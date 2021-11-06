The Last-Minute Scramble of the WEST: Nervousness?

The western world, the politicians and media, seems suffering from a lack of knowledge and understanding of circumstances, situations, and developments in Ethiopia.

We are witnessing paranoia among the western powers who are helping the dying terrorist organization, TPLF. They are scrambling at the 11th hour to rescue their monster. We provide critical analysis of their last-minute interference using three aspects as follows:

Lack of knowledge and understanding

The upper echelon of the western world, the politicians and media, seems suffering from a lack of knowledge and understanding of circumstances, situations, and developments in Ethiopia. Remember, we do not refer to the majority of the western population. We are only addressing those who are engaged in interfering in our sovereign country continuously with ill-intention. When they open their mouth to speak or share their texts on social media, you can see how shallow their understanding of the context on the ground is.

They compare that the marching of TPLF in 1991 to Addis Ababa and the present ill-informed and suicidal movement towards Addis Ababa as a similar event. Due to that, they are trying to magnify the problem. Many countries are spreading baseless fear and are misleading by advising their citizens not to travel to Ethiopia, and even those in Ethiopia to suddenly rush and to leave the country.

In 1991 TPLF marched to Addis Ababa not only from Dese – Kombolcha – Shewa Robit side but also from Gondar – Gojam – Ambo side too. That movement was comprehensive. Many people have joined them on their path to Addis Ababa. That created huge pressure on the central government. With the support of the forces like then Eritrean rebels, the OLF was also strong. But now, all these pressures are not there. Do they think this terrorist TPLF made new OLF (Shene) will do the same as the old OLF somehow? What is the position of the Eritrean forces today? They do not know the deeper context of the situation.

As the WEST was fighting their enemy, the Soviet Union at that time, they did a systematic and comprehensive proxy war in Ethiopia and Herman Cohen was instrumental in the negotiation for Mengistu to leave the country. Now some are comparing the coming of Jeffry Feltman to that of Cohen and conspiring that he will do the same. This is a gross mistake. ማሞ ሌላ መታወቂያው ሌላ ነው ነገሩ! [It is like comparing apples and oranges]

The country context is different this time. In addition, Mengistu’s regime is different from Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s administration.

The Propaganda War

Another reason why the WEST scrambles to interfere in Ethiopia is to create a propaganda war in Ethiopia. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the European Union and Cooperation, Josep Borrell, came out and said TPLF and Shene should not march into the capital city. What is he implying? He is launching the propaganda war on the country as if what he is saying is the fact on the ground. One may argue that he said it due to what happened on the Derg regime and the patterns in the last few weeks. It is not only him, there are many Embassies residing in Addis Ababa propagating this narrative: “the security environment in Ethiopia has deteriorated significantly in the last several days.” As if Ethiopia is failing just like that. We think that the upper echelons of the WEST (politicians, media people, and some paid activists) are highly engaged in a deliberate war to destabilize the country via propaganda war.

The media lies against Ethiopia are unprecedented. CNN, Aljazeera, AFP, and others are reporting daily through the lens of the terrorist TPLF. They are doing irresponsible biased media coverage. It is the main part of the propaganda war. This was evidenced by the recent report of the Joint Investigation Team (“JIT”) of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) and the UN Office High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The report has exposed the grave error of many western media coverage of the news from the country. They reported as if there was Tigray genocide, delaying and denying of aid, and rape used as a weapon of war. The report disqualified all these. In fact, ethnic cleansing was done by TPLF in Mai Kadra. Even there were many media who covered that the war was started by the Ethiopian forces. Which is a lie at face value.

The fact of the matter is that we Ethiopians are aware of it. The propaganda war is one of the fronts that our country has been fighting against. Its children from all over the world are standing together to get the upper hand on this front as well.

Designing Strategies to Create pressure

As the days went by, we see different kinds of strategies applied to create pressure on the government and the people of Ethiopia. ወይ ፍንክች! [We never be brought to our knees]. You can do whatever you want to do; we Ethiopians do not give our liberty to anyone. It was a few days ago that Ethiopia was banned from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The timing is alarming. They want their condition to bet for Ethiopia to stay in the agreement. Now, many citizens have now understood AGOA was primarily not for ECONOMIC support, but arm-twisting, POLITICAL weapon!!

Sending Feltman to Addis Ababa at this crucial moment to try to convince the Ethiopian Government for negotiation is another action taken at the last moment. But this does not work. Even some say, Herman Cohen came to Ethiopia in 1991 to convince Mengistu to leave and anoint TPLF to power in Addis Ababa, but this time Jeffry Feltman came to Addis to witness the death and burial of TPLF in Ethiopia.

Moving forward

What to expect? TPLF is crumbling from within and it is depleted in many respects. It has no even real prospect of winning the war. Anger in the Ethiopian public is growing, and millions are mobilized and being mobilized to crush TPLF and eliminate it once and for all. The resilience among Ethiopians is rising again. The friends of TPLF better advise them to lay down arms, bring those responsible to justice and let peace reign again. Whether they like it or not, TPLF’s time has ended. That is the fact on the ground!

Ethiopia shall prevail!