 trillion

Morgan Stanley — $2.041 trillion

Merrill Lynch — $1.949 trillion

Bank of America — $1.344 trillion

Barclays PLC — $868 billion

Bear Sterns — $853 billion

Goldman Sachs — $814 billion

Royal Bank of Scotland — $541 billion

JP Morgan Chase — $391 billion

Deutsche Bank — $354 billion

UBS — $287 billion

Credit Suisse — $262 billion

Lehman Brothers — $183 billion

Bank of Scotland — $181 billion

BNP Paribas — $175 billion

Wells Fargo — $159 billion

Dexia — $159 billion

Wachovia — $142 billion

Dresdner Bank — $135 billion

Societe Generale — $124 billion

“All Other Borrowers” — $2.639 trillion

#11 The Federal Reserve also paid those big banks $659.4 million in fees to help “administer” those secret loans.

#12 The Federal Reserve has created approximately 9.75 trillion dollars out of thin air and injected it into the financial system over the past five years. This has allowed the stock market to soar to unprecedented heights, but it has also caused our financial system to become extremely unstable.

#13 We were told that the purpose of quantitative easing is to help “stimulate the economy”, but today the Federal Reserve is actually paying the big banks not to lend out 1.8 trillion dollars in “excess reserves” that they have parked at the Fed.

#14 Quantitative easing overwhelming benefits those that own stocks and other financial investments. In other words, quantitative easing overwhelmingly favors the very wealthy. It’s estimated that over 95 percent of the income gains have gone to the top one percent of income earners.

#15 The gap between the top one percent and the rest of the country is now the greatest that it has been since the 1920s.

#16 The Federal Reserve has argued vehemently in federal court that it is “not an agency” of the federal government and therefore not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

#17 The Federal Reserve openly admits that the 12 regional Federal Reserve banks are organized “much like private corporations“.

#18 The regional Federal Reserve banks issue shares of stock to the “member banks” that own them.

#19 The Federal Reserve system greatly favors the biggest banks. Back in 1970, the five largest U.S. banks held 17 percent of all U.S. banking industry assets. Today, the five largest U.S. banks hold 52 percent of all U.S. banking industry assets.

#20 The Federal Reserve is supposed to “regulate” the big banks, but it has done nothing to stop a 500+ trillion dollar interest rate derivatives bubble from inflating which could absolutely devastate our entire financial system.

#21 The Federal Reserve was designed to be a perpetual debt machine. The bankers that designed it intended to trap the U.S. government in a perpetual debt spiral from which it could never possibly escape. Since the Federal Reserve was established nearly 100 years ago, the U.S. national debt has gotten more than 5000 times larger.

#22 The U.S. government will spend more than 900 billion dollars just on interest on the national debt this year.

#23 If the average rate of interest on U.S. government debt rises to just 6 percent (and it has been much higher than that in the past), we will be paying out more than a trillion dollars a year just in interest on the national debt.

#24 According to Article I, Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, the U.S. Congress is the one that is supposed to have the authority to “coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coins, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures”. So exactly why is the Federal Reserve doing it?

#25 There are plenty of possible alternative financial systems, but at this point, all 187 nations that belong to the IMF have a central bank. Are we supposed to believe that this is just some sort of a bizarre coincidence?

There are a few reasons why financial markets respond with a yawn when some analyst says something about the economy, but they swing wildly whenever Federal Reserve Chairman opens his mouth. The Federal Reserve has far more power over the U.S. economy than anyone else does by a huge margin. The Fed is the biggest Ponzi scheme in the history of the world, and if the American people truly understood how it really works, they would be screaming for it to be abolished immediately.

The Fed has turned our government into an ineffectual criminal nightmare and the cost we pay for this is huge. It’s time to repeal the Federal Reserve Act. Understanding the above, upon examination it becomes clear that the Federal Reserve Bank has many of the same characteristics as a Ponzi scheme.

source Medium , Global Possibilities, and Asia Times